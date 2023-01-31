Read full article on original website
The Massive and Mysterious Blast the Power of 185 Hiroshima Bombs Still Baffles Scientists Today
On June 30, 1908, in the early morning hours, an innocent and unsuspecting man sitting at his trading post in Vanavara, Siberia was about to experience an event unlike any other.
NASA detects the biggest explosion ever recorded
Astronomers across the globe were awestruck as multiple telescopes both on the ground and orbiting the Earth detected an unbelievably large gamma-ray burst (GRB). In October 2022, an "unusually bright and long-lasting pulse of high-energy radiation" swept over planet Earth, according to NASA.
Why life might be unique to Earth
Few spend enough time in the 'habitable zone' The post Why life might be unique to Earth appeared first on Talker.
technologynetworks.com
Details of Earth's Biggest Extinction Event Revealed by Mercury
The Latest Permian Mass Extinction (LPME) was the largest extinction in Earth’s history to date, killing between 80-90% of life on the planet, though finding definitive evidence for what caused the dramatic changes in climate has eluded experts. An international team of scientists, including UConn Department of Earth Sciences...
The Whittaker family, the most inbred family in America, shares some of their life online through Soft White Underbelly
Mark Laita, the host of the Soft White Underbelly youtube channel, is one of the first to highlight the Whittaker family. Mark first came to know the Whittaker family in 2004 while working on his book ¨Created Equal¨.
sciencealert.com
AI System Detects Strange Signals of Unknown Origin in Radio Data
Some 540 million years ago, diverse life forms suddenly began to emerge from the muddy ocean floors of planet Earth. This period is known as the Cambrian Explosion, and these aquatic critters are our ancient ancestors. All complex life on Earth evolved from these underwater creatures. Scientists believe all it...
Research Finds Cancer-Causing Food Additives Present in Many Common Goods
Despite still being allowed in the United States, certain food additives may pose a potential threat to Americans' health. Many countries have already taken action and prohibited their use. Investigating their possible link to cancer risk is an important step towards protecting consumers here at home.
earth.com
New signals identified in the search for extraterrestrial life
If they’re out there, then why haven’t we found them yet? New research led by undergraduate student Peter Ma at the University of Toronto, along with scientific research institutions around the world, has uncovered eight previously unidentified signals of interest. The study used a dataset that had previously...
myzeo.com
Best places to live in the USA if you are elderly
As people get older, many start thinking about where to retire. For some, that means staying close to family and friends. For others, it might mean moving to a warmer climate or a place with better access to health care. Whatever your priorities are, there are plenty of great places to retire in the United States. This blog post will take a look at some of the best places to live in the USA if you are elderly. It will discuss factors like climate, cost of living, available amenities, and more. So, whether you’re looking for a retirement community or just a nice place to live out your golden years, be sure to check out this list!
Penn Archaeologist Discovers a 5000 Year Old Mesopotamian Tavern
Aerial view of Lagash archaeological sitePhoto byLagash archaeological project. A team of archaeologists from the University of Pennsylvania and the University of Pisa has uncovered an ancient "tavern" in the ruins of Lagash, one of southwest Asia's earliest cities. The team, led by Holly Pittman, a professor at the University of Pennsylvania, was using high-tech tools, including drone photography, thermal imaging, magnetometry, and micro-stratigraphic sampling, to excavate the site when they found the partially open-air, partially kitchen area.
lbmjournal.com
The Wood Screw That’s Transforming Construction
When you’re planning a construction project, the first step is to establish a plan. This requires a review of specifications and construction documents. Then you must decide about materials, such as studs, insulation, and drywall. Screws are often a lower priority and tend to get lost in the materials consideration. After all, they’re small and not where you’re spending the bulk of your budget. You may even just accept whatever your dealer has on-hand.
NASA tested new propulsion tech that could unlock new deep space travel possibilities
With the successful launch of Artemis I behind it, NASA has been doubling down on efforts to make deep space travel – and it’s reported future trips to the Moon and Mars – easier to achieve. We’ve already reported on why the Space Launch System used for the Artemis mission isn’t sustainable, but now NASA has tested a new propulsion tech that could cut down on the fuel needed for those missions.
Futurism
Professor Believes Door to Warp Drive May Lie With Ethylene Glycol
The dream of a warp drive, a futuristic propulsion system that could allow us to cover astronomical distances at the speed of light or faster, is still alive. While the idea has historically been relegated largely to the realms of science fiction, a growing number of engineers are hard at work trying to turn it into a reality.
ancientpages.com
Artificial Intelligence (AI) Unravels Secrets Of 22,000 Ancient Cuneiform Tablets
Conny Waters - AncientPages.com - How should we live when we know we must die? The first work of world literature, the Gilgamesh epic poses this question. More than 4,000 years ago, Gilgamesh set out on a quest for immortality. Like all Babylonian literature, the saga has survived only in fragments.
BBC
HS2 tunnels under the Chilterns reach halfway point
Two of HS2's longest tunnels have reached the halfway point of excavation, the rail company said. Giant tunnelling machines have been excavating the high speed rail project's route under the Chilterns in Buckinghamshire for the past 18 months. The machines are half way through the 10-mile tunnel and have excavated...
Scientists solve battery mystery – allowing for ultra-fast charging breakthrough
Scientists say they have finally figured out how to overcome a major barrier to ultra-fast battery charging.The mysterious short circuiting and failure of next-generation lithium metal batteries was solved by a team from Stanford University and SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory in the US, who said their findings could have major implications for the electric car industry.Rechargeable lithium metal batteries are lightweight, inflammable, hold a lot of energy and can be charged very quickly, however until now they have been unsuitable for commercial use due to mechanical stress experienced while charging.“Just modest indentation, bending or twisting of the batteries can...
Atlas Obscura
Investigating Ice Age America’s Ancient Abattoir
This article is from Hakai Magazine, an online publication about science and society in coastal ecosystems. Read more stories like this at hakaimagazine.com. During the last ice age, wooly mammoths, bison, caribou, and herds of fuzzy, stocky horses roamed the tundra-like grasslands of Beringia—a now-inundated landmass that once connected Siberia to Alaska and Yukon—munching vegetation and running from predators like steppe lions, bears, and wolves. Humans were living and hunting in Beringia at this time, too. From the Bluefish Caves, three hollows in a remote limestone ridge in northern Yukon, archaeologists have unearthed some of the oldest known signs of human occupation in North America. Today, these caves are providing scientists with a glimpse into the lives of the Beringian hunters who used them nearly 24,000 years ago.
buckinghamshirelive.com
You could find £5,000 inside a Lindt Gold Bunny this Easter
Lindt Gold Bunny fans could find a voucher for £5,000 hidden inside one of eh chocolate treats this Easter. The Lindt Gold Bunny Hoppiness Campaign has been created to spread happiness across the nation this Easter - and give away £50,000. Lindt is hiding 10 tokens, each worth...
Earth's core has stopped and could be changing direction
The crust, mantle, inner core, and outer cores make up the Earth's layers. The liquid outer core separates the solid inner core from the semi-solid mantle, allowing the inner core to revolve at a pace different from the Earth's rotation. The solid inner core is about 3,200 miles below the Earth's crust and has a Radius of roughly 2,200 miles making it close to the size of Mars. Making up 1/3 of the planet's mass, the core is made up mostly of iron and nickel and is responsible for Earth's magnetic field.
New type of gravity battery may be able to store energy forever
The quest for unlimited and clean energy has been a long one, with over fifty-plus years in the endeavor to find new ways to combat climate change while also providing better energy solutions. One problem that has long hurt energy production is having a way to store excess energy so that it doesn’t diminish over time. A problem that could be solved with gravity batteries.
