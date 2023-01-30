Read full article on original website
Related
When, Where and How To See the Green Comet Right Now?
It may already be possible to see comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) with the naked eye from very dark locations.
Green comet, visible in the night sky for first time since Stone Age, makes its closest pass by Earth
A green-hued comet has made its closest approach to Earth, wowing night sky watchers in the Northern Hemisphere who caught a glimpse of the icy celestial object as it passed through our cosmic neighborhood.
Green comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) will be closest to Earth on Feb. 1. Here's how to see it.
C/2022 E3 (ZTF) hasn't been this close to Earth in 50,000 years since the last ice age and prior to the extinction of the Neanderthals.
How and When to See the Rare Green Comet Live Online
The comet is set to reach its closest point to the sun on Thursday.
WATCH: 'Eerie' Blue Spiral Creates Whirlpool In Sky Over Hawaii
Next stop, The Twilight Zone.
First Coast News
Bringing wellness in your home (FCL Feb. 1, 2023)
Designer, Sabrina Soto shares the latest in home innovation and design with wellness in mind. Visit Napoleon.com for more information.
Phys.org
Curious comet's rare close approach
Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) today makes its closest approach to Earth before likely leaving our solar system forever. At billions of years old and not seen since Neanderthals roamed, the green comet continues to intrigue as it grows an apparent third tail and unexpectedly—but intriguingly—failed to wow scientists when observed in X-ray light.
NASA detects the biggest explosion ever recorded
Astronomers across the globe were awestruck as multiple telescopes both on the ground and orbiting the Earth detected an unbelievably large gamma-ray burst (GRB). In October 2022, an "unusually bright and long-lasting pulse of high-energy radiation" swept over planet Earth, according to NASA.
CNET
Watch Mysterious Green Lights From Space Flash Over Hawaii
On Jan. 28, a series of green lights zipped across the night sky in Hawaii. The Subaru Telescope on Mauna Kea captured footage of the unusual sight with its livestreaming Subaru-Asahi Star Camera. While the lights might have conjured concerns about UFOs, they actually have a satellite-related explanation. Subaru Telescope...
The Moon and Mars Will Meet in Tonight’s Sky — Here’s How to Watch
Say farewell to Mars — temporarily— with tonight’s lunar occultation
Comments / 0