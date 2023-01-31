ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WFAA

160 crashes in 8 hours: Drivers hit Dallas roads after black ice re-freeze

DALLAS — The ice storm wasn't done with us yet. While temperatures rose above freezing Thursday afternoon, improving road conditions, the melted precipitation simply froze over again Friday morning, causing widespread traffic problems across North Texas. In fact, Dallas Fire-Rescue officials told WFAA that Friday morning was the worst...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

One Dead in Big Rig Crash on LBJ Freeway Friday Morning

Garland police say one good Samaritan is dead and another was injured when a semi-truck loaded with ice cream crashed into them on LBJ Freeway Friday morning. "Highways are treacherous," Garland Police Lt. Richard Maldonado said. "They're very dangerous." Garland police say there was a rollover accident on westbound LBJ...
GARLAND, TX
WFAA

Two people killed in separate Fort Worth crashes, police say

FORT WORTH, Texas — Two people died in separate crashes late Thursday night in Fort Worth as roads froze over again, police said. While the crashes were under investigation and it wasn't yet known if weather played a factor, the freezing roads created widespread hazardous driving conditions across North Texas.
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

North Texas drivers advised to stay off roads Friday morning as black ice remains

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Drivers are being asked to limit travels Friday morning as there are still areas of black ice and freezing fog in North Texas.Shawn Stone of the Fort Worth Police Department said road conditions have "deteriorated significantly since sunset" Thursday, making driving conditions extremely dangerous.Fort Worth police have worked 25 major accidents overnight, Stone says, including two separate fatalities. Officers also responded to several tractor trailers which jack-knifed, and an accident involving a Fort Worth fire truck, a MedStar ambulance and a police vehicle.Although North Texas is expecting some sunshine and above-freezing temperatures Friday, the sun won't hit all of the ice on secondary roads and in neighborhoods, so remain cautious when driving in those areas.Some interstates and bridges will be OK at times Friday when North Texas has more sun and warmer temperatures. But then, later in the evening, anything that's wet and leftover on the roads will refreeze again—leaving black ice a possibility for Saturday morning as well.
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

1 Killed, 2 Injured in Overnight Fort Worth Crash

One person is dead and two others are injured after a multi-vehicle crash in Fort Worth on Thursday night. According to the Fort Worth Police Department, East Division officers responded to the intersection at Martin Luther King Freeway and East Berry Street shortly after 11 p.m. Police said a vehicle...
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

83-year-old woman dies of hypothermia in Southlake, officials say

SOUTHLAKE, Texas — An 83-year-old woman died of hypothermia in Southlake early Thursday morning, police said. Martina Clara Grammer was identified as the victim, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office. Police said they received a call about 2 a.m. Thursday from her husband at their home in...
SOUTHLAKE, TX
fox4news.com

Fort Worth fire engine stolen and crashed

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are trying to determine who crashed a fire engine. Firefighters arrived at the Deluxe Inn Motel hotel on the South Freeway Wednesday night around 7:43 p.m. to respond to a medical call and began treating the patient. Around 7:51, a person went to...
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Denton police respond to nearly 100 accidents on icy roads, more on the way

DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Denton County leaders are warning residents about a potential ice storm in the forecast.It comes after Denton police officers responded to nearly 100 accidents on icy roads.The City of Denton has crews operating sand trucks around the clock.Michelle Lopez ventured out to go grocery shopping and said she drove cautiously. "I think the roads are treacherous. We just don't know how to drive in Texas on ice. We don't have the tires for it, we don't have patience for it."Another Denton resident also found the roads slick. "They're bad actually, pretty slippery. We slid all the...
DENTON, TX
dallasexpress.com

Highway 380 Widening Project Begins

A project to add additional lanes to US 380 in Frisco to facilitate the region’s rapid growth will continue to move forward in 2023. The widening of the highway has partially already begun at US 380 in Frisco and Denton County between Teel Parkway and Mahard Drive, with that phase of construction expected to be completed by 2025.
FRISCO, TX
KXII.com

Sherman Police tells drivers not to let their guard down

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -Much of our ice is melted for now but it may refreeze as we go into the night. Temperatures will stay below freezing Wednesday night; making things tougher on the roads with bridges likely the most vulnerable spots. Sgt. Brett Mullen with Sherman Police said to be...
SHERMAN, TX
WFAA

