On January 30, 2023, Troopers out of SP Clarence arrested Felicia Marshall., 41, of Buffalo, NY, for Driving While Intoxicated. Troopers responded to a motor vehicle accident on Grand Island Blvd in the town of Grand Island. During the interview, Marshall was exhibiting signs of impairment. Troopers determined Marshall had been operating a vehicle while in an impaired condition. Marshall had failed standardized field sobriety tests. She was arrested and transported to SP Grand Island, where a chemical breath test revealed a 0.17% BAC. Hopkins was released with appearance tickets for the town of Grand Island court, where she is due to appear at a later date.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO