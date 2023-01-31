Read full article on original website
Ski Resort Project Being Explored In Daggett County
A ski resort project is being explored in Daggett County. The Daggett County Commissioners shared details of the potential project in their monthly Daggett Post update. “We are working to support a developer that is interested in building a ski resort located near the Moose Pond,” shared the Commissioners. “Daggett County has received a grant that will be put towards the NEPA process with the Forest Service. This project would significantly increase winter tourism, year round full time employment, and a multitude of seasonal positions.” The Commissioners stated that the scope of the project would include lodging, employee housing, and other venues. More information will be shared as it becomes available.
Author Event Has Over 300 Residents In Uintah County Participate
An author event had a widespread impact in Uintah County last week. Over 300 residents participated with author and speaker Nicholas Townsend Smith as he introduced them to his “Giants” program. This included teaching schoolchildren from two different local schools and their teachers, juvenile system children, the Innovation Hub, and inmates at Uintah County Jail. Smith and Guy Collett, who helped organize the events in Vernal, were arrested and processed just like inmates would be, before teaching the principles of the 12 Journeys and those found in Smith’s book The Giants and the Smalls. Follow their adventures on the Tribe of Giants on Facebook, Wake Up With Giants TV on YouTube, and of course, giantsandsmalls.com.
Bill To Fund Crisis Receiving Center In Uintah Basin Progresses To Senate
A bill that aims to fund two new mental health crisis receiving centers in rural Utah, including one in the Uintah Basin, is progressing in the Utah legislative session. HB66 was approved by the House last week and is now before the Senate Rules Committee. Receiving centers are becoming more common in the state to serve as crisis response sites for individuals experiencing behavioral, mental health, or substance abuse challenges in need of immediate intervention and stabilization. Usually law enforcement responds to these situations and the receiving center offers an appropriate alternative to the ER or jail for those just needing crisis intervention. In August of 2022, state and local criminal justice partners met in Vernal to explore criminal justice services and struggles in the Uintah Basin. The possibility of a receiving center was supported as an option to relieve the strained system.
Ombu Grill Is A Korean Restaurant With A Large Variety of Food
Asian food has become popular around the United States. Korean BBQ is a favorite Asian food for many people. There are several choices for Korean BBQ in Utah. Ombu Grill was established in 2017 as a Korean BBQ restaurant. The owners opened the business because they wanted to give Utah its first all-you-can eat Korean BBQ and the experience of enjoying Korean food.
Concerns Over Proposed Nine Mile Canyon Road Expansion
The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is considering a proposal to reconstruct 5.2 miles of a roadway that intersects with Nine Mile Canyon in Utah, which is home to the highest concentration of monochromatic Indigenous rock art in North America. But some advocates are criticizing the plan, which would widen the paved highway partially managed by BLM and Utah’s School and Institutional Trust Lands Administration (SITLA), potentially leading to increased traffic, mostly from oil tankers. In just under a week, the BLM will close their month-long public call for comment on the so-called “right-of-way amendment.”
Uintah County Emergency Management: Prepare Now For Spring Flooding
Uintah County Emergency Management has a message you may not want to hear but it is the message you need to hear. There will be spring flooding thanks to the extreme amounts of snow piled up and that means now is the time to prepare your home and business for the likelihood of flooding. So what should you do to prepare? First, purchase and even fill sandbags ahead of time to use in the event you need to protect your home from flood waters. Second, have a professional install check-valves in plumbing to prevent flood waters from backing up into the drains of your home. Make sure your sump pump is working and consider having a backup. Make sure your electric circuit breakers, or fuses, are clearly marked for each area of your home. Third, contact your insurance company or agent to explore purchasing flood insurance. This must be done before there is even a threat of flooding so make that call right away. Finally, clear the snow from around your foundation; a recommended distance of at least 6 to 12 inches. It doesn’t take much precipitation and snow to create about two inches of surface water.
Local Business Owner Named 2022 WBC Utah Entrepreneur Of The Year
An award was given to a deserving recipient on Tuesday during the Vernal Chamber Luncheon. Uintah County Economic Development, Vernal Innovation Hub, and Vernal Chamber recognized Abbi Hollenbeck for receiving the 2022 Women’s Business Center of Utah (WBCUtah) Entrepreneur of the Year award. “It was so exciting to learn that a Uintah County business has been selected for this prestigious award,” shares Innovation Hub manager Lori Haslem. “She is a great example to local business owners and the citizens of Uintah County.” Abbi and her husband Brandon started Vengeance PowerSports, located on Highway 40 in Ballard, in 2019. Unlike other industries, the COVID pandemic gave a boost to the powersport industry as families spent more time outdoors together. Abbi joined the Women’s Business Center of Utah to access resources as their business continued to grow.
Duchesne County Commission Awards Roadway Maintenance Project Bid
Road maintenance is a huge job for rural counties and it takes the efforts of many professionals to succeed. The Duchesne County Commission considered and approved a bid for the 2023 Engineering Roadway Maintenance Project during the Commission meeting last week. Duchesne County received two ‘Statement of Qualifications’ for the project and the road department developed a criteria to judge each offer received. The scores turned out to be nearly identical with the difference between the two just 3/10 of a point. After reviewing the bids, the Commission approved the bid from Jones & DeMille Engineering for the 2023 Engineering Roadway Maintenance Project in the amount of $110,600 dollars.
One Week Left To Comment On Duchesne County Right-Of-Way Amendment
There is one week left to provide comments to the BLM Vernal Field Office on a proposed project in Duchesne County. Duchesne County Special Service District 2 applied to bring a section of Wells Draw Road into conformance with American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials design standards. “We have the responsibility to assess the potential effects of the proposal on the environment, cultural resources and the many people who use these lands and resources,” said BLM Green River District Manager Lance Porter. “Public input helps BLM to understand potential issues and impacts from the proposed road reconstruction.” There is about 5.2 miles of roadway proposed for reconstruction. 2.7 miles of that is managed by the BLM and 2.5 miles are on land managed by Utah’s School and Institutional Trust Lands Administration. Comments can be mailed to the BLM Vernal Field Office or emailed to blm_ut_vernal_comments@blm.gov. The 30-day scoping period ends on February 8th.
Search continues for man believed to be missing in Garfield County
MONROE, Utah (KUTV) — Search and rescue crews from numerous counties in southern Utah are searching in remote Garfield County for 32-year-old Austin Madsen. Madsen, a Mapleton resident, told family members that he may have been heading to Arizona. However, after a video circulated of his potential location, SAR crews were able to locate Madsen’s truck at a trailhead near Mount Dutton in Garfield County.
Plant is likely to blame for 19 elk deaths in Mapleton, DWR says
MAPLETON, Utah — A certain plant is likely to blame for the deaths of 19 elk found in Mapleton over the span of a week, the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources said Monday. When you live so close to the mountains like they do in Mapleton, it’s not a surprise to see elk herds on the move.
Sheriff Jared Rigby voted out of consideration for powerful state position
Wasatch County Sheriff Jared Rigby is no longer under consideration to serve as director of the Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) Council after a vote taken Tuesday.
Interested In Improvements To The Manila Shooting Range? Here’s How To Help
If you are interested in seeing improvements to the Manila Shooting Range this message is for you. Daggett County is preparing to submit a Utah Outdoor Recreation Grant application specifically for funding to improve the Manila Shooting Range. There will be a need for matching funds and the County Economic Development Board has pledged to donate up to $10,000 dollars of their Fiscal Year 2024 funds matching private donations dollar for dollar in order to accumulate enough to qualify for the grant. Those that would like to volunteer to help in this effort and those interested in getting more details on the proposal are invited to a meeting this Saturday, February 4th, at the Daggett County Courthouse at 1pm. Letters of support for the application are appreciated.
5-vehicle accident on I-15 snarls traffic in Utah County
A multivehicle car accident on northbound I-15 near Lindon shut down traffic and caused commuting delays Monday evening.
Community Mourning Loss Of Young Man Killed In Highway 40 Crash
The community is mourning the loss of a young man who was killed in a crash on Highway 40 in Uintah County on Monday morning. UBTech was given permission to share the young man’s identity. “It is with heavy hearts and great sadness that we share a student, Chance Smith, passed away yesterday in a vehicle accident on his way to UBTech,” shares their announcement. “Please keep Chance’s family, friends, classmates, and the UBTech family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. Chance was an Auto Technology student and was recently nominated and celebrated as student of the month.” Chance was known as a hard worker who was happy and personable. UBTech shared that they partnered with Northeastern Counseling to provide grievance counseling to UBTech students, faculty, and staff. Utah Highway Patrol shared that the accident took place on slick roads due to winter conditions.
