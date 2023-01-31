ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Premier League: Weston McKennie ‘super excited’ to join Leeds on loan

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oUgU2_0kXQIjeb00

New Leeds United signing Weston McKennie has said he is “super excited” to be at Elland Road after completing his loan move.

“Can’t wait for the first game, looking forward to your support and looking forward to winning games together, marching on together,” he said in a short video shared on social media.

The 24-year-old midfielder joins Leeds on loan from Juventus , having played 21 times in all competitions for the Italian side this season.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Graham Potter explains why Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang dropped from Champions League squad

Graham Potter insists Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was “unfortunate” after dropping the striker from Chelsea’s Champions League squad.The Gabonese forward was left out as Joao Felix, Enzo Fernandez and Mykhailo Mudryk were added to the squad ahead of the last 16 tie against Borussia Dortmund.Aubameyang trained on Friday but was then given the night off and spent the evening in Milan, with Potter explaining the difficulty in his decision. “He’s a professional. I understand he’ll be disappointed, but we had three coming in, he’s done nothing wrong at all. We wanted to give David some gametime tonight,” Potter said after the...
The Independent

How Enzo Fernandez debut reveals extent of Chelsea’s rebuild

Chelsea remain a work in progress and the return on their lavish spree may take a while yet, but Enzo Fernandez offers immense promise and a start.Graham Potter might just cling onto that for now, as his grin at yet another shiny new toy gradually turned to a grimace as Fulham held the Blues in a goalless stalemate.Yet Fernandez, immediately flung into the line-up after Tuesday’s late night drama, represented an immediate upgrade as the Blues endure this frustrating transition.It has been a staggering rise for Fernandez, from Benfica’s speculative £8.8 million outlay last summer, a pivotal role in...
The Independent

Antonio Conte to decide Tottenham team selection against Man City

Antonio Conte will be involved in team selection for Tottenham’s fixture with Manchester City and has been watching training back despite recovering from surgery on Wednesday.The Spurs boss is currently in Italy after he was forced to have his gallballder removed having been diagnosed with cholecystitis.Conte was on the touchline during Saturday’s 3-0 win at Preston, but was not his usual animated self and severe abdominal pain forced him to have surgery in his home country this week.Assistant Cristian Stellini admitted on Friday doctors will make the final decision on whether or not Conte can attend Sunday’s clash with Manchester...
The Independent

Lionel Messi says winning World Cup was ‘best moment’ of football career

Lionel Messi has described his World Cup 2022 win as being the "best moment" of his sporting career. The Argentinian forward shared that he believes God helped guide him to victory during his interview with Diario Ole. "I once said that I was sure that God was going to give me a World Cup. I don't know why I felt it, but I felt it very strongly," he said. The football legend also spoke about how much he wanted to win that fateful match, and the love he felt from his fans. Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Ryan Reynolds gushes about co-owning Wrexham as side play out FA Cup epicNick Kyrgios: Wimbledon finalist pleads guilty to assaulting ex-girlfriendSix Nations: Steve Borthwick drops Manu Tuilagi for Scotland opener
The Independent

PA sport trivia (04/02/23)

PA SPORT BIRTHDAYSPirmin Zurbriggen (skiing) – Swiss former Olympic and world champion, born 1963.Kevin Campbell (soccer) – former Arsenal and Everton striker, born 1970.Bobbie Goulding (rugby league) – former Wigan, Widnes, St Helens and Great Britain half-back, born 1972.Oscar De La Hoya (boxing) – 10-time world champion at six weights, born 1973.Lee Pearson (Para equestrian) – 14-time Paralympic gold medallist for Great Britain, born 1974.Mahmudullah (cricket) – Bangladesh all-rounder, born 1986.Lucie Safarova (tennis) – Czech who reached the Wimbledon semi-finals in 2014 and the French Open final the following year, born 1987.ON THIS DAY IN SPORT1991: At Wellington in a...
The Independent

Jamie Ritchie believes Scotland consistency key to Six Nations challenge

Jamie Ritchie insists Scotland are searching for the elusive consistency that has prevented them from challenging for the Six Nations title in recent seasons.Gregor Townsend’s men opened the 2021 and 2022 tournaments with important wins against England, sparking a wave of optimism over their chances of lifting the crown for the first time since 1999.Two years ago they also toppled France in Paris, proving their finest moments were not saved for the Auld Enemy alone, but they have been repeatedly thwarted when attempting to string big wins together.It is a shortcoming that stalks their entry into the 2023 Six...
The Independent

Cameron Norrie bounces back for Great Britain after Dan Evans’ Davis Cup loss

Cameron Norrie ensured Great Britain were tied 1-1 going into the final day of their Davis Cup qualifier in Colombia, following Dan Evans’ earlier shock defeat.Norrie knocked over world number 510 Nicolas Barrientos 6-2 7-5 at the Pueblo Viejo Country Club in Cota, with the left hander sending down 10 aces and winning nine of his 10 service games over one hour and 21 minutes.The victory pulled Norrie’s team level at the end of a first day which started poorly when Evans was upset by 253rd-ranked Nicolas Mejia.What a win. What an atmosphere! 👏#DavisCup | @nicomejia00 | @fedecoltenis pic.twitter.com/J0Ke2UglsX— Davis...
The Independent

Robert Milkins makes 147 break en route to semi-final berth at German Masters

Robert Milkins fired his third professional maximum break as he surged into the semi-finals of the German Masters with a 5-2 win over Chris Wakelin in Berlin.The 46-year-old Englishman’s feat in the second frame of the match continued his fine run of form after he had scored a rare 146 clearance in the final frame of his fourth-round win over Daniel Wells on Thursday.And the world number 31, bidding for his second career ranking title win after clinching the Gibraltar Open last year, fired three more half-centuries including a match-clinching 86 against Wakelin.Fresh from winning last week’s Snooker Shoot-out, Wakelin...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
334K+
Post
540M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy