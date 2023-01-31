‘Welcome to Florida’ billboard: Home to Bears, Toxic Water, Dead Manatees

Titusville, FL - Billboards welcoming tourists to Florida are causing controversy due to the message they're sending about the state's enviornmental problems.

The billboards, which are located along I-95 in Titusville, were paid for by Bear Warriors United and depict a toilet draining into a lagoon with dead sea animals, including statistics about the 1,874 manatees who died in the state between 2021-2022.

Bear Warriors United, who usually advocates for black bears, have taken up the cause of manatee protection in response to the growing number of deaths.

The group is suing the Florida Department of Environmental Protection for failing to enforce clean water regulations, allowing sewage spills and septic tanks to pollute the manatees' seagrass food source.

Environmentalists have sued the state in the past to create slow zones for boats to save manatees, however pollution continues to be a problem.

The manatee death toll reached a crisis point, leading to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration declaring it an Unusual Mortality Event in 2021.

Bear Warriors United's lawsuit seeks to stop the pollution and provide care for the manatees.

The attorney on the case states that the use of the Indian River Lagoon as a toilet has killed the ecosystem, including manatees, the state's most iconic marine species.