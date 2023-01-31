The fun police have struck again… Last November, the NASCAR world (and the sports world in general) was in awe at Ross Chastain‘s electrifying move at Martinsville to put himself into the championship four. Chastain entered turn three on the last lap needing to gain spots to put himself in position to compete for the championship the following week. So in one of the most incredible video game-type moves that anybody had ever seen, he put his car against the […] The post NASCAR Bans Ross Chastain’s Electrifying Wall-Riding Move From Martinsville That Got Him Into The Championship first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

MARTINSVILLE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO