Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
University of Pennsylvania professor allows students to use ChatGPT AI in the classroom: "Everybody is cheating"Amarie M.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super BowlOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
FREE Pizza at Joseph's Pizza Parlor in Celebration of National Pizza DayMarilyn JohnsonRockledge, PA
This Huge Flea Market in Pennsylvania is a Must-VisitJoe MertensPhiladelphia, PA
5 of Our Favorite Spa's in PhiladelphiaEast Coast TravelerPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Wilmington gets $200,000 in Safe Streets and Roads funding
Wilmington has received a $200,000 grant from the new federal Safe Streets and Roads for All program. It’s the only Delaware grant among $800 million awarded for 510 projects nationwide. The city is partnering with the Wilmington Area Planning Council on the grant. The Delaware Department of Transportation and Delaware Transit Corp. (the DelDOT unit that runs DART buses) have ... Read More
delawarepublic.org
Wilmington Police Department equips officers with Narcan
Wilmington Police have started carrying Naloxone, or Narcan, a medication designed to rapidly reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. Wilmington PD joins numerous other police departments already carrying Narcan — it’s been available to police departments through Delaware’s Office of Emergency Medical Services since 2014. New...
wilmtoday.com
How You Can Honor Black History Month in Wilmington, DE
February is Black History Month, where we honor and recognize the important contributions the Black community has made in our city. Some great ways to honor this month are by supporting local Black-owned businesses, embracing and enjoying culture by learning about noteworthy figures in history, watching films and listening to music created by Black artists, as well as visiting important historical locations around Wilmington. Support can be shown from the comfort of your home by donating to Black organizations and charities online as well.
SEPTA bus crashes in Delaware County, 3 passengers injured
Three passengers were injured when a SEPTA driver lost control and crashed in Delaware County.
1 dead after car goes off road and into trees in Newark, Delaware
Police are investigating a fatal crash in Newark, Delaware.
nccpdnews.com
UPDATE- Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision, Verbena Drive
(Newark, Del.-19711) The New Castle County Division of Police, Traffic Services Unit, continues to investigate the fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred at the intersection of Verbena Drive and Periwinkle Lane in Hitchens Farms. Investigators have identified the victim as Patrick Regan, a 69-year-old man from Newark. The initial investigation...
WGMD Radio
UPDATED: GOLD ALERT CANCELED for Kent County Man
UPDATED – 02/02/23 – The Gold Alert issued on January 12, 2023, by Delaware State Police Troop 9 for Andrew Parsons has been canceled. Parsons has been located. ================================================================. Delaware State Police Troop 9 is issuing a Gold Alert for 31-year-old, Andrew Parsons. Parsons was last seen on...
delawaretoday.com
ChristianaCare Trains Top-Notch Family Doctors in Delaware
The ChristianaCare Family Medicine Residency Program celebrates 50-plus years of training physicians in the Delaware community and beyond. A passion for training top-notch doctors and serving patients in their local communities has been a key to the success of ChristianaCare’s Family Medicine Residency Program, which has been preparing physicians to provide a full spectrum of health care services for more than a half century.
Daily Local News
Driver in car stolen in Chester County injures woman and her child in wrong-way crash
A stolen car driven the wrong way on Washington Street, with police in pursuit, collided with another car, injuring a woman and her 4-year-old son child during the Thursday afternoon rush as its driver tried to evade police, Reading police said. An officer came upon the crash just before 5...
HS 'Active Shooter' Lockdown In South Jersey Results In Arrest Of Philadelphia Woman
A 29-year-old woman from Philadelphia has been arrested in connection with a false "active shooter" report last week. On Jan. 23, Cape May County Dispatch received a phone call reporting an active shooter at the Lower Cape May Regional High School. The school was locked down. An immediate multi-agency response...
Chester receiver asks bankruptcy court to put brakes on $276.5 million DELCORA sale
Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. The city of Chester is trying to stop the sale of the Delaware County Regional Water Quality Control Authority (DELCORA).
nccpdnews.com
POLICE INVESTIGATE FATAL CRASH INVOLVING PEDESTRIAN – VERBENA DRIVE (NEWARK)
(Newark, DE 19711) The New Castle County Division of Police is currently investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian near the intersection of Verbena Drive and Periwinkle Lane – Newark. On Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at approximately 07:31 a.m. Police were dispatched to the Hitchens Farm community in reference to a motor vehicle crash with a pedestrian struck. Upon arrival, officers learned that a gray Subaru had struck a 69-year-old male who was walking along Verbena Drive. After striking the pedestrian the vehicle continued on and collided into a tree.
Tiny art in park brings joy to North Wilmington
Whimsical art that has mysteriously appeared in a Brandywine Hundred park is generating smiles for people out for walks – and hundreds of fans online. On Monday, Sandy Meredith posted a snapshot on nextdoor, saying “To whomever is leaving these fantastic rock creations along the path between Tarleton and Cardiff…THANK YOU! “You have made me become more observant of my ... Read More
firststateupdate.com
Man Shot Dead In Wilmington Late Wednesday
Wilmington Police are investigating a fatal shooting incident that occurred at approximately 9:52 p.m. Wednesday in the 2400 block of Bowers Street. Police located a 34-year-old male gunshot victim, who succumbed to his injuries at the scene. This incident remains under investigation and further details will be released when possible.
WDEL 1150AM
EastSide Charter School expanding
The students of diverse backgrounds that come out of Eastside Charter School will be well prepared for STEM related workforces, and as their teacher Sherae’a Moore says, they'll be the ones that will be able to control the robots in the future. "I keep explaining to [the students] that...
firststateupdate.com
Newark Man Struck And Killed Near Hockessin Wednesday Morning Identified
The New Castle County Division of Police, Traffic Services Unit, continues to investigate the fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred at the intersection of Verbena Drive and Periwinkle Lane in Hitchens Farms. Investigators have identified the victim as Patrick Regan, a 69-year-old man from Newark. Officials said the initial investigation...
WBOC
New Carlisle Fire Chief Makes History
MILFORD, Del.- As we enter Black History Month, a local fire company makes history here on Delmarva. The Carlisle Fire Company recently appointed Shawn Hinton as chief. He is the first African American chief in the department's 221 year history. Chief Hinton has 15 years of experience under his belt...
WBOC
Lt. Governor Hall-Long Announces Purchase of Care Infant Formula for Delaware Families
NEWARK, Del. - Delaware Lt. Governor Bethany Hall-Long announced on Wednesday that the State of Delaware, in partnership with Donate Delaware, has purchased 44,000 canisters of Care Infant Formula from Gensco Pharma. Delaware families with a child under the age of one are eligible to receive one 28.2 oz canister...
firststateupdate.com
Pedestrian Struck And Killed Near Hockessin Wednesday Morning
The New Castle County Division of Police is currently investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian near the intersection of Verbena Drive and Periwinkle Lane in Newark. On Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at approximately 07:31 a.m. Police were dispatched to the Hitchens Farm community in reference to a...
Troopers Arrest Subject for Felony DUI and Weapon Charges Following Traffic Stop
Delaware State Police arrested Ainka Wilson, 49, of Smyrna, DE, for felony DUI and weapon charges following a traffic stop early this morning. On February 3, 2023, at approximately 2:22 a.m., a […] The post Troopers Arrest Subject for Felony DUI and Weapon Charges Following Traffic Stop appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
Comments / 0