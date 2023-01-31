Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Best Festivals in Maine That You Don’t Want to MissTed RiversMaine State
Things to do This Weekend 1/14 and 1/15 in MaineThe Maine WriterAugusta, ME
Camden on Canvas: The must-attend event for art lovers and collectorsRachel PerkinsCamden, ME
No Snow, No Fun: How Lack of Snow is Impacting Outdoor Activities in MaineRachel PerkinsMaine State
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Memorial gathering for Kernan Cross
A gathering to celebrate the life of Kernan Cross, and to honor his memory, will take place on Saturday, Feb. 11, from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Lincoln Theater in downtown Damariscotta. All those who knew Kernan, who died on January 13, are invited to attend.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Maritime Explorer: Kathleen Jones
The 61st annual Windjammer Days will take place Sunday, June 25 through Saturday, July 1, 2023. This year the Friends of Windjammer Days is celebrating our rich population of Maritime Explorers. Those featured have traveled extensively on different bodies of waters either for work, pleasure or both. Kathleen Jones is...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Plummer Point in South Bristol now whole
In 1993, Damariscotta River Association, now a part of Coastal Rivers Conservation Trust, acquired the 71-acre property in South Bristol known as Plummer Point Preserve. Thirty years later, the purchase of the point’s 14-acre tip unifies the entire peninsula under Coastal Rivers’ care. Plummer Point Preserve, characterized by...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
WPL Friends group announces hot chocolate fundraiser
The Friends of Wiscasset Public Library are running a $5 Hot Chocolate Fundraiser for the month of February. Each beautifully wrapped mug contains hot chocolate packets and recipe ideas. The mugs make lovely gifts. Stop by the library today and pick up a mug or two. You will brighten someone's...
A New Restaurant is Coming to Cumberland, Maine, With a Unique Touch
I grew up in Cumberland, Maine, and if there was one thing I noticed that we lacked, it was places to eat. We had the local stores that fed us before and after sports practices, like Food Stop and North Yarmouth Variety, but if you wanted to go out to eat for a nice sit-down dinner you had to drive out of town.
After 25 Years in Business, Central Maine Store Owners Will Close Their Iconic Store For One Final Time Today
We are so fortunate in this wonderful little (actually massive) state of ours to be surrounded by so many incredible mom & pop businesses. And when those moms and pops decide it's time to hang up the keys to the store, it can be awfully sad for the community. Take...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Tuesday
I was really happy to hear from Wiscasset’s Lynn Maloney near press time Tuesday morning. New developments on Wiscasset’s coaching front and on Monday’s closure of Wiscasset Community Center (now reopened) due to a scarlet fever exposure had already made our newspapers’ usual busy Tuesday morning busier, which happens sometimes. Then Maloney told us that, due to that WCC closure, St. Philip’s Church on Hodge Street opened its doors to Wiscasset Female Charitable Society, which was scheduled to have its annual potluck dinner Monday night, Jan. 30 at WCC.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Maine
If you live in Maine and you love trying new places from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Maine that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, using high-quality ingredients only.
Anna Kendrick talks life in Maine while eating progressively spicier wings on Hot Ones
MAINE, USA — Editor's note: The video attached to this story was published Sept. 9, 2022. Portland native Anna Kendrick recently showed up on a popular YouTube series to eat hot wings, discuss her latest movie, and even talk about life in Maine. On Thursday, the Maine celebrity appeared...
Mystery Solved: Blue and White Robots Spotted Roaming South Portland, Maine
The future has arrived in Maine in the form of unidentified roving objects. Well, maybe not unidentified. These killer kiwibots have taken the Southern Maine Community College campus by storm. These little guys are not here to enslave the college's student body...yet. They are actually going to bring a very convenient service to the community college.
Fire Damages Central Maine Ice Cream Factory
Second only to those shoes from New Balance, the most well known product to come out of Central Maine is the ice cream from Gifford's Famous Ice Cream. According to the KJ, there was a fire at the company's Hathaway Street, Skowhegan facility on Thursday. The article explains that the...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Midcoast Conservancy welcomes recent conservation easement donations
Midcoast Conservancy has been the grateful recipient of several conservation easements in the past few months. Whether direct easement donations or pre-sale easement procurement, these conserved lands all contribute to Midcoast Conservancy’s efforts to bolster climate change resilience and habitat protection throughout the Midcoast area. When Leslie McNeill and...
WMTW
Maine ski areas consider closing during weekend bitter cold
GREENWOOD, Maine — With dangerous cold in the forecast for this weekend,there are dozens of shelters opening across Maine. Ski areas are also keeping an eye on the conditions and making decisions about the safety of their patrons. On Wednesday, Mt. Abram Ski Resort in Greenwood announced that it...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Feb. 3 update: Midcoast adds 16 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
The cruel month of February
The second month of the year is not always kind. Local readers might remember the February storm of 1978, which was preceded by a big January storm. The coastline took a pounding with high winds, higher than normal tides and snow. And even more destruction than the January storm, according to our records (the Register published a special edition of the two storms featuring stunning photos of the damage).
penbaypilot.com
Extreme cold in forecast pushes Camden toboggan races to Sunday, only – but they will go on
CAMDEN — At first, the winter was too warm and Hosmer Pond froze, melted, froze and melted again, making it too unsafe to even think about running toboggans over it. So, volunteers and staff the Camden Snow Bowl built a new toboggan chute for this weekend’s annual U.S. National Toboggan Championships, avoiding the pond altogether. Now, with dangerously cold temperatures in the forecast for Friday and Saturday, organizers are, in the words of Holly Anderson, going to “pivot once again” and move all of the races to Sunday, Feb. 5.
wabi.tv
Officials rule fire at Colby College accidental
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Officials say the fire at a building on the Colby College campus early Wednesday morning was accidental. The Waterville Fire Department says they responded to the Biomass-fueled steam plant just before 3:30 a.m. They found a conveyor belt carrying biomass wood chips had caught fire across...
lcnme.com
Town Office Oversight Concerns Draw Crowd in South Bristol
Nearly 40 people showed up to South Bristol’s town office for the meeting of the select board on Thursday, Jan. 26 to voice concerns about oversight in the town office. Based on discussion at the meeting between residents and the select board, an alleged incident between Town Clerk Brenda Bartlett and Rob Lincoln led to Lincoln’s resignation as tax collector on Jan. 26. His brothers, Ken Lincoln and Todd Lincoln, resigned from their positions as a member of the select board and animal control officer, respectively, prior to Rob Lincoln’s resignation.
Extreme Cold Temps Forcing One Maine Ski Area To Close
Considering it is a winter sport, it should not be a big surprise that skiers and snowboarders are a really hearty bunch. Having spent over a decade living in a ski resort town, I have seen people hit the slopes in all conditions. From sunny, 45 degree days, to white-out blizzard conditions.
