Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrestedSan HeraldJustin, TX
Bed Bath & Beyond Cuts Back in Texas with 4 More Store ClosuresAsh JurbergTexas State
H-E-B's Expansion Continues in North Texas with Second Frisco Store Opening SoonAsh JurbergFrisco, TX
Popular fine dining gas station restaurant in Fort Worth area closing this weekendAsh JurbergFort Worth, TX
151 CoffeeTrisha FayeDallas, TX
Related
160 crashes in 8 hours: Drivers hit Dallas roads after black ice re-freeze
DALLAS — The ice storm wasn't done with us yet. While temperatures rose above freezing Thursday afternoon, improving road conditions, the melted precipitation simply froze over again Friday morning, causing widespread traffic problems across North Texas. In fact, Dallas Fire-Rescue officials told WFAA that Friday morning was the worst...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
One Dead in Big Rig Crash on LBJ Freeway Friday Morning
Garland police say one good Samaritan is dead and another was injured when a semi-truck loaded with ice cream crashed into them on LBJ Freeway Friday morning. "Highways are treacherous," Garland Police Lt. Richard Maldonado said. "They're very dangerous." Garland police say there was a rollover accident on westbound LBJ...
Update: Traffic clears after vehicle fire caused delays in Argyle
Update: The traffic has cleared. A Denton fire investigator is working to determine what caused the vehicle fire. Original story: The Argyle Police Department Friday urged drivers to avoid certain parts of I-35W and Crawford Road because of significant traffic delays. A vehicle fire in Denton is forced I-35W northbound...
Two people killed in separate Fort Worth crashes, police say
FORT WORTH, Texas — Two people died in separate crashes late Thursday night in Fort Worth as roads froze over again, police said. While the crashes were under investigation and it wasn't yet known if weather played a factor, the freezing roads created widespread hazardous driving conditions across North Texas.
At least three people killed on icy DFW freeways overnight
At least two people have died on the icy freeways this morning. It’s been a long time since we have seen so many collisions in Dallas Fort Worth, more than two dozen at one point overnight. It began around midnight
fox4news.com
Driver killed, Good Samaritan hospitalized in 4-car crash in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas - One person is dead and a Good Samaritan was hospitalized after a crash involving four cars in Fort Worth late Thursday night. Fort Worth Police said the incident started with a disabled car in the northbound lanes of Martin Luther King Freeway just after 11 p.m.
North Texas drivers advised to stay off roads Friday morning as black ice remains
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Drivers are being asked to limit travels Friday morning as there are still areas of black ice and freezing fog in North Texas.Shawn Stone of the Fort Worth Police Department said road conditions have "deteriorated significantly since sunset" Thursday, making driving conditions extremely dangerous.Fort Worth police have worked 25 major accidents overnight, Stone says, including two separate fatalities. Officers also responded to several tractor trailers which jack-knifed, and an accident involving a Fort Worth fire truck, a MedStar ambulance and a police vehicle.Although North Texas is expecting some sunshine and above-freezing temperatures Friday, the sun won't hit all of the ice on secondary roads and in neighborhoods, so remain cautious when driving in those areas.Some interstates and bridges will be OK at times Friday when North Texas has more sun and warmer temperatures. But then, later in the evening, anything that's wet and leftover on the roads will refreeze again—leaving black ice a possibility for Saturday morning as well.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
1 Killed, 2 Injured in Overnight Fort Worth Crash
One person is dead and two others are injured after a multi-vehicle crash in Fort Worth on Thursday night. According to the Fort Worth Police Department, East Division officers responded to the intersection at Martin Luther King Freeway and East Berry Street shortly after 11 p.m. Police said a vehicle...
Local auto body shop owners explain why drivers should not put off ice-related repairs
FORT WORTH, Texas — There's a reason Ken Mathieu knows a lot about auto body repair work. He owns and operates Ken's Body & Fender Works on Crowley Road in Fort Worth. He's been at the same location for the past 35 years. Not only is his son a skilled auto body repair expert, but so is one of his grandsons.
83-year-old woman dies of hypothermia in Southlake, officials say
SOUTHLAKE, Texas — An 83-year-old woman died of hypothermia in Southlake early Thursday morning, police said. Martina Clara Grammer was identified as the victim, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office. Police said they received a call about 2 a.m. Thursday from her husband at their home in...
fox4news.com
Fort Worth fire engine stolen and crashed
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are trying to determine who crashed a fire engine. Firefighters arrived at the Deluxe Inn Motel hotel on the South Freeway Wednesday night around 7:43 p.m. to respond to a medical call and began treating the patient. Around 7:51, a person went to...
Fort Worth police acknowledge the help of Jeep owners helping others on the icy roads
Fort Worth police are acknowledging the help of SUV owners who’ve been helping drivers stranded on the ice in Dallas-Fort Worth this week. “Carnales Off Road” and the “North Texas Jeep Club” are just two of several groups of Jeep owners
Denton police respond to nearly 100 accidents on icy roads, more on the way
DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Denton County leaders are warning residents about a potential ice storm in the forecast.It comes after Denton police officers responded to nearly 100 accidents on icy roads.The City of Denton has crews operating sand trucks around the clock.Michelle Lopez ventured out to go grocery shopping and said she drove cautiously. "I think the roads are treacherous. We just don't know how to drive in Texas on ice. We don't have the tires for it, we don't have patience for it."Another Denton resident also found the roads slick. "They're bad actually, pretty slippery. We slid all the...
Report: Man that killed Carrollton cop was driving with cruise control at 88mph
On October 18, Steve Nothem became the first Carrollton Police Officer to be killed in the line of duty when his squad car was hit by a car driven by 82-year old Phillip Parker of Carrollton
Fort Worth Police asking for help in identifying driver who killed pedestrian
Fort Worth Police are asking for your help in finding the driver who killed a pedestrian late last month. Police say a man, identified as Mark Walker, 57, was trying to cross Wichita Street when he was hit by a car.
dallasexpress.com
Highway 380 Widening Project Begins
A project to add additional lanes to US 380 in Frisco to facilitate the region’s rapid growth will continue to move forward in 2023. The widening of the highway has partially already begun at US 380 in Frisco and Denton County between Teel Parkway and Mahard Drive, with that phase of construction expected to be completed by 2025.
Bartender charged with overserving man who killed Euless detective in DWI crash, Lake Worth police say
LAKE WORTH, Texas — Editor's note: Above video previously aired after Dylan Molina's sentencing. Lake Worth police arrested a bartender accused of overserving a man, who drove drunk and killed a Euless police officer and injured his wife and two children. Police said while investigating the death, detectives obtained...
KXII.com
Sherman Police tells drivers not to let their guard down
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -Much of our ice is melted for now but it may refreeze as we go into the night. Temperatures will stay below freezing Wednesday night; making things tougher on the roads with bridges likely the most vulnerable spots. Sgt. Brett Mullen with Sherman Police said to be...
Unidentified teen in Midland has DNA test sent by Midland Police Department to Dallas for further analysis
MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Police Department has sent the DNA test for the unidentified teen to Dallas as their efforts to find his identity continue, but the timeline is murky on when the results could come back. The DNA will be put into a national database, and from...
‘They do not work’: Deadly Dallas shootings, including at a hospital, put spotlight on lax ankle monitoring
Authorities say despite repeated violations, violent felons were not effectively tracked, resulting in three deaths. Lawmakers say it’s time to fix the system. Three months ago, gunfire erupted inside a labor and delivery ward of a major Dallas hospital. A mother was holding her newborn baby when the father,...
WFAA
Dallas, TX
53K+
Followers
391
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT
Dallas local newshttps://www.wfaa.com/
Comments / 0