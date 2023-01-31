ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Bill proposes increase in maximum speed limit for NY

By Hailie Higgins
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TuJXM_0kXQEdml00

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — New Yorkers could be living life in the fast(er) lane, thanks to a new bill proposed by NY Senator Thomas O’Mara. Currently, state law caps all speed limits at 55 miles per hour for any road, highway, parkway, or bridge. For certain highways, such as interstate highways. the limit steps up to 65 miles per hour.

Vermont pair accused of stealing from Halfmoon Walmart

But NY Senate Bill S2209 proposes pushing that limit up by a whopping five miles, setting the cap at 70 for highways that meet the Department of Transportation’s criteria. Should it get passed, the new cap would go into effect immediately, allowing the DOT to switch out signs as they see fit. But don’t put the pedal to the metal just yet: The bill is still in committee, waiting to be reviewed.

And it’s sitting right next to NY Senate Bill S9528 , which would mandate speed-limiting technology be placed in all new vehicles. If approved, this tech would monitor a car’s location and physically preventing anyone from going above the mandated limit for a given road.

Schenectady considers lowering city speed limit

The two bills could, of course, be passed at the same time. But anyone excited to push their luck by going a few miles over may not be able to if they’re thinking of getting a new car. But for now, both bills have several steps before they become laws, meaning that drivers will be capped at 55 and 65 — but only if they choose to follow the limit.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 10

Jim evans
3d ago

If the speed limit would be 70 , then people would be driving at 75 or 80 mph.

Reply(3)
6
Related
Hot 99.1

It’s Still Illegal to Put This in Your Truck In New York State?

Where many states have exceptions to this law, New York State draws a hard line when it comes to trucks. Times have changed over the years and I'm sure many people can remember when seatbelts weren't even a thing in cars. As time rolls on, more rules are implemented to increase the safety of not only the driver, but everyone else in the vehicle as well.
Syracuse.com

Hochul proposes ‘technical’ changes to concealed carry law

Albany, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul is seeking a number of “technical” revisions to New York’s contested concealed carry laws, including allowing armed security guards at places of worship and providing clearer guidelines for retired law enforcement officers in good standing to possess a firearm in a “sensitive location.”
NEW YORK STATE
wrvo.org

Counties could lose millions in federal Medicaid funds under Hochul's budget

County governments will lose millions of dollars in federal Medicaid funds if Governor Kathy Hochul’s proposed budget passes as is. Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon was looking forward to the governor’s budget presentation, hoping to hear that the county would be in line for millions in back Medicaid payments owed the county by the state.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Mixed reaction to proposed state spending plan

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — This week on Empire State Weekly, Governor Kathy Hochul outlined her spending plan for the fiscal year 2024. The Governor’s proposed plan would spend $227 billion to tackle legislative priorities. State Senator Brad Hoylman-Sigal, who represents the 27th District, called the budget address “strong.” He explained that funding programs to combat violence […]
NEWS10 ABC

Governor Hochul plans on investing $34.5 Billion in school aid

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)– Governor Kathy Hochul plans on increasing state funding for schools in her 2024 budget. “Our kids are still struggling, our teachers have been though so much. We lost a lot of teachers, so to get our kids back on track, we are going to invest $34.5 billion. The largest school aid increase […]
NEWS10 ABC

DEC seeks comment on draft tree cutting policy

The state Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) is seeking public input on a newly developed policy to guide how they evaluate, and review work plans for projects in the Adirondack and Catskill Forest Preserves.
spectrumlocalnews.com

Hochul seeks changes to concealed carry law in budget

Armed security would be allowed in New York houses of worship under changes to the state's concealed carry law proposed by Gov. Kathy Hochul in her $227 billion budget plan. Hochul's budget proposal released this week includes what were described as "technical" changes to the measure, approved last summer following a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that found the state's century-old concealed carry law was unconstitutional.
southarkansassun.com

New York State Steps Up to Ease the Burden of Past-Due Utility Bills for Residents

New York State is launching a new program to provide relief to residents who are struggling to pay their utility bills. Governor Kathy Hochul has announced that 478,000 residential customers and 56,000 small businesses will receive funding to pay off past-due bills for electricity, water, heat, and gas. This will come from a $673 million pot, making it the largest utility financial assistance program in the state’s history, according to a report by The US Sun on February 1, 2023.
COLORADO STATE
NEWS10 ABC

SNAP skimming prompts response in budget proposal

Part of Gov. Kathy Hochul's proposal for the 2024 fiscal year budget included a provision to help New Yorkers using Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Progam (SNAP) who've fallen victim to recent card skimming scams to be reimbursed. According to No Kid Hungry, the move would allow the state to implement the federal reimbursement process instated under the federal omnibus appropriations bill that was passed by Congress in December.
WRGB

HOT BOOTY, EROTIC6: New York's banned license plates

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — You see them as you're driving around, those vanity license plates that say something about the personality of the person behind the wheel. What you haven't seen, until now, are the vanity plates that are rejected. That's right, New York State DMV rejects hundreds, even...
NEW YORK STATE
NEWS10 ABC

Hochul proposes refundable investment tax credit for farmers

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)–During Governor Hochul’s budget presentation, she made it a point to mention farmers. “We will also ensure that the people who feed our state the farmers— don’t ever forget the farmers. They work so hard. They need the resources to do their work. We are going to make the investment tax credit for […]
ALBANY, NY
Aneka Duncan

One-Time Payment From $672 Million Pot Going Out To Americans

Residents of New York will be getting some much needed financial relief soon. Governor Kathy Hochul made the announcement. Approximately 478,000 residential customers and 56,000 small businesses will be getting the payments. The money is to be used to pay off overdue electric, water, heat and gas bills. This is the state's largest utility assistance program and is worth $673 million. (source)
nystateofpolitics.com

Counties could lose big if Hochul’s state budget is enacted

If Gov. Kathy Hochul’s budget passes as is, New York's counties will be among the spending plan’s biggest losers. “The governor is looking to intercept almost $300 million in federal funds earmarked for local taxpayers,” said Stephen Acquario, executive director of the New York State Association of Counties (NYSAC).
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

49K+
Followers
26K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy