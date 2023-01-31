Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former Utah State Senator Jani Iwamoto Honored By the NAACPS. F. MoriUtah State
Tsunami Restaurant Serves Japanese Food at Several Locations In UtahS. F. MoriUtah State
Ombu Grill Is A Korean Restaurant With A Large Variety of FoodS. F. MoriUtah County, UT
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Salt Lake CityTed RiversSalt Lake City, UT
Utah leaders take urgent action to save the declining Great Salt LakeEdy ZooUtah State
Related
ABC 4
Utah offers grants to homeowners to upgrade old wood stoves or fireplace
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Utah homeowners from Box Elder County to Salt Lake County have an opportunity to upgrade their wood stove or fireplace to either gas or electric starting Monday, Feb. 6. 250 award vouchers are available for residents in Box Elder, Weber, Davis, and Salt...
KUTV
Authorities provide no answers in deaths of 2 West Valley Northrop Grumman employees
WEST VALLEY, Utah (KUTV) — More than two days after two employees were killed at a Northrop Grumman facility in West Valley, there are still no details as to how the individuals died. In an email Thursday morning, a Northrop Grumman spokesperson told 2News, “Out of respect for the...
KSLTV
Hill Air Force Base building evacuated due to ‘unusual smell’
DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — A building at Hill Air Force Base was evacuated Thursday morning after an “unusual smell” was detected. According to an official statement from the base, the smell was detected at approximately 9:40 a.m. The building was then evacuated. After the evacuation, an “undetermined”...
Ogden teacher arrested for using charity donations for personal use
An Ogden teacher has been arrested after an investigation showed she used money designated for a children's charity and used it for personal items instead.
KSLTV
Elk herd returns to SLC’s Foothill Drive; one hit in crash overnight
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Transportation and Utah Division of Wildlife Resources are urging drivers to be on alert as a herd of elk returned to roads near the mouth of Parleys Canyon. Sgt. Cameron Roden with the Utah Highway Patrol said troopers received several reports...
SNAPPED: Elk herd causes delays on I-80 interchange
SALT LAKE CITY— A herd of elk caused quite a stir this morning as they crossed Salt Lake County’s east bench. Traffic was delayed on all roads near the I-215/I-80 […]
KSLTV
Jordan School District in need of 40 employees
HERRIMAN, Utah — Back in the summer, KSL reported on many of the needs in our local schools. Fast forward to a new semester, Jordan School District is in desperate need of some helping hands. The district said they are down dozens of part-time and full-time custodial staff who...
Salt Lake area residents experience water issues due to frozen pipes
Public utility companies were inundated with calls Tuesday as many businesses and homeowners woke up to frozen pipes.
More resources available for homeless Utahns as temperatures drop
As much of Utah has experienced dangerously cold temperatures over the past several days, leaders are making more resources available to individuals experiencing homelessness.
upr.org
USU student who died in Cache County collision identified
A South Jordan woman who was involved in a fatal car crash in Cache County on Friday has been identified. On Friday, according to a Utah Department of Public Safety news release, 23-year-old Emily Fisher was headed westbound in a silver Ford Fiesta when she slid to the left side of the road into oncoming traffic.
kslnewsradio.com
Citing ‘dangerously low’ overnight temps, county opens emergency shelter
SALT LAKE CITY — The Central City Recreation Center at 615 South 300 East in Salt Lake City will be used as an emergency shelter for those experiencing homelessness while below-freezing temperatures persist. The office of the Salt Lake County Mayor announced on Monday night that extra housing would...
kjzz.com
Several Foothill elk herd animals killed by hunters
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Several animals in the Foothill elk herd, which has made headlines for coming into busy areas of eastern Salt Lake City, were recently killed after being hit by vehicles. Additional animals have been killed by hunters. “I don’t have that number,” said Scott Root...
KSLTV
New Salt Lake salon moves away from gender-specific cuts to be more inclusive
SALT LAKE CITY — When stylist Joshua Lucero looked into opening his own shop, inclusivity was top of mind. The 31-year-old has been a stylist for a decade, and in that time learned the importance of making his clients feel comfortable in the chair. “For me, I just want...
One person dead after stabbing on Main Street in Salt Lake City
One person is dead after a stabbing incident on Main Street in Salt Lake City Thursday afternoon, the suspect is still at large.
KSLTV
Dozens of homeowners dealing with frozen pipes in Sandy
SANDY, Utah — There is a part of Cheryl Altman’s Sandy house she doesn’t usually go into. “I’ll turn on my phone light,” she said. “I’m kind of stuck.”. It’s a small crawl space under her home you enter behind a little bookshelf. Tuesday, she had to crawl into the room because she was hoping there was an easy fix.
kslnewsradio.com
Cost of heating homes in Utah rising as thermometer sinks
SALT LAKE CITY — More Americans are struggling to pay their energy bills. Nearly 1.5 million more U.S. households applied for energy assistance this year, which is the biggest one-year hike since 2009. Heating costs have jumped, plus it’s been (extra) cold recently in Utah. KSL meteorologist Kevin...
Seized guns in Weber County to be sold at pawn shop
After a unanimous vote by the Weber County commissioners, guns collected from Weber county sheriff's office will now be sold off at a local pawn shop.
Northern Utah school districts to delay classes due to extreme cold
School districts north of Utah have announced a two-hour delay to their schedules for Tuesday, Jan. 31, due to extreme cold.
KUTV
Photographer misidentified as suspicious person leads to lockout at 5 schools
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A wildlife photographer who was misidentified as a suspicious person led to a brief lockout at five schools in South Jordan and Riverton, police said. According to South Jordan Police Sgt. Eric Anderson, a passerby reported a suspicious person Tuesday afternoon. While police investigated,...
Gephardt Daily
North Ogden police: Woman found deceased in vehicle
NORTH OGDEN, Utah, Feb. 2, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — North Ogden police responded to a request for a welfare check on Jan. 25, Wednesday of last week, and found a woman dead in her vehicle. The scene was in the 2500 North block of 400 East, the NOPD news...
Comments / 0