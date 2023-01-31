By now, we’re all well aware that automakers around the world have to stop selling gas-powered cars. In California, a ban on the sale of ICE cars comes into effect in 2035, while the U.K. has gone a step further to outlaw outdated engines by 2030. Because of this, carmakers are scrambling to clean up their act and transition to zero-emission ranges long before then. Now, Swedish company Volvo has begun outlining its plan to do just that.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO