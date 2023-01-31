Here is this week’s news of grants and gifts that may be of particular interest to women in higher education. , a liberal arts educational institution for women in Milwaukee, has been awarded a five-year, $2,890,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Education for programs to increase the number of highly trained, bilingual, and racially and ethnically diverse school-based mental health professionals. “There is a need for school psychologists who represent the communities they serve, especially in Milwaukee,” said Jessica Willenbrink, an assistant professor in the educational specialist training program for school psychologists at Alverno and the project director. “There are significant financial and scheduling barriers to complete a school psychology program, especially for underrepresented racial and ethnic minority groups. Through this grant, we will be able to offer students scholarships, provide mentorship, and place them in a job in a high-needs school district. We hope that this, in combination with our flexible hybrid program that offers all courses on the weekend, breaks barriers that individuals from underrepresented groups face.” Dr. Willenbrink joined the Alverno College faculty in 2021. She is a graduate of Bellarmine University in Louisville, Kentucky, where she majored in elementary education. Dr. Willenbrink holds a master’s degree in educational psychology from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and a Ph.D. in educational psychology from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

