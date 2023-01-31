ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wbrz.com

23-year-old arrested for murder after robbery turned into shooting

BATON ROUGE - Officers arrested a man for the shooting death of a 21-year-old that stemmed from a robbery attempt in December 2022. According to documents from the Baton Rouge Police Department, Jeremiah Hayes, 23, was arrested for first-degree murder for his alleged involvement in the robbery and shooting of 21-year-old Timothy Chapman. The shooting happened on Dec. 19 at an apartment complex off Florida Boulevard Dec. 19.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Body found in ditch near railroad, Iberville Parish officials say

ST. GABRIEL - Law enforcement responded to reports of a body being found in a ditch Friday morning. According to the St. Gabriel Police Department, the body was found Friday morning around 7:30 a.m.. Witnesses say the body was found on Highway 74 near the railroad tracks. The deceased person's...
brproud.com

Addis Police officer charged in fatal New Year’s Eve crash resigns

BRUSLY, La. (BRPROUD) – The Addis Town Council accepted the resignation of Officer David Cauthorn during its Wednesday night meeting, according to Chief Ricky Anderson of the Addis Police Department. Cauthorn was arrested Sunday, Jan. 1 after his alleged involvement in a deadly crash during a high-speed chase. The...
ADDIS, LA
wbrz.com

Attorney claims driver shot during East Feliciana traffic stop was traumatized by past run-in with police

ETHEL - Cell phone video shows the frantic moment a family member tried to get Jolisa Perkins to come out of her car during a traffic stop Saturday night. That woman can be heard yelling to an East Feliciana deputy that Perkins was scared by the encounter, which happened on a dark country road in Ethel. Perkins then took off in her car as an East Feliciana deputy was standing alongside the vehicle, and that deputy started shooting.
ETHEL, LA
WAFB

Car submerged in water in Central, police say

CENTRAL, La. (WAFB) - A car crash caused a vehicle to become submerged underwater on Wednesday, Feb. 1. The Central Police Department said it happened on Lovett Road in Central between Sullivan Road and Magnolia Square. The occupants of the vehicle involved in the crash are okay, authorities confirmed. Officials...
CENTRAL, LA
wbrz.com

Missing man from Gonzales found shot to death in sugar cane field, sheriff says

CONVENT - A missing man was found slain in a sugar cane field more than a week after law enforcement discovered his car burned up in another parish. Ascension Sheriff Bobby Webre says Robert Hampton, 26, last saw family in Gonzales before he disappeared Jan. 19. Hampton's car, a black Dodge Charger, was found burned in Ascension Parish that same day.
GONZALES, LA
wbrz.com

Woman arrested for attempted murder after fight at 'friendly gathering' ended in gunfire

BATON ROUGE - A woman was arrested for attempted murder after she allegedly shot at someone while at a 'friendly gathering." According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, officers talked to a victim with a gunshot wound at the hospital who told them she was at a gathering on Geronimo Street Jan. 21. She reportedly got into an argument with Alisha Jones, 38, who followed the woman to her car and shot through her driver's side window.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Inmate convicted of murder in deadly shank attack at state prison

PLAQUEMINE - An inmate charged with killing another offender at a state prison in 2021 was found guilty of second-degree murder Wednesday. Prosecutors in Iberville Parish said it took only 16 minutes of deliberation to find Ernest Governor, 62, guilty of killing Reynault Danos at Elayn Hunt Prison on March 29, 2021.
IBERVILLE PARISH, LA
brproud.com

EBRSO identifies victims in deadly shooting outside Waffle House

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office identified the two people who were killed in a Waffle House parking lot early Monday morning. The victims in this deadly shooting were Horace Watson, 37 and Leonard Leslie, 33, according to EBRSO. The sheriff’s office said deputies responded to a call of shots fired at 3 a.m. on Rieger Road.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy