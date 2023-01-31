ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Up and Coming Weekly

Will situps give you a flat stomach?

Situps work the front muscle in the torso called the rectus abdominis and the classic situp has been proven to be ineffective in the reduction of abdominal fat. We are unable to do any spot reduction exercise to make a difference. Situps provide strength in the abdominals but they do not provide overall core stability. Multiplanar exercises along with diet are beneficial for the overall core.
Golf Digest

We analyzed the stats of 1,000 golfers hoping to break 80. Here's what it revealed

Editor's note: Data insights exclusively provided by Golf Digest-partner Arccos, golf’s No. 1 on-course performance-tracking system. You can learn more, and purchase your own Arccos system, right here. Most golfers won't play in the Masters. They won't win a major, drive the ball 300 yards or ever shoot under...
TODAY.com

At 900 pounds, she would die without weight-loss surgery. Only 1 doctor agreed to do it

By the time Katie Peterson’s weight reached 900 pounds, she knew her very life depended on getting bariatric surgery. She was barely able to breathe, let alone walk. As her weight kept rising, she spent two years confined to her home, needing help to get out of bed or walk to the bathroom. Going to a doctor’s appointment required an ambulance crew and volunteer firefighters to lift her out of the house.
Golf.com

5 drivers with a generous sweetspot | ClubTest 2023

Nearly every major equipment manufacturer has released their 2023 club lineup. Now the work begins. If you’re in the market for a new driver, consider this guide a roadmap to tracking some potential options to complement your game. To be clear, the goal of this guide is to highlight...
Muscle And Fitness

Burn Fat and Build Muscle with Just a Single Dumbbell

Working out with a single dumbbell may sound foolish, but imagine the following scenarios. You walk into the gym, ready to roll, and it is packed, and most of the equipment is taken. This makes completing your current program an annoying challenge. Or the will to train is strong, but time is short, or you could be looking for some variety in your workout for whatever reason.
Golf.com

2023 drivers buying guide: 5 drivers for every golfer type

Nearly every major equipment manufacturer has released their 2023 club lineup. Now the work begins. If you’re in the market for a new driver, consider this guide a roadmap to tracking down some potential options to complement your game. To be clear, the goal of this guide is to...
boxrox.com

German Volume Training: A Great Way to Build Muscle

With this series on how to build muscle and strength, you will learn which program is right for you, what to eat and how to reach your athletic goals: welcome to German Volume Training. The first vital point is nutrition. Without a solid nutritional base you will not see results,...
Golf Digest

How to keep power from backfiring on you

Golf, at the moment, continues to have an obsession with distance and, in many ways, for good reason. With the rise of advanced statistics on the PGA Tour, we've found that more distance is one of the most beneficial things professional players can do for their game. It's a stable skill that doesn't vary much from year to year, and even if it comes at the expense of hitting more fairways, it's usually worth it.
Golf Digest

This comedy sketch perfectly captures 'getting the golf bug'

We first caught on to golf comedy sketch group St. Andre Golf back in August, when their hilarious "Golf Ball Hog" skit made the social-media rounds. Ever since, we've been keeping a watchful eye, and they rarely miss. "Daddy needs a new dozie from the pro shop" still gets me every time.
Golf Digest

The problem with planks

A great thing happened in fitness about 20 or so years ago. People started to realize that crunches and sit-ups are good for strengthening core muscles, but they aren't exactly great for the neck, spine, back, etc. Instead, there was a movement to toss those exercises and strengthen the abs doing what you see this guy doing (above). Planks have become a popular alternative to traditional core-strengthening exercises such as crunches, but how effective are they? The answer: Well, there's an issue, says Ben Shear, Golf Digest's chief fitness advisor.
Golf Monthly

Wedge Trainer Review

The Wedge Trainer is aimed at helping golfers of all ages and abilities to reduce the activity of the wrists when chipping and pitching
Golf Digest

Stress is ruining your putting. A top putting coach explains what to do about it

The list of LPGA Tour players Gareth Raflewski has worked with is long, and includes four World No. 1’s: Lydia Ko, Jin Young Ko, Ariya Jutanugarn and Yani Tseng. So when he has something to say about putting, it’s worth listening to. Raflewski took to his Instagram account to share an interesting explanation for why you’re missing must-make putts. It has to do with your ability to read greens under pressure.
Golf Digest

Tiger Woods' incredible 'high ripper' chip shot, explained

All right, so listen, I have an obligation to tell you that if you're serious about getting better around the greens this season, you should probably leave any attempts at hitting this shot. Go for a safe and no-nonsense shot, like a bump-and-run. But if you're looking for something that...

