Wilmington, DE

Delaware LIVE News

Wilmington gets $200,000 in Safe Streets and Roads funding

Wilmington has received a $200,000 grant from the new federal Safe Streets and Roads for All program. It’s the only Delaware grant among $800 million awarded for 510 projects nationwide. The city is partnering with the Wilmington Area Planning Council on the grant. The Delaware Department of Transportation and Delaware Transit Corp. (the DelDOT unit that runs DART buses) have ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
delawarepublic.org

Wilmington Police Department equips officers with Narcan

Wilmington Police have started carrying Naloxone, or Narcan, a medication designed to rapidly reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. Wilmington PD joins numerous other police departments already carrying Narcan — it’s been available to police departments through Delaware’s Office of Emergency Medical Services since 2014. New...
WILMINGTON, DE
wilmtoday.com

How You Can Honor Black History Month in Wilmington, DE

February is Black History Month, where we honor and recognize the important contributions the Black community has made in our city. Some great ways to honor this month are by supporting local Black-owned businesses, embracing and enjoying culture by learning about noteworthy figures in history, watching films and listening to music created by Black artists, as well as visiting important historical locations around Wilmington. Support can be shown from the comfort of your home by donating to Black organizations and charities online as well.
WILMINGTON, DE
nccpdnews.com

UPDATE- Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision, Verbena Drive

(Newark, Del.-19711) The New Castle County Division of Police, Traffic Services Unit, continues to investigate the fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred at the intersection of Verbena Drive and Periwinkle Lane in Hitchens Farms. Investigators have identified the victim as Patrick Regan, a 69-year-old man from Newark. The initial investigation...
NEWARK, DE
WGMD Radio

UPDATED: GOLD ALERT CANCELED for Kent County Man

UPDATED – 02/02/23 – The Gold Alert issued on January 12, 2023, by Delaware State Police Troop 9 for Andrew Parsons has been canceled. Parsons has been located. ================================================================. Delaware State Police Troop 9 is issuing a Gold Alert for 31-year-old, Andrew Parsons. Parsons was last seen on...
KENT COUNTY, DE
delawaretoday.com

ChristianaCare Trains Top-Notch Family Doctors in Delaware

The ChristianaCare Family Medicine Residency Program celebrates 50-plus years of training physicians in the Delaware community and beyond. A passion for training top-notch doctors and serving patients in their local communities has been a key to the success of ChristianaCare’s Family Medicine Residency Program, which has been preparing physicians to provide a full spectrum of health care services for more than a half century.
DELAWARE STATE
nccpdnews.com

Delaware LIVE News

Tiny art in park brings joy to North Wilmington

Whimsical art that has mysteriously appeared in a Brandywine Hundred park is generating smiles for people out for walks – and hundreds of fans online. On Monday, Sandy Meredith posted a snapshot on nextdoor, saying “To whomever is leaving these fantastic rock creations along the path between Tarleton and Cardiff…THANK YOU! “You have made me become more observant of my ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
firststateupdate.com

Man Shot Dead In Wilmington Late Wednesday

Wilmington Police are investigating a fatal shooting incident that occurred at approximately 9:52 p.m. Wednesday in the 2400 block of Bowers Street. Police located a 34-year-old male gunshot victim, who succumbed to his injuries at the scene. This incident remains under investigation and further details will be released when possible.
WILMINGTON, DE
WDEL 1150AM

EastSide Charter School expanding

The students of diverse backgrounds that come out of Eastside Charter School will be well prepared for STEM related workforces, and as their teacher Sherae’a Moore says, they'll be the ones that will be able to control the robots in the future. "I keep explaining to [the students] that...
WILMINGTON, DE
firststateupdate.com

WBOC

New Carlisle Fire Chief Makes History

MILFORD, Del.- As we enter Black History Month, a local fire company makes history here on Delmarva. The Carlisle Fire Company recently appointed Shawn Hinton as chief. He is the first African American chief in the department's 221 year history. Chief Hinton has 15 years of experience under his belt...
MILFORD, DE
firststateupdate.com

