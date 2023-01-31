Read full article on original website
Related
ETOnline.com
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's Relationship Timeline: From a Blind Date to 'Retiring for Good'
On Oct. 28, Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen officially announced their marriage was over and, after more than a decade together, they'd finalized their divorce. From meeting on a blind date, to having two children, to dealing with Deflategate, to a retirement... and an unretirement, and an official retirement -- the pair has had their share of ups and downs over the years.
ETOnline.com
How Riley Keough Feels About Grandma Priscilla Presley Challenging Mom Lisa Marie's Trust
Riley Keough "is disappointed" that Priscilla Presley is challenging Lisa Marie Presley's trust. A source tells ET that Riley feels that Priscilla's challenge to the late Lisa Marie's will goes against "her mom's wishes." "Riley wants to keep the family together and keep Lisa Marie's legacy in a positive light,...
ETOnline.com
Shania Twain Looks Unrecognizable With New Platinum Blonde Hair
Shania Twain stunned photographers at a Republic Records event on on Wednesday, wowing her fans with platinum blonde hair. The 57-year-old country music legend paired the bold hair with an orange satin jumpsuit and matching platinum heels. She also appeared on Thursday's The Late Late Show With James Corden, and the host complimented Twain's new look.
ETOnline.com
Todd Chrisley's Mother, Nanny Faye, Makes First Appearance Alongside Chase Since Chrisleys Went to Prison
Todd Chrisley’s mother, Faye, and his son, Chase Chrisley, are still up to their fun! On Thursday, Chase took to Instagram to share a funny video featuring his grandmother, known as Nanny Faye, which marked her first appearance since Todd and Julie reported to prison. In the clip, Chase...
ETOnline.com
Phil McGraw Reveals Why 'Dr. Phil' Is Ending -- and What's Next (Exclusive)
Phil McGraw is saying goodbye to Dr. Phil. ET's Kevin Frazier spoke with the 72-year-old TV personality on the heels of the announcement that his long-running daytime series will end at the conclusion of its 21st season later this year. "I've been doing this for 21 years and I love...
ETOnline.com
How Ben Affleck Feels About Jennifer Garner's Boyfriend John Miller
Ben Affleck doesn’t have any bad blood with ex-wife, Jennifer Garner’s, boyfriend, John Miller. In fact, according to a source, the Oscar-winning actor and the CEO get along just fine. "Ben likes and knows John and gets along well with him,” a source tells ET. "Ben is very...
ETOnline.com
How Jamie Lee Curtis Helped Jennifer Grey Transform Into Gwen Shamblin (Exclusive)
Prepare to see Jennifer Grey like you've never seen her before. The actress, famous for her roles in Dirty Dancing and Prime Video's Red Oaks, is unrecognizable in Lifetime's original movie, Gwen Shamblin: Starving for Salvation. Grey takes on the titular role of Gwen Shamblin Lara, a religious leader and Christian diet guru who was known for her controversial practices as much as her distinct style and hair before she was killed in a tragic accident in 2021.
ETOnline.com
Hallmark Stars Nikki DeLoach and Andrew Walker on Reuniting for Their Fifth Movie Together (Exclusive)
Since 2016, Hallmark favorites Nikki DeLoach and Andrew Walker have shared the screen in four different movies across Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. And on Sunday, they're about to add a fifth to their mini filmography together: the second installment of their HM&M mystery franchise, Curious Caterer: Grilling Season.
ETOnline.com
'Bachelor' Exes Clayton Echard and Rachel Recchia Reunite on TikTok After His and Susie Evans' Breakup
Clayton Echard and Rachel Recchia have got all of TikTok talking with their latest post. On Wednesday, Rachel took to the social media platform to share a video of herself hanging out with her ex, and it raised eyebrows across Bachelor Nation. In the clip, former Bachelorette Michelle Young mouths...
ETOnline.com
'The Real Housewives of Potomac' Season 7 Reunion Trailer Is Here! (Exclusive)
ET can exclusively reveal the trailer for The Real Housewives of Potomac's season 7 reunion, which sees Andy Cohen sitting down with the cast -- OGs Karen Huger, Gizelle Bryant, Robyn Dixon and Ashley Darby, plus Candiace Dillard Bassett, Wendy Osefo and Mia Thornton, as well as "friends of" the Housewives Charrisse Jackson Jordan and Jacqueline Blake -- for a three-part special that promises to be both reasonable and shady... and maybe, a tinged unhinged.
ETOnline.com
'Bachelorette' Alum Clare Crawley Marries Ryan Dawkins
Clare Crawley is officially a married woman! The 41-year-old Bachelorette alum took to Instagram on Thursday to announce that she and Mascot Sports CEO Ryan Dawkins have tied the knot. In the sweet post, Crawley stuns in a white gown and floor-length veil, while her new groom looks dapper in...
ETOnline.com
Lisa Marie Presley Wanted Daughter Riley to Carry on the Presley Legacy, Graceland Exec Says
Lisa Marie Presley always wanted Graceland to go to Riley Keough. On Wednesday, what would've been Lisa Marie's 55th birthday, Joel Weinshanker, a Managing Partner at Elvis Presley Enterprises, spoke about the late singer's wishes during an appearance on SiriusXM's Elvis Radio. Following Lisa Marie's death on Jan. 12, her...
ETOnline.com
Dwayne Johnson’s Mom Involved in Severe Car Accident, Shares Photo of the Damage
Dwayne Johnson is thanking the heavens above after his mother, Ata Johnson, was involved in a scary car accident and survived. The 50-year-old action star took to Instagram on Thursday and shared a photo of the red Cadillac Escalade his mother was driving when it was involved in a serious crash Wednesday night. The photo shows the SUV's front-passenger side crushed. In the caption, Johnson thanked God that "she's ok" and that "angels of mercy watched over my mom."
ETOnline.com
Priscilla Presley Says She's Learning to 'Live Without' Daughter Lisa Marie After Contesting Trust
Lisa Marie Presley's family is remembering her on what would have been her 55th birthday. On Wednesday, her mother, Priscilla Presley, shared a statement in the aftermath of Lisa Marie's death. "Today would have been Lisa's 55th birthday. My wish is to protect my three grandchildren and keep our family...
ETOnline.com
Revisiting Ed Sheeran's Personal Revelations: From Babies to Behind-the-Scenes Struggles
While Ed Sheeran pours his heart into his music, the 31-year-old British singer-songwriter has been known to keep his personal life out of the spotlight. Still, that has not stopped the "Bad Habits" singer from unexpectedly pulling back the curtain on challenges he's faced, from substance abuse struggles to mental health.
ETOnline.com
Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin Team Up Again for Revenge Comedy 'Moving On': Watch the Trailer (Exclusive)
Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin are at it again! The 80 for Brady actresses will be starring in another film together, this time about a pair of friends mourning the loss of the third member of their trio. In ET's exclusive look at the trailer, Claire (Fonda) and Evelyn (Tomlin)...
ETOnline.com
Gisele Bündchen Reacts to Tom Brady's Second Retirement Announcement After Their Divorce
Gisele Bündchen has nothing but support for her ex-husband, Tom Brady, following his retirement news. On Wednesday, the NFL quarterback announced that he was retiring -- for good -- and the model was one of the many people to celebrate. "Wishing you only wonderful things in this new chapter...
ETOnline.com
Aire Webster's 1st Birthday: Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Kris Celebrate With New Photos
Aire Webster celebrated his first birthday on Thursday, one day after his older sister, Stormi, turned five herself and two weeks after mom Kylie Jenner revealed his name for the first time. Kylie welcomed Aire -- pronounced "air" -- on Feb. 2, 2022, first saying his name would be Wolf....
ETOnline.com
Pete Davidson Reveals His Shaved Head During Night Out With Jon Stewart
Pete Davidson unveiled a new hairstyle -- or lack thereof -- during a night out with Jon Stewart on Tuesday. The two comedians sat beside each other at the New York Knicks game, Davidson noticeably sporting a shaved head. The change in look comes after reports that Davidson removed his...
ETOnline.com
Sylvester Stallone's Docuseries 'The Family Stallone' to Premiere This Spring: See the Super Bowl Spot
Paramount+ announced on Thursday that Sylvester Stallone will star alongside his family in a new docuseries, The Family Stallone. "After playing some of the most legendary characters in cinematic history, three-time Academy Award nominee Sylvester Stallone is ready to give cameras access to what he would consider the greatest role of his lifetime: dad," the release reads. "This new series starring Stallone’s three daughters, wife and himself offers a seat at the table of one of Hollywood’s most famous families."
Comments / 0