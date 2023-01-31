FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Drivers are being asked to limit travels Friday morning as there are still areas of black ice and freezing fog in North Texas.Shawn Stone of the Fort Worth Police Department said road conditions have "deteriorated significantly since sunset" Thursday, making driving conditions extremely dangerous.Fort Worth police have worked 25 major accidents overnight, Stone says, including two separate fatalities. Officers also responded to several tractor trailers which jack-knifed, and an accident involving a Fort Worth fire truck, a MedStar ambulance and a police vehicle.Although North Texas is expecting some sunshine and above-freezing temperatures Friday, the sun won't hit all of the ice on secondary roads and in neighborhoods, so remain cautious when driving in those areas.Some interstates and bridges will be OK at times Friday when North Texas has more sun and warmer temperatures. But then, later in the evening, anything that's wet and leftover on the roads will refreeze again—leaving black ice a possibility for Saturday morning as well.

