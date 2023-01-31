Read full article on original website
FREAKY! Watch Wyoming Wind Make Ice Waves On Lake!
You sure you want to go out on that ice and fish all day?. There are dangers involved. The video, below, shows what happens when that harsh Wyoming wind blows across the ice and causes it to roll like waves. Unfortunately, we have to report a story, now and then...
basinnow.com
Utah Field House Of Natural History Keeping Things Fun For The Community
The folks of the Utah Field House of Natural History State Park Museum, often called the Dinosaur Museum, are keeping things fun for the community this cold winter. Last week, the Museum held their ‘Claws, Teeth, & Feathers’ kids class where a lucky group got to learn about the meat-eating dinosaurs of the Mesozoic era. The museum has housed a temporary ‘Off the Wall’ exhibit in cooperation with Dinosaur National Monument in which fossils from the Carnegie Quarry and the Monument’s back room collection can be seen up close. Team members from the Monument and Museum got out last week and added some excitement to the Discovery Elementary STEM night. In addition to bringing items to show, these experts turned up the competitive spirit in the kids with the ‘Can You Outrun a T.Rex?’ activity. The kids took this seriously and it turned into a race for the lowest sprint time, staying just barely ahead of the T.Rex jaws.
KSLTV
Giving away gas cards with Casey Scott
SALT LAKE CITY — Utahns experienced a polar plunge as temperatures dropped below freezing or even zero across the state Wednesday. However, Casey Scott was out and about, surprising a few drivers with $50 gas cards! These segments are sponsored by West Shore Home.
Punxsutawney Phil predicts an extended winter on Groundhog Day
It’s another day in the books for Punxsutawney Phil, as he predicted 6 more weeks of winter Thursday morning.
This Utah Ski Resort Has All of the Powder With None of the Lift Lines
Want a mountain (almost) all to yourself? Head to Sundance Mountain Resort.
etvnews.com
Record-Breaking Snowpack Recorded in Utah
Plowing snow to open the Geyser Pass parking area. Forest Service image by Brian Murdock. The snowpack in Utah has been impressive this winter, which is great news considering that the state has experienced drought conditions for some time now. In the Manti-La Sal monthly newsletter, snowpack was highlighted for the Beehive State.
19 Elk Reported Dead in Utah, Officials Point to Plant Poisoning
Nineteen elk were found dead throughout the town of Mapleton, Utah, over the span of six days, and the local yew plant may be to blame, per wildlife officials. The deceased elk, located on the east bench of Mapleton, were found between January 21 and 27. The grisly discovery sparked an investigation from the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources.
Hyperallergic
Concerns Over Proposed Nine Mile Canyon Road Expansion
The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is considering a proposal to reconstruct 5.2 miles of a roadway that intersects with Nine Mile Canyon in Utah, which is home to the highest concentration of monochromatic Indigenous rock art in North America. But some advocates are criticizing the plan, which would widen the paved highway partially managed by BLM and Utah’s School and Institutional Trust Lands Administration (SITLA), potentially leading to increased traffic, mostly from oil tankers. In just under a week, the BLM will close their month-long public call for comment on the so-called “right-of-way amendment.”
Bone-chilling temperatures hanging on into Wednesday
Frigid cold temperatures are once again the main weather headline Tuesday afternoon.
kslnewsradio.com
When it’s this cold, keep your pipes from freezing. Here’s how.
SALT LAKE CITY — It’s so cold today (Jan. 30) that plumbers are expecting calls anytime from customers needing service because of frozen pipes. The overnight low temperature is expected to be 3 degrees Fahrenheit. Duane Nielsen, plumbing manager at Any Hour Services, talks to Dave Noriega and Debbie Dujanovic about preventing pipes from freezing.
Wind Chill Warnings issued for Utah as cold strikes
The National Weather Service has issued several Wind Chill Warnings for Utah due to the arrival of arctic air blowing through the state. Temperatures will already be cold, but with the wind, things could get very unsafe if you're not careful.
890kdxu.com
Is Dumpster Diving Legal In Utah?
Around Christmas, our 15 year old asked if she could go dumpster diving with some friends. "Sure!" we agreed. What could be the harm in teenagers dumpster diving? It sounds like something we would have done "in my day..."!. She came back with some really weird treasures. Some anonymous artwork,...
Utah sees some of the coldest temperatures in years across the state
Utah saw some of the coldest conditions in years this morning, as Peter Sinks in Cache County recorded a temperature of negative 60 degrees.
ABC 4
Valentine's Dinner for 4 for $40
Grace Anderson is in the kitchen showing us how to make a honey mustard rack of lambs and ganache petite fours. Cook up this perfect Valentines meal to feed 4 people for only $40!. Valentine’s Dinner for 4 for $40. Grace Anderson is in the kitchen showing us how...
ABC 4
Scientists Attempt to Bring Back Extinct Animals
Scientists attempt to bring back extinct species announced its plan to bring back the Dodo bird. Scientists attempt to bring back extinct species announced its plan to bring back the Dodo bird. Fatal Wrong-Way Crash Shuts Down I-15 A fatal crash involving a wrong-way driver shut down I-15 in Utah...
How to prepare for flooding in Utah
With the increased snowfall this year, here’s some government-issued advice on how to prepare your household for flooding.
Utah swimming pools must follow a new safety rule — or close
Salt Lake County health officials are planning to close more than 160 indoor pools that have not updated their chemical systems to comply with a new state safety rule. What's happening: Pools now must have chemical dispensers wired so they automatically stop if water isn't pumping through the circulation system.
890kdxu.com
Whatever Happened To The Town That Southern Utah Forgot About?
Utah's history is rich, especially in our corner of the state. Ghost towns like Grafton and Old Irontown evoke emotions from Utah historians. These places were once vibrant communities that for one reason or another, were abandoned and eventually turned into the ghost towns that they are today. But nobody...
addictedtovacation.com
The 6 Best Road Trips In Utah (With Pictures!)
Utah has numerous places to explore and amazing sights, thanks to its diverse and stunning landscapes. Here are the best Utah road trips. Some of the best road trips in Utah include Scenic Byway 12, Utah’s Dinosaur Sites, the Mighty Five national parks, the Fishlake Loop, Utah small towns, and the Ogden River Scenic Byway. Spring is the best time to go on these Utah road trips since the weather is great and there are no crowds.
890kdxu.com
10 Things Utahns Do That Confuse The Rest Of The Country
You probably don't need me to tell you that Utah is a weird place. Whats Wrong With You People Saturday Night Live GIF - Whats Wrong With You People Saturday Night Live Why Are You Like This - Discover & Share GIFs. What everyone in the country says when they...
