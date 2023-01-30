For over twenty years, Operation Homefront has provided programs that offer: RELIEF (through Critical Financial Assistance and transitional housing programs), RESILIENCY (through permanent housing), and RECURRING FAMILY SUPPORT programs and services throughout the year that helps military families overcome the short-term bumps in the road so they don’t become long-term chronic problems. At Operation Homefront, 88 percent of expenditures go directly toward delivering programs and services to the military families who need it most.

