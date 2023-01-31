Read full article on original website
Maritime Explorer: Kathleen Jones
The 61st annual Windjammer Days will take place Sunday, June 25 through Saturday, July 1, 2023. This year the Friends of Windjammer Days is celebrating our rich population of Maritime Explorers. Those featured have traveled extensively on different bodies of waters either for work, pleasure or both. Kathleen Jones is...
Tuesday
I was really happy to hear from Wiscasset’s Lynn Maloney near press time Tuesday morning. New developments on Wiscasset’s coaching front and on Monday’s closure of Wiscasset Community Center (now reopened) due to a scarlet fever exposure had already made our newspapers’ usual busy Tuesday morning busier, which happens sometimes. Then Maloney told us that, due to that WCC closure, St. Philip’s Church on Hodge Street opened its doors to Wiscasset Female Charitable Society, which was scheduled to have its annual potluck dinner Monday night, Jan. 30 at WCC.
Feb. 3 update: Midcoast adds 16 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
Ring-necks in Winter in Maine
There have been lots of warnings in the news about the lack of ice on lakes and rivers in Maine this winter. Many traditionally frozen lakes and rivers have either frozen only for a short time or have had portions that have not frozen at all. The Kennebec River, which is usually frozen solidly enough to have smelt shacks on it in Randolph, just above the bridge in Gardiner, was almost completely open as of the late January this year.
Plummer Point in South Bristol now whole
In 1993, Damariscotta River Association, now a part of Coastal Rivers Conservation Trust, acquired the 71-acre property in South Bristol known as Plummer Point Preserve. Thirty years later, the purchase of the point’s 14-acre tip unifies the entire peninsula under Coastal Rivers’ care. Plummer Point Preserve, characterized by...
Midcoast Conservancy welcomes recent conservation easement donations
Midcoast Conservancy has been the grateful recipient of several conservation easements in the past few months. Whether direct easement donations or pre-sale easement procurement, these conserved lands all contribute to Midcoast Conservancy’s efforts to bolster climate change resilience and habitat protection throughout the Midcoast area. When Leslie McNeill and...
The cruel month of February
The second month of the year is not always kind. Local readers might remember the February storm of 1978, which was preceded by a big January storm. The coastline took a pounding with high winds, higher than normal tides and snow. And even more destruction than the January storm, according to our records (the Register published a special edition of the two storms featuring stunning photos of the damage).
Paint Night to raise money for FOS Feb. 10
On Friday, Feb. 10, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. (snow date, Sunday, Feb. 12 at 2 p.m.) at St. Philip’s Church Lippiat Hall, 12 Hodge St., in Wiscasset, Sue Begin of Cre8tive Events, who has led past Feed Our Scholars paint night fundraisers, is back to guide participants through creation of a fanciful painting of a Valentine-inspired pink jalopy. For a suggested donation of $30 for adults and $20 for children under 12, participants will receive the materials and instruction to create the painting.
WPL Friends group announces hot chocolate fundraiser
The Friends of Wiscasset Public Library are running a $5 Hot Chocolate Fundraiser for the month of February. Each beautifully wrapped mug contains hot chocolate packets and recipe ideas. The mugs make lovely gifts. Stop by the library today and pick up a mug or two. You will brighten someone's...
High school swimmers compete in Wiscasset
The Boothcasset(Boothbay/Wiscasset) High School wwimmers had a home swim meet at the Wiscasset Rec Center on Friday, Jan. 27. The meet was against Gardale and Lincoln Academy. Boothcasset is coached by Nori Lund and Heather Hills. They have five girls and one boy who all competed in this meet: Caroline Potter of Wiscasset High School, Emily Gilliam of Wiscasset High School, Suzie Edwards of BRHS, London Haedrich of North Yarmouth Academy, Sage Wickline of BRHS and Hannah Hills of BRHS.
