One of NASCAR’s few female team owners, Jodi Geschickter embarks on her 29th season
Jodi Geschickter, who co-owns JTG Daugherty Racing, talks about a momentous date at the 1989 Coke 600, her naivete as a young race team owner and the future of women in motorsports.
NASCAR remains in discussions for a big return to Rockingham Speedway
NASCAR reportedly had early discussions with Rockingham Speedway relating to a possible return after Cup Series racing ended in 2004.
Beard Motorsports Announces Sponsor for Daytona 500
Bennett Family of Companies has joined Beard Motorsports and driver Austin Hill as its primary partner for the Daytona 500 NASCAR Cup Series race Feb. 19 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway. Hill will pilot the No. 62 Bennett Transportation and Logistics Chevrolet in the ‘Great American Race.’. “We are...
Interstate Batteries Announces Expanded Presence With Longtime Partner Joe Gibbs Racing
Interstate Batteries, one of the most tenured team sponsors in NASCAR history, begins its 32nd season as the founding sponsor of Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) with an expanded presence that will feature the brand’s iconic green livery across all four of JGR’s NASCAR Cup Series entries. The introduction...
WATCH: Wild Video Shows Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Racing Team Headquarters Get Struck by Lightning
One of the most awe-inspiring yet terrifying weapons in Mother Nature’s arsenal is undoubtedly the lightning bolt. Five times hotter than the surface of the sun and carrying a billion volts of pure energy, a single lightning strike is capable of reducing a tree to cinders, turning water into steam, and stopping a human heart in an instant.
Busch Light Puts $2 Million on the Line for Fans Who Believe in a Kevin Harvick Victory at Daytona Featured
Busch Light knows that Kevin Harvick’s final season in NASCAR will be a ride to remember, forever cementing his status as a legend in the sport. The beer brand is upping the ante on this season, right now, by asking fans to show their support for “The Closer’s” surefire victory at the Daytona 500. Busch Light is so confident that Harvick will take the checkered flag that it’s putting down $2 Million dollars to prove it. For all the fans who’ve cheered on Harvick for thousands of laps over the years, now there’s an opportunity to win just like their favorite driver.
Joe Gibbs Racing statement on Coy Gibbs passing; Hamlin clarifies
Denny Hamlin translated the statement from Joe Gibbs Racing into blunt form. 20-year-old Ty Gibbs is set to enter his debut season in the NASCAR Cup Series. He’ll drive the No. 54 (formerly No. 18) for Joe Gibbs Racing. View the statements from Joe Gibbs Racing and Denny Hamlin...
Denny Hamlin Predicts He'll Get Four Wins This Year as He Chases Major NASCAR Milestone
Denny Hamlin has his sights set on 60. Sixty NASCAR Cup Series wins, to be exact. During a segment on his new Dirty Mo Media podcast Actions Detrimental with Denny Hamlin, which is set to officially air on February 6, the longtime Joe Gibbs Racing driver and 23XI Racing co-owner dished on the motivation behind the self-set milestone that he'll likely be chasing over the next few years.
Pinnacle Racing Group to Launch Motorsports Development Program in 2023
Pinnacle Racing Group (PRG), a new professional Motorsports team officially announced today its plans to compete in several grassroots racing series in 2023 beginning with the ARCA Menards Series East season-opener at Five Flags (Fla.) Speedway next month. The Mooresville, N.C.-based team’s purpose is to provide productive and fulfilling careers...
NBC Sports
Joe Gibbs Racing adds young racers to Xfinity program
Connor Mosack, 23, and Joe Graf Jr., 24, each will drive select races in the No. 19 Xfinity Series car for Joe Gibbs Racing this season. Mosack, who has a 20-race Xfinity schedule with Sam Hunt Racing this year, will run three races for JGR: Chicago street course (July 1), Pocono (July 22) and Road America (July 29) while also competing in six ARCA Menards Series races for JGR, including Feb. 18 at Daytona.
NASCAR Bans Ross Chastain’s Electrifying Wall-Riding Move From Martinsville That Got Him Into The Championship
The fun police have struck again… Last November, the NASCAR world (and the sports world in general) was in awe at Ross Chastain‘s electrifying move at Martinsville to put himself into the championship four. Chastain entered turn three on the last lap needing to gain spots to put himself in position to compete for the championship the following week. So in one of the most incredible video game-type moves that anybody had ever seen, he put his car against the […] The post NASCAR Bans Ross Chastain’s Electrifying Wall-Riding Move From Martinsville That Got Him Into The Championship first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
AdventHealth Returns to Trackhouse Racing, Chastain
AdventHealth and Trackhouse Racing are joining forces again in 2023 to field the No. 1 AdventHealth Chevrolet Camaro for driver Ross Chastain in six NASCAR Cup Series races including the season-opening DAYTONA 500 – the sport’s premier event. The 65th annual race is the highlight of DAYTONA Speedweeks...
Kaz Grala and Sam Hunt Racing Fuel Up with Fire Department Coffee in 2023
Sam Hunt Racing (SHR) announces today that Fire Department Coffee (FDC), a veteran-owned company dedicated to handcrafting great-tasting coffee and supporting first responders, will partner with Kaz Grala and SHR throughout the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) season. FDC will be the primary partner on the No. 26 Toyota GR Supra for ten races throughout the season with season-long associate branding.
British champion Cameron Mason hoping for rain at Cyclo-cross World Championships
British national champion says patience will be the key in what’s expected to be a fast race in Hoogerheide, the Netherlands
