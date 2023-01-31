Read full article on original website
Australia’s Missing Radioactive Capsule Found on Highway
Last week, the deadliest game of hide and seek in the world kicked off in Australia’s outback. The search wasn’t for one of the venomous snakes, spiders or even the enormous crocodiles that could kill you in one fell swoop. It was for a tiny radioactive capsule that fell off the back of a truck. Now, authorities in Western Australia say they’ve finally managed to track down the toxic tablet on a stretch of the Great Northern Highway.
Tesla’s Price Cuts Worked in China
It’s been a rough few months for Tesla, but now it’s starting to look like its drastic price cuts in China are starting to pay off in terms of demand. Reuters reports that the automaker plans to boost output at its Shanghai plant over the next couple of months because demand has had such a big jump.
BMW Will Spend $870 Million To Make EVs and Batteries in Mexico
BMW is earmarking €800 million, or $866 million at current exchange rates, to begin production of its upcoming EVs and batteries in Mexico. It might be more appropriate to cite current exchange rates between the euro and peso now that Mexico is becoming a hotspot of EV production. In that case, BMW is investing a veritable fortune of 16.3 billion pesos to make its “Neue Klasse” fully-electric vehicles.
Nissan Shows Off Max-Out Concept at Mobility Event but Probably Won’t Ever Build It
Today, Nissan showed off a concept car as part of Nissan Futures, an event at its Global Headquarters Gallery in Yokohama, Japan that starts on February 4 and runs until March 1. Considering Nissan Futures is billed as an event that will show how the Japanese automaker is “shaping the future of sustainable mobility and innovative design,” you’d probably expect some sort of autonomous pod concept with a futuristic living room inside. But you’d be wrong.
Volvo Is Going All in on Luxury EVs and Also an Electric Van
By now, we’re all well aware that automakers around the world have to stop selling gas-powered cars. In California, a ban on the sale of ICE cars comes into effect in 2035, while the U.K. has gone a step further to outlaw outdated engines by 2030. Because of this, carmakers are scrambling to clean up their act and transition to zero-emission ranges long before then. Now, Swedish company Volvo has begun outlining its plan to do just that.
Ferrari Couldn't Be Stopped Last Year
Ferrari can do no wrong, Tesla’s suppliers are peeved at its price shenanigans and electric semis have a big problem. All that and more in this Thursday edition of The Morning Shift for February 2, 2023. 1st Gear: Never Bet Against the Horse. It must be a ball running...
Volvo Sets EV Truck Record With an 1,800-Mile Produce Delivery
A Volvo FH Electric commercial truck traveled round trip between Switzerland and Spain to deliver more than 22 tons of oranges, setting a new record in the process for distance traveled by an EV truck. Volvo’s fully-electric big rig drove 3,000 kilometers (1,864 miles) over the course of seven days — as opposed to the four days that it would’ve taken in a combustion-powered truck — but the remarkable trip spilled nary a drop of diesel, according to Volvo Trucks.
Tesla Is Closing in on Mexico
Tesla is considering construction of an assembly plant north of Mexico City, just a couple of miles away from the capital’s newest airport. The new Tesla plant could be a major export hub for the American EV maker, whose Model 3 and Model Y top the list of domestically-produced vehicles in the U.S.
The Zeekr X Electric Crossover is Part of the Company's Plan for EV Domination
Chinese automaker Geely is having something of a moment right now. The Hangzhou-based company has its hand in countless EV makers around the world and is slowly starting to assert its dominance in the space. With ties to Volvo, Polestar and even Lotus, the automaker is now eyeing its next step in achieving EV domination via its Chinese brand, Zeekr.
Automakers Don't Want to Get in an EV Price War With Tesla — For Now
Automakers all want you to know they don’t like the stunt Tesla’s pulling, lawmakers have reintroduced legislation in the hopes of making catalytic converter theft harder and BYD is trying to do the impossible in Japan. All that and more in The Morning Shift for February 1, 2023.
At $21,900, What Would You Make of This 2005 MG ZT 190?
Today’s Nice Price or No Dice MG is offered as the only one for sale in the U.S. Seeing as it’s under 25 years old, it can’t actually be registered for the street here without serious alterations. How crazy would it be to buy it?. Traveling to...
