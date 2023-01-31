Read full article on original website
A man bought a hoarder's house with all the contents in it for $10,000 but what he found inside was worth 40 times more
An antique shop owner made quite an investment when he snatched up a home belonging to a hoarder for just $10,000. He would also get to own all the contents inside the house. Alex Archbold, an antique dealer from Canada purchased a house that belonged to a late piano teacher, Bette- Jean Rac who passed away in December 2020.
I found a cup at Dollar Tree for $1.25 – it comes with a foldable spoon and it’s perfect for oats and dairy products
DOLLAR Tree could have bargains available on kitchen essentials, with a shopper finding what she calls the perfect budget cup to help store certain meals. The spot from the discounted retailer comes from TikTok influencer everythingerikar. To her 115,000 followers, she often shares her shopping hauls at Trader Joe’s along...
KFC brings back fan-favorite missing from menu for a decade. Here’s when can you get it
The offering is expanding after a successful test run.
I work at Aldi and here are the middle aisle bargain buys coming this week – but you’ll need to be quick to snag them
IF you do your weekly food shopping in Aldi and thought you couldn’t love the cheap supermarket any more than you already do - you’ll want to get down to the middle aisle as quickly as you can. We all rave about Aldi for the brilliant bargains found...
35 Aldi finds this week starting at $2, including room organizers and portable heaters
A NEW year means plenty of new finds at bargain retailer Aldi, and one shopping expert has revealed all the best items you shouldn’t miss out on. A TikTok influencer shared her favorite finds for the week and they start at $2. TikToker BitsBitesBlog, otherwise known as Katie Kelly,...
JIF Peanut Butter National Recall - How to Claim up to Five $10.50 Vouchers
JIF Peanut Butter is issuing coupons for free JIF® peanut butter to consumers who claim to have purchased certain JIF peanut butter products. Read more here to find out whether you can get coupons for JIF® peanut butter. You can get up to 5 vouchers worth $10.50 each from JIF with no proof of purchase required.
Krispy Kreme 'Prepares for Take Off' With New Doughnut Flavors
The new collaboration will be available beginning Jan. 9 for a limited time.
15 of the best things to get at Aldi this month for under $5
The grocery store is offering Scott & Jon's pasta bowls, Simply Nature's chicken sausages, Benton's shortbread cookies, and Clancy's pretzel slims.
9 Best Cheap Foods You Should Buy at Trader Joe’s
Grocery shopping at Trader Joe's can be a nice change of pace from visiting the typical supermarket chain. Shoppers can find a wide variety of pizza, cheeses, dried fruits and nuts, and even specialty...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Woman hailed a genius for how she opens McDonald's sauce packets
A woman has been hailed 'elite' and a genius after a video of how she opens McDonald's sauce packets went viral on TikTok. The user who posts as @smashleybaldwin uploaded her video to complain about McDonald's only ever giving her two sauce packets - even if she asks for four.
Oat Milk vs. Almond Milk: Which Is Better for Your Health?
The number of nondairy milk options at the grocery store seems to multiply daily. But staring down the cartons on the shelf can be confusing. How do you weigh oat milk vs. almond milk vs. soy milk vs. flax milk … or any combination of two or more? If you leave the plant-based milk aisle feeling overwhelmed, you’re not alone.
Chef David Chang Is Blasting Costco's Rotisserie Chicken
In our increasingly busy and health-conscious world, people are looking for quick meals that offer healthier alternatives to drive-thru burgers and fries at the nearest fast-food restaurant. Readily available and quick-cooking, chicken is a popular go-to protein for lunch and dinner. According to Healthline, chicken can be part of a...
Apple Crisp Recipe
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease a deep dish pie plate or large baking dish with butter or cooking spray and set aside. Combine the sliced apples with the sugar, cinnamon, and vanilla extract in a large bowl and mix until all of the apples are evenly coated. Pour into the prepared baking dish.
Recycle coffee canisters into cute, sealing kitchen storage containers with a few supplies
Kitchen organization can make or break your home environment. When there’s chaos in the main area of the house, it’s easy for everything else to feel cluttered and out of control. You might be tempted to go out and buy a bunch of fancy containers to keep your stuff in order and out of sight, but, before you do, we found a cute and clever way to recycle plastic coffee canisters into a stylish addition to the kitchen.
Popculture
Walmart Is Practically Giving Away This 'Pioneer Woman' Bedding Set for $25
Did you know Ree Drummond, most commonly known as the Pioneer Woman, has her own line of home decor, clothes, homewares, and more? While Drummond is primarily known as the Food Network host of her cooking show, The Pioneer Woman, she has an exclusive deal with Walmart selling her own houseware goods.
ConsumerAffairs
Lifetime Brands recalls hot chocolate pots
Lifetime Brands of Garden City, N.Y., is recalling about 3,100 hot chocolate pots sold in the U.S. and Canada. The pots are mislabeled as microwave safe. If microwaved, the metallic paint on the pots can spark, posing a fire hazard. No incidents or injuries are reported. This recall involves hot...
Four Places To Buy Engagement Rings
You don’t always have to go straight to a jewelry store to find the perfect ring. You have finally found the perfect girl and are ready to propose. However, the prospect of looking for an engagement ringcan be very daunting. Though most people hurry straight to the jewelry store, the truth is that there are plenty of places where you could consider buying the perfect ring for the love of your life.
foodgressing.com
KFC chunky chicken pot pies for $5 at US locations
KFC is offering comforting chunky chicken pot pies for only $5 at US locations! KFC’s savory chicken pot pies are freshly prepared in restaurants and filled with tender bites of KFC’s world-famous fried chicken, diced potatoes, peas and carrots, covered in a savory sauce and baked in a flaky, golden crust.
Woman Makes Functional Hidden Spice Rack Next to Stove and It’s Just Perfect
Such a great way to save cabinet space
Kentucky Fried Chicken Restaurants in Japan Will Soon Use a Fry-Cooking Robot
TechMagic, a Tokyo-based restaurant robotics startup, has signed a development deal with Kentucky Fried Chicken in Japan to build a robot to automate the entire process of cooking french fries. According to company CEO Yuji Shiraki, preliminary testing of the TechMagic fry robots is complete and is the company is...
