classichits106.com
Funds not available to replace ambulance in Mendota, but department gains new equipment
MENDOTA – The LaSalle County Board voted to approve more American Rescue Plan Applications on Tuesday, but one agency didn’t get awarded the funds to replace an aging ambulance. According to a report last year commissioned by the City of Mendota, the Mendota Fire Department is still operating with three ambulances, but they are due for replacement. An application to get funds to purchase a new ambulance was pared-down to some new equipment to make loading and unloading patients easier. The approved $110,000 will be used to purchase three Stryker Power Load Systems and one Stryker Power Cot. The oldest ambulance in the fleet is 22 years old, 14 years past the recommended replacement for the chassis by the National Fire Protection Association.
WIFR
Truck hits tree on intersection of Meridian rd. and Blacklaws rd.
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Around 9:30 this morning Northwest First Department and Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department responded to an incident of a pickup truck colliding with a tree on the intersection of Blacklaws road and Meridian road. According to first responders, one man sustained minor injuries. The crash was...
WIFR
Rockford auto shop fire causes thousands in damage
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Heavy smoke billowed from an auto shop on Kilburn Avenue in Rockford late Thursday morning as crews worked to control a fire. Employees from State Line Auto Parts tell 23 News the fire started when a worker was cutting a piece of metal that threw a spark.
classichits106.com
Grand Ridge reminds residents to pick up dog tags
GRAND RIDGE – The village of Grand Ridge is reminding residents that dog tags will be available beginning on Monday evening. The current price is $5, but that will increase to $30 if you purchase after March 1st. Proof of vaccination is required at time of purchase at the Village Office between 4 PM and 6 PM. For details and to print out a dog tag application, you can go to the website VillageOfGrandRidge.org.
nrgmediadixon.com
Dixon Police Asks Citizens to be Respectful and Do Not Block the Streets Trying to Get Into the New Dunkins
The Dixon Police Department says they too enjoy the new Dunkin store on North Galena, but they are asking drivers to please be respectful when visiting our new business!. The Department says they have received reports of people stopping on Galena Avenue waiting to get into the drive thru which is blocking side streets and people’s driveways.
Dixon man speeds away from police at 100 mph, crashes
LEE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Police say Cody Lorenzen, 31, fled from officers at speeds over 100 mph after they tried to pull him over for a traffic violation, resulting in a crash that left him with serious injuries. According to the Ogle County Sheriff’s Department, deputies tried to stop Lorenzen’s gray Mazda in the […]
WIFR
Four Rockford men charged in connection with July 2022 Sinnissippi Park shooting
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Four Rockford men are charged with murder in connection with a deadly shooting at a Rockford park last summer. Two men, a 27-year-old and a 28-year-old, were killed in the shooting at Sinnissippi Park on July 23. Two others were also hurt in the shooting. Below...
WSPY NEWS
Fire damages large manufacturing facility in Aurora
The Aurora Fire Department put out a fire at a large manufacturing facility in the 1000 block of Sullivan Road early Tuesday morning. The fire started in a semi-trailer parked at a loading dock and spread to a building. Firefighters had to deal with frozen hydrants and a fast moving fire. The trailer was loaded with flammable materials.
25newsnow.com
Local teacher arrested at Henry-Senachwine High School, accused of distributing ‘harmful materials’
TAZEWELL COUNTY (25 News Now) - A local teacher has been arrested at Henry-Senachwine High School on allegations of distributing harmful materials to a minor. 23-year-old Garrett Wood is listed on the Henry-Senachwine High School’s website as a driver’s ed and history teacher. The school is in Marshall...
Freeport man sentenced for 2021 police standoff
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — A Freeport man who engaged in a tense standoff with police in October 2021 has been sentenced to 5 years in prison. According to Stephenson County Sheriff David Snyders, around 1:20 p.m., on October 19th, police received a call from a woman saying Clinton Keasler was “despondent” over personal issues, and […]
Driver dies after car plunges into icy pond in Aurora
AURORA, Ill. — A person has died after being rescued from a vehicle that plunged into an icy pond in Aurora. The incident happened around 1 a.m. Tuesday near South Eola and Montgomery Road. Officers responded to the scene and five officers rescued the driver who was inside the Toyota. The person, identified as 23-year-old […]
WIFR
Insurance companies drop owners of some Kia, Hyundai vehicles
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Owners of some older Hyundai and Kia vehicles may soon find it difficult to find insurance. Progressive and State Farm have already announced that that they will stop covering some of the manufacturers’ vehicles built between 2011 and 2021 because they are easy to steal and lack anti-theft devices.
National store chain closes another location in Illinois
A major store chain is expected to close another one of its store locations in Illinois this week. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, February 1, 2023, a CVS Pharmacy in St. Charles is expected to close permanently, according to the Daily Herald.
Rockford Offers $10,000 Reward For Info Leading to Arrest of William Jones
Three local business owners/community members are coming together to reward anyone that provides information that leads the arrest of William Jones. RPD. THERE IS A $10,000 REWARD FOR INFORMATION LEADING TO THE ARREST OF WILLIAM JONES. William Jones, was charged with First Degree Murder and Armed Robbery in the January...
nrgmediadixon.com
Rock Falls Authorities Warn of Fake Money Found Locally
Authorities in Rock Falls says a fake $20 bill was found locally, Tuesday. It is suggested you protect your customers and yourself by checking your cash and training your staff. Tips to help:. -Be sure to check all incoming $20 bills carefully and remember fake bills can come in any...
nbc15.com
Officials name 18-year-old who died in Rock Co. crash involving semi
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Officials have identified the 18-year-old who died following a crash involving a semi truck Friday in Janesville. The Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department stated that Callahan Fuller died as a result of the injuries he received from the crash. The medical examiner’s office stated that...
Central Illinois Proud
Jelani Day’s mother demanding action from Peru City Officials
PERU, Ill. (WMBD) — Monday night, Jelani Day’s mother Carmen Bolden Day demanded action from Peru City Officials. Bolden Day said Peru Police Chief Sarah Raymond has been her point of contact since The Jelani Day Joint Task Force was formed but has failed to provide weekly updates on Jelani’s case.
Rockford Walgreens employee accused of stealing $25K
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Tajanae Glass, 22, has been charged with theft for allegedly stealing $25,000 from the Walgreens store where she worked. According to Cherry Valley Police, Glass was caught by the loss prevention manager at the store at 2404 S. Perryville Road on Tuesday, January 31st. The witness told police that Glass had […]
classichits106.com
Wanted Streator pair turns themselves in
STREATOR – A Streator man and woman have turned themselves in following a shooting investigation in September. The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department says 28-year-old Alyssa K. Shelton and 25-year-old Timothy M. Wheaton were issued arrest warrants after allegedly fleeing the scene of a September 17th shooting in the 1400 block of Cleveland Avenue in Streator. Both are charged with aggravated battery and Wheaton, reckless discharge of a firearm. They turned themselves in on Monday.
tourcounsel.com
CherryVale Mall | Shopping mall in Rockford, Illinois
CherryVale Mall (originally The Mall at Cherryvale) is a shopping mall in Rockford, Illinois, along its border with Cherry Valley. Located at the intersection of US 20, Interstate 39, and Interstate 90, the two-story mall is the largest shopping mall in northern Illinois outside of suburban Chicago. Along with being...
