Phys.org

Curious comet's rare close approach

Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) today makes its closest approach to Earth before likely leaving our solar system forever. At billions of years old and not seen since Neanderthals roamed, the green comet continues to intrigue as it grows an apparent third tail and unexpectedly—but intriguingly—failed to wow scientists when observed in X-ray light.
Rex Ravita II

NASA detects the biggest explosion ever recorded

Astronomers across the globe were awestruck as multiple telescopes both on the ground and orbiting the Earth detected an unbelievably large gamma-ray burst (GRB). In October 2022, an "unusually bright and long-lasting pulse of high-energy radiation" swept over planet Earth, according to NASA.
CNET

Watch Mysterious Green Lights From Space Flash Over Hawaii

On Jan. 28, a series of green lights zipped across the night sky in Hawaii. The Subaru Telescope on Mauna Kea captured footage of the unusual sight with its livestreaming Subaru-Asahi Star Camera. While the lights might have conjured concerns about UFOs, they actually have a satellite-related explanation. Subaru Telescope...
HAWAII STATE

