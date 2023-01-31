The folks of the Utah Field House of Natural History State Park Museum, often called the Dinosaur Museum, are keeping things fun for the community this cold winter. Last week, the Museum held their ‘Claws, Teeth, & Feathers’ kids class where a lucky group got to learn about the meat-eating dinosaurs of the Mesozoic era. The museum has housed a temporary ‘Off the Wall’ exhibit in cooperation with Dinosaur National Monument in which fossils from the Carnegie Quarry and the Monument’s back room collection can be seen up close. Team members from the Monument and Museum got out last week and added some excitement to the Discovery Elementary STEM night. In addition to bringing items to show, these experts turned up the competitive spirit in the kids with the ‘Can You Outrun a T.Rex?’ activity. The kids took this seriously and it turned into a race for the lowest sprint time, staying just barely ahead of the T.Rex jaws.

UTAH STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO