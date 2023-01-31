Read full article on original website
wbrz.com
23-year-old arrested for murder after robbery turned into shooting
BATON ROUGE - Officers arrested a man for the shooting death of a 21-year-old that stemmed from a robbery attempt in December 2022. According to documents from the Baton Rouge Police Department, Jeremiah Hayes, 23, was arrested for first-degree murder for his alleged involvement in the robbery and shooting of 21-year-old Timothy Chapman. The shooting happened on Dec. 19 at an apartment complex off Florida Boulevard Dec. 19.
wbrz.com
Police: Woman, 32, dead after head-on crash in East Feliciana Parish on Thursday
ETHEL - A woman was killed in a head-on crash in East Feliciana Parish Thursday while trying to pass the vehicle in front of her. According to State Police, the crash happened on LA 19, south of LA 956, in Ethel earlier Thursday. It claimed the life of 32-year-old Arieana Sanchez Whitfield.
Police investigating 2 vehicle shooting at each other in Lafayette
Two vehicles were shooting at each other in the 300 block of Willow St., according to a spokesperson for the Lafayette Police Department.
wbrz.com
Body found in ditch near railroad, Iberville Parish officials say
ST. GABRIEL - Law enforcement responded to reports of a body being found in a ditch Friday morning. According to the St. Gabriel Police Department, the body was found Friday morning around 7:30 a.m.. Witnesses say the body was found on Highway 74 near the railroad tracks. The deceased person's...
Driver trying to pass vehicle dies after colliding head-on with another car, LSP says
ETHEL, La. (WAFB) - Troopers with Louisiana State Police are investigating a head-on collision on Thursday, Feb. 2, that claimed the life of one of the drivers. LSP Troop A reported Arieana Sanchez Whitfield, 32, of Ethel, died as a result of the crash on LA 19 south of LA 956 in East Feliciana Parish.
brproud.com
Addis Police officer charged in fatal New Year’s Eve crash resigns
BRUSLY, La. (BRPROUD) – The Addis Town Council accepted the resignation of Officer David Cauthorn during its Wednesday night meeting, according to Chief Ricky Anderson of the Addis Police Department. Cauthorn was arrested Sunday, Jan. 1 after his alleged involvement in a deadly crash during a high-speed chase. The...
wbrz.com
Accused teenage carjacker charged as an adult in Southern student's killing
BATON ROUGE - A teen who was 16 years old when he allegedly shot and killed a Southern University student during a botched carjacking near the school's campus is being charged as an adult in the killing. Court records show De'Arius Ellis, who turns 17 next month, was formally charged...
Coroner identifies 13-year-old found shot inside vehicle in Baton Rouge
A teenager has died from injuries sustained in a shooting on Thursday, January 26.
wbrz.com
Attorney claims driver shot during East Feliciana traffic stop was traumatized by past run-in with police
ETHEL - Cell phone video shows the frantic moment a family member tried to get Jolisa Perkins to come out of her car during a traffic stop Saturday night. That woman can be heard yelling to an East Feliciana deputy that Perkins was scared by the encounter, which happened on a dark country road in Ethel. Perkins then took off in her car as an East Feliciana deputy was standing alongside the vehicle, and that deputy started shooting.
Car submerged in water in Central, police say
CENTRAL, La. (WAFB) - A car crash caused a vehicle to become submerged underwater on Wednesday, Feb. 1. The Central Police Department said it happened on Lovett Road in Central between Sullivan Road and Magnolia Square. The occupants of the vehicle involved in the crash are okay, authorities confirmed. Officials...
wbrz.com
Missing man from Gonzales found shot to death in sugar cane field, sheriff says
CONVENT - A missing man was found slain in a sugar cane field more than a week after law enforcement discovered his car burned up in another parish. Ascension Sheriff Bobby Webre says Robert Hampton, 26, last saw family in Gonzales before he disappeared Jan. 19. Hampton's car, a black Dodge Charger, was found burned in Ascension Parish that same day.
KSLA
Council accepts resignation of officer involved in police chase crash that killed 2 teens
ADDIS, La. (WAFB) - The Addis Town Council met on Wednesday, Feb. 1, and passed a motion to accept the resignation of officer David Cauthron, who was involved in a deadly crash during a police chase. The mayor of Addis, along with council members and the police chief, went into...
wbrz.com
Woman arrested for attempted murder after fight at 'friendly gathering' ended in gunfire
BATON ROUGE - A woman was arrested for attempted murder after she allegedly shot at someone while at a 'friendly gathering." According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, officers talked to a victim with a gunshot wound at the hospital who told them she was at a gathering on Geronimo Street Jan. 21. She reportedly got into an argument with Alisha Jones, 38, who followed the woman to her car and shot through her driver's side window.
I-49 Northbound reopens following crash
Carencro Police said I-49 Northbound is currently closed at exit 4 due to a crash and ask motorists to avoid the area.
brproud.com
LSP: Investigation ongoing into shooting involving East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Deputy
EAST FELICIANA PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana State Police say they’re still interviewing the people involved in a shooting involving a deputy with the East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s office. According to State Police, it was 7:30 p.m. on Saturday night, when an East Feliciana Sheriff’s deputy initiated...
wbrz.com
Inmate convicted of murder in deadly shank attack at state prison
PLAQUEMINE - An inmate charged with killing another offender at a state prison in 2021 was found guilty of second-degree murder Wednesday. Prosecutors in Iberville Parish said it took only 16 minutes of deliberation to find Ernest Governor, 62, guilty of killing Reynault Danos at Elayn Hunt Prison on March 29, 2021.
brproud.com
EBRSO identifies victims in deadly shooting outside Waffle House
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office identified the two people who were killed in a Waffle House parking lot early Monday morning. The victims in this deadly shooting were Horace Watson, 37 and Leonard Leslie, 33, according to EBRSO. The sheriff’s office said deputies responded to a call of shots fired at 3 a.m. on Rieger Road.
brproud.com
Chase on I-10 with baby in car ends in driver running over own leg
WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – A Baton Rouge man was apprehended after a chase on I-10 in West Baton Rouge Parish. The chase started after the suspect allegedly failed to stop when asked by members of the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said in...
Police: Opelousas woman arrested after shooting boyfriend in the back
An Opelousas woman has been arrested after she allegedly shot her boyfriend in the back during an argument.
SLPSO: Opelousas man charged with attempted 2nd degree murder after shooting man in leg
According to Sheriff Bobby Guidroz, St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting complaint on Jan. 28 where one victim was shot.
