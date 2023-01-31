ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Xcel Energy customers could soon see this monthly reduction on their bill

By Jeff Anastasio
Denver7 News KMGH
Denver7 News KMGH
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HuRKp_0kXQIQpg00

A potential step to reign in some skyrocketing utility bills could soon result in Xcel Energy natural gas customers seeing around a 15 percent reduction in their monthly bill.

Relief couldn’t come soon enough for customers who have reported bills that have doubled or even tripled this winter.

The Colorado Public Utilities Commission , or PUC, approved on Monday a request from Xcel Energy for a reduction in the gas cost adjustment which it says will lower bills for gas customers by around 15 percent, according to a release.

The adjustment will impact residential and small commercial natural gas customers. Xcel customers started seeing higher rates around November 2022 at the same time the utility was seeing massive profits.

Xcel Energy reported a net income, or profit, of $1.74 billion in 2022, which was an 8.7% increase over the previous year. During the past decade, Xcel’s profits have nearly doubled. In 2012, the company reported a profit of $905 million for the calendar year.

Denver7 reported this past week that Xcel Chairman, President and CEO Bob Frenzel in a statement said the company delivered earnings of $3.17 per share and noted this is the 18th consecutive year that the company has met or beat its financial projections.

A step today to reign in skyrocketing utility bills? What you can do https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eP2rV_0kXQIQpg00

Local News

How you can save with energy bills on the rise, another round of snow on the way

Meghan Lopez 8:05 PM, Jan 16, 2023

“Xcel Energy also delivered strong reliability for our customers and communities in 2022 despite increasingly volatile weather causing high energy demand events during hotter-than-normal summers in Colorado and the Upper Midwest, and Winter Storm Elliott which knocked out critical electric and gas service across the country,” he said.

The main driver for the jump was an increase in natural gas prices.

In the application document Xcel lays out how the reduction would impact customers.

‘Residential natural gas bills would decrease by $11.92 per month to $75.03, or by 13.71 percent, based on an annualized average monthly usage of 62.9 therms. Typical small-business natural gas bills would decrease by $54.86 per month to $316.79, or by 14.76 percent, based on an annualized average monthly usage of 289.5 therms.’

PUC has received many written comments about the strain higher energy bills are having on customers and has set up a two-part public hearing on utility bill affordability Tuesday for the public to voice concerns.

The first session is from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. and the second half follows at 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Customers wanting to join and share their concerns on the remote hearing must register at the following links:

You can read the full application here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JYgLc_0kXQIQpg00
The Follow Up What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Body Security Check

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Denver

Complaints call legislation to aim at holding Xcel Energy accountable for delays

A state lawmaker is taking action after CBS News Colorado reported on a problem impacting hundreds of solar customers.They say Xcel Energy and other utilities are dragging their feet on solar hook-ups, which cut into the company's profits. The Colorado Solar and Storage Association says it's taking six months or longer in most cases to connect new installations to the grid.While Xcel blames high demand, saying solar installations were up 34% last year - the delays have been going on for a year.  Paul and June Webster thought their days of paying hundreds of dollars a month for electricity were...
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

This is who you can complain to about Xcel Energy bills

DENVER — Xcel Energy and other energy companies pass along natural gas costs dollar for dollar -- what they pay for the gas, you pay for the gas. That's not the only cost passed along to customers. Xcel is also allowed to pass along the cost of its legal team. Specifically, customers pay for Xcel's lawyers to ask Colorado state regulators for increases for a variety of reasons.
DENVER, CO
The Center Square

Two Colorado utilities get $48.5 million in USDA loans for grid upgrades

(The Center Square) – Two rural Colorado electric cooperatives will receive $48.5 million in loans from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to modernize electric grids and increase security. The loans are part of a $2.7 billion federal program to assist 64 electric cooperatives and utilities serving more than 2 million people. The funds also include $613 million for rural utilities and cooperatives to install or upgrade smart grid technologies, which can enable broadband and other telecommunications services in unserved and underserved rural areas. The smart...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

After recent rate hike, energy consumers search for alternatives

Many Coloradans are seeing high utility bills and turning to solar energy to power their home. But it's not the only switch you can make. Contractors are noticing a big spike in customers moving from natural gas to electricity to heat their homes. It's the hot new accessory for your home this winter. "Right now, over half the sales appointments are for heat pumps," said Marc Brewer, president of DALCO Heating and Air Conditioning. He says the demand for heat pumps is up six-fold in the last two years. "All a heat pump really is is an air conditioner with an added component called a...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Coloradans accuse Xcel of delaying solar installations to protect profits

Some solar customers and installers say Xcel Energy is purposefully delaying hundreds of solar connections across the state to avoid losing money. They say it's taking six months for the utility to install meters that connect solar installations to the grid."They have no urgency to put them in because, as soon as they put them in, that meter profit goes down," says Paul Webster. He and his wife June decided to retire to Colorado last year and say his son, who lives here, and our sun, which shines 300 days a year, had a lot to do with it. "When...
COLORADO STATE
cobizmag.com

Becoming a Zero-Emissions State — How Alternative Fuels Are Transforming Transportation in Colorado

Gone are the days of gas-burning vehicles. We’re officially in an energy renaissance with a firm trajectory toward clean energy consumption in our transportation methods. There’s a strong push for everything run on gasoline to be phased out. We’re now seeing the great transformation that the state of Colorado has been yearning for, and Colorado is well on its way to becoming a zero-emissions state very shortly due to a variety of sustainable transportation initiatives.
COLORADO STATE
southarkansassun.com

Up To $1,044 Tax Rebates To Roll Out In Colorado— See If You’re Eligible!

Up to $1,044 worth of Property Tax, Rent, and Heat (PTC) rebates will be rolling out in Colorado. Read and find out in this article if you’re eligible for these rebates!. On January 30, Colorado Governor Jared Polis has announced that the residents of the state will be eligible for the Property Tax, Rent, Heat (PTC) Rebate. The tax rebates are intended to provide financial assistance for the property tax, rent, and heat expenses of residents with low incomes. This year, the tax rebates will be providing over $7 million in financial assistance to seniors and disabled residents of Colorado. These eligible residents can receive up to $1,044 annually, while those who applied this year can receive up to $1,000 worth of refundable tax credit.
COLORADO STATE
The Longmont Leader

Polis Administration announces Property Tax, Rent, Heat Rebate relief for Coloradans

COLORADO GOVERNOR JARED POLIS, COLORADO DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE. The Polis-Primavera administration announced that the Property Tax, Rent, Heat (PTC) Rebate is now available to Colorado residents based on income, including people with disabilities and older adults, to help with their property tax, rent, and/or heat expenses this winter and beyond. The rebate amount can be up to $1,044 a year for applicants.
COLORADO STATE
southarkansassun.com

$1,500 in Direct Payments Will Be Given to Millions of Americans

Officials announced that millions of Americans are about to receive up to $1,500 in direct payments which they started issuing in January. Millions of Americans are still about direct payments, according to state officials. The amount that residents in Colorado vary. Single filers will get an amount of $750 while those who were jointly filed together will get an amount of $1,500.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

US Postal Service paying for Colorado workers living expenses to work in rural communities

BUENA VISTA, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs workers in the United States Postal Services are now filling staffing gaps in rural parts of the state. In return, the USPS is paying for housing and overtime for employees sent to Buena Vista. Watch the video above for the full story. The post US Postal Service paying for Colorado workers living expenses to work in rural communities appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
Denver7 News KMGH

Denver7 News KMGH

37K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Denver, Colorado news and weather from Denver7 News KMGH, updated throughout the day.

 https://denver7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy