toofab.com
Anna Kendrick Tells Dax Shepard She Thought His Wife Kristen Bell Never Liked Her
"I really feel like I have a comically shocked look on my face," said Kendrick after Dax revealed his insight. Dax Shepard was able to put one long-simmering misperception to bed for Anna Kendrick after the actress appeared on his "Armchair Expert" podcast this week and claimed she always kinda felt like his wife Kristen Bell simply didn't like her.
Jessica Simpson Reveals How a 'Massive Movie Star' Tried to Seduce Her: 'I Thought I Would Never Share It!'
The singer and clothing designer writes about a world-famous actor who pursued her (though he wasn't single) in a new piece for Amazon Original Stories. Back when Jessica Simpson was a young singer and reality star and her love life was tracked by countless headlines and magazine covers, there was one story she never told. How she was pursued by "a massive movie star" who wooed her, pursued her — and tried to seduce her. She tells all (except for the star's name) in a new short story she's written for...
TODAY.com
Ed Sheeran posts video about ‘turbulent things happening’ in his personal life
Ed Sheeran has been navigating tough times in his personal life. The singer-songwriter recently returned to Instagram after stepping away from the platform for a couple of months. But as he explains in a new video, Sheeran felt like he distanced himself from his fans and followers long before his break was official.
NME
Paul Rudd reveals how he never seems to age with daily routine
Paul Rudd has shared his daily routine after fans have questioned why he doesn’t seem to age. The actor gave Men’s Health a walkthrough of his routine when asked how he remains “ageless” at 53. “Sleep. Then diet. Then weights. Then cardio,” the Ant-Man actor said...
Regina Hall Could Not Keep Her Composure As She Found Out Why Kevin Costner Couldn’t Make The Golden Globes While Reading The Teleprompter Live On Air
“Officially starting the Regina Hall Emmy nomination campaign for her performance in ‘accepting Kevin Costner’s Golden Globe for Actor in a Drama Series.’”
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Star Tom Cruise Had ‘Very Loaded’ Scientology Moment With Seth Rogen
Tom Cruise allegedly tried to recruit Seth Rogen and Judd Apatow into Scientology back in 2006, and Rogen credits Apatow for helping him leave the meeting unconverted. Rogen shared the uncomfortable story in 2021 while chatting on SiriusXM with Howard Stern. A clip of the conversation resurfaced thanks to a joke that Jerrod Carmichael made during this week’s Golden Globe ceremony.
Jennifer Connelly Declares ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Co-Star Tom Cruise ‘Absolutely Deserves’ an Oscar Nomination
With award season in full swing, Jennifer Connelly stated that her Top Gun: Maverick co-star Tom Cruise has what it takes to receive an Oscar nomination for his performance in the film. While speaking to Variety at the Sundance Film Festival, Jennifer Connelly had nothing but praise for her Top...
Channing Tatum on dry-humping Salma Hayek in ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’: ‘That’s almost the comfort zone for me’
Channing Tatum is ready to take it all off again as the titular male stripper in “Magic Mike’s Last Dance,” which bumps and grinds into theaters on Feb. 10. But although the 42-year-old actor began stripping when he was just 18 — loosely inspiring the original “Magic Mike” in 2012 — even he felt awkward about putting the moves on costar Salma Hayek, 56, in the franchise’s third film. “I mean, she was one of my first crushes,” he told Vanity Fair about dry-humping Hayek’s character in the movie’s opening scene. “But I do have to say that’s almost the comfort zone...
Reese Witherspoon reveals that she used to park Denzel Washington's Porsche during teen internship
The 46-year-old actress revealed that she used to park the Porsche belonging to Denzel Washington when she was a teenager as part of a school internship.
ETOnline.com
Eddie Murphy Explains Why He Name-Dropped Will Smith at Golden Globes (Exclusive)
Eddie Murphy was a hit at the 2023 Golden Globes! Never one to pass up a well-timed punchline, Murphy referenced the infamous Will Smith Oscars slap while accepting his career achievement Cecil B. DeMille award. The famed actor and comedian took the stage at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles...
Fallon Jokes That ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Oscar Nom Marks ‘First Time in a Decade’ People Have Seen a Best Picture Nominee (Video)
Ahead of Tuesday’s Oscar nominations, “The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon had one major prediction for the list: “Top Gun: Maverick.”. Fallon joked Monday that if the Tom Cruise sequel earned a nomination for best picture, it would be a momentous occasion — but more so for average moviegoers. Obviously, taping his show well ahead of the announcements, Fallon couldn’t know for sure who would get nominated, but his hopes for Paramount’s gravity-defying blockbuster came true.
Golden Globes COVID Spread Continues With Jamie Lee Curtis, Colin Farrell, And Brendan Gleeson
It seems that this year's award season is not going quite as planned. On January 10, 2023, the 80th Golden Globe Awards took place to celebrate the best of film and television from the previous year. After last year's less-than-stellar show that saw the Golden Globes go for a hybrid style of part Zoom and part in-person presentation, this year's event brought things back to a more traditional and welcome manner. The prestigious ceremony saw some pretty major events take place, from Ke Huy Quan's wholesome best supporting actor win for "Everything Everywhere All At Once" to Eddie Murphy's Cecil B. DeMille Award win and subsequent speech that referenced another notable award ceremony moment.
Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals the Date Night Dress She Kept from Her Relationship with Brad Pitt
In an archival closet tour, the actress and Goop founder showed off some of her most sentimental pieces of clothing Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Pitt may have split decades ago, but she still holds special memories of their relationship — especially when it comes to the outfits she wore during that time. On Thursday, the Oscar winner and Goop founder shared a video tour of her "storage facility" (a.k.a. a dreamy walk-in closet filled with gorgeous archival designer pieces) via Goop's Youtube channel. And she revealed that...
Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni Starring in Sony Adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s ‘It Ends With Us’
Colleen Hoover’s bestselling romance novel “It Ends With Us” is getting a film adaptation with Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni attached to star, Variety has confirmed. The film is in development at Sony Pictures, with Baldoni set to direct and executive produce under his Wayfarer Studios banner, which is co-financing. Lively is also executive producing alongside Hoover, Steve Sarowitz and Andrew Calof. Alex Saks will produce for Saks Picture Company, along with Jamey Heath who will produce on behalf of Wayfarer Studios. Christy Hall (“I Am Not Okay With This”) penned the current screenplay and is also set to produce. “It...
Why Stars Like Jennifer Aniston, Sarah Paulson and Charlize Theron Are Backing Andrea Riseborough in ‘To Leslie’
The stars are coming out for Andrea Riseborough’s turn in Michael Morris’ indie drama To Leslie. Jennifer Aniston, Charlize Theron, Sarah Paulson and Edward Norton have hosted screenings, with more recent showings booked by Gwyneth Paltrow and Courteney Cox. After Paltrow’s screening, attended by the likes of Demi Moore along with Morris and Riseborough in attendance, the Goop founder called it a “masterpiece of a film” and went so far as to say that the title star should win “every award there is and all the ones that haven’t been invented yet.” More from The Hollywood ReporterNAACP Image Awards 2023:...
Tom Cruise’s 2023 Oscars Snub For ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Leaves Twitter Furious: “The Oscars Are Stupid”
The 2023 Oscars nominations came and went without paying the slightest attention to Tom Cruise and his performance in Top Gun: Maverick. The 2022 action movie has been nominated in Best Picture categories for both the Academy Awards and the Golden Globe Awards, but Cruise has yet to be nominated for Best Actor. What gives? Many have expressed that Cruise and Top Gun can’t be separated, calling the movie a star vehicle for the actor. Following the Oscar nominations, journalist Max Weiss tweeted, “I will say this. If you’re going to nominate Top Gun: Maverick For Best Picture, you’ve gotta nominate...
ETOnline.com
Hallmark Stars Nikki DeLoach and Andrew Walker on Reuniting for Their Fifth Movie Together (Exclusive)
Since 2016, Hallmark favorites Nikki DeLoach and Andrew Walker have shared the screen in four different movies across Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. And on Sunday, they're about to add a fifth to their mini filmography together: the second installment of their HM&M mystery franchise, Curious Caterer: Grilling Season.
Channing Tatum Raves About His Relationship with Magic Mike 3 Costar Salma Hayek: 'We Are Besties'
"Salma and I talk about everything," the actor told PEOPLE Wednesday night at the premiere of Magic Mike's Last Dance in Miami Channing Tatum and Salma Hayek are two peas in a pod. Tatum, 42, returns as a stripper in Magic Mike's Last Dance, the upcoming highly anticipated third installment of the Magic Mike franchise costarring Academy Award nominee Hayek, 56. And the two certainly hit it off, both onscreen and off. "I have emotions in the film, and Salma and I talk about everything," Tatum, in an all-black suit...
Salma Hayek Shows Off Her Steamy Acrobatic Moves With Channing Tatum in 'Magic Mike's Last Dance' Trailer
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. If you are looking for hot and heavy Valentine’s Day weekend plans, look no further than Salma Hayek’s upcoming film, Magic Mike’s Last Dance. From the looks of the trailer alone, she and Channing Tatum will be heating up movie theaters all across the U.S. The 56-year-old actress shared the trailer on her Instagram page that teased the couple’s bedroom scene. Wearing a silky, hot-pink jumpsuit, Hayek gets into a little Fifty Shades of Grey action by blindfolding her 42-year-old co-star...
ETOnline.com
How Jamie Lee Curtis Helped Jennifer Grey Transform Into Gwen Shamblin (Exclusive)
Prepare to see Jennifer Grey like you've never seen her before. The actress, famous for her roles in Dirty Dancing and Prime Video's Red Oaks, is unrecognizable in Lifetime's original movie, Gwen Shamblin: Starving for Salvation. Grey takes on the titular role of Gwen Shamblin Lara, a religious leader and Christian diet guru who was known for her controversial practices as much as her distinct style and hair before she was killed in a tragic accident in 2021.
