On Thursday, February 9, 2023, award-winning author Andrew Maraniss will visit Delta State University to share his latest book, “Inaugural Ballers: The True Story of the First US Women’s Olympic Basketball Team.” The event will take place in Jobe Hall Auditorium at 1:30 PM. This event is free and open to the DSU campus and general public. Mr. Maraniss will have a reading and book signing. Also, Mr. Maraniss will be at the Sillers Coliseum on the evening of February 9 with books for sale and signing available between the Delta State Lady Statemen’s basketball game and the Delta State Statemen’s basketball game. This event is sponsored by the Mississippi Humanities Council, DSU Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, Division of Social Sciences and History, and Division of Health, Physical Education, and Recreation. Special thanks to Delta State University Athletics for their support and collaboration.

CLEVELAND, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO