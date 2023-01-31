Read full article on original website
Le Roy beats Perry behind Holly's 23 points
Le Roy beat Perry in Boys Basketball on Monday, 51-26. Scoring for the Knights: Merritt Holly, 23 points, 10 rebounds. Andrew Pocock, 14 points Jean Agosto, 10 points, 9 rebounds. Photos by Jason Coniber In Boys Basketball:
Notre Dame stops Elba win streak with 14th victory of season
Amelia McCulley led all scorers with 26 points to help Notre Dame to a 53-38 win over Elba on Tuesday. She also had eight rebounds. Avelin Tomidy scored 16 points and had five rebounds. Emma Sisson had 11 rebounds. For Elba, Sydney Reilly scored 16 points. Kennedy Augello scored eight points and had eight rebounds. Elba had six straight wins coming into the game. The Lancers fall to 8-8 on the season. The Irish are now 14-1.
Kevin Cummings wins six at Batavia Downs
Kevin Cummings, who was Batavia Downs’ leading driver of 2022, moved back into first place for dash victories in 2023 after winning six of the 11 races programmed on Thursday afternoon (Feb.2), including winning five in a row from race three to race seven. Cummings won with Outkast Blue...
Four Rochester Football Players Make College Decisions Official
Ayden Huet, Blake Buckles, Ian Lichtenberger and Grant Wisecup all made their college decisions official at the Rochester Signing Day on Wednesday and we spoke with all four Rockets. Huet and Buckles are headed to Illinois College, Lichtenberger is headed to McKendree and Wisecup will attended Aurora University.
Torch Relay for Empire Games reaches Batavia
The Empire State Winter Games Torch Relay passed through Batavia on Tuesday, with a visit to the David M. McCarthy Memorial Ice Arenda during a Ramparts practice. One of the Ramparts coaches, Mark Kuntz, carried the torch around the rink and Rampart players skated along with him. This is the second year the torch has been brought to The McCarthy.
Lorraine F. Bates Zury
Lorraine Bates Zury, 86 of Bergen, NY, passed away peacefully on January 25th, 2023. Born, September 14, 1936, in Batavia, NY, daughter to the late Kenneth and Marion Welker Bates. She is survived by her companion Bill; 2 sons, Daniel (Lena) and Timothy (Late Grisel); Grandchildren, Keith Zury (Diana), Nicolette...
James L. Cowie
James L. Cowie, 77 passed away surrounded by loved ones in his home in Attica on Thursday, January 26, 2023. He was born on June 1, 1945 in Warsaw, NY to the late Leslie and Doris (Etter) Cowie. Jim worked on farms in his youth, owned two restaurants in the...
Patricia M. Hinz
Batavia - Patricia M. Hinz , 60 of Batavia passed away on Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at Rochester General Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. Patricia was born Tuesday, February 13th, 1962 in Batavia, NY the daughter of William and Diane Shamp. She was an active member of the Oakfield...
Student stabbed, guard shot at McKinley High School
In February 2021, a 14-year-old student was stabbed multiple times and a security guard was shot shortly after dismissal at McKinley High School.
John Lemuel Sackett, Jr.
John Lemuel Sackett, Jr. died at home January 2nd, 2023. Born July 18, 1928, the third child and only son to John L. Sackett and Florence Minerva Wells Sackett of Riga, NY. Raised with three sisters on a farm, after attending Alfred State College, John hitchhiked to Kansas State University (BS) and served in the intelligence service of the US Army during the Korean War. He married Jean E. Lovejoy in 1956 and worked as a dairy farm manager before buying and moving to their own farm in Byron with their three children- Deborah (Jay Miller), John III (Rose)- both deceased- and Charles (Amy).
New additions coming to Eastview Mall
All the new additions are scheduled to open this year.
Arctic chill coming to Batavia
A wind chill advisory is in effect for 4 a.m., Friday, through 10 a.m. on Saturday. The arctic cold front could also generate a 30-minute burst of heavy snow with wind gusts of 40 this evening between 8 and 9 p.m.. Whiteout conditions are possible. The National Weather Service advises, "Those traveling later this evening should plan accordingly." After the snow, temperatures will plunge from 30 degrees to single digits by daybreak with wind chill values of -10 degrees.
FREE Chicken Wings For All Buffalonians From Major Company
This weekend the wings are free for everyone that can fit in the bar! You can get free chicken wings this weekend in downtown Buffalo. There are two catches though and you might actually prefer the first, dramatic option rather than the second one.
Super Sunday Craft Fair to benefit GC Animal Shelter and VFA
Volunteers For Animals members are asking folks to take a “paws” next Sunday and attend the Batavia Super Sunday Craft and Gift Market coming soon to Batavia Downs Gaming & Hotel. The event, featuring “wonderful craft and gift vendors,” plus door prizes and free admission, is set for 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 12 at the facility at 8315 Park Road, Batavia.
Buffalo woman arrested for DWI
On January 30, 2023, Troopers out of SP Clarence arrested Felicia Marshall., 41, of Buffalo, NY, for Driving While Intoxicated. Troopers responded to a motor vehicle accident on Grand Island Blvd in the town of Grand Island. During the interview, Marshall was exhibiting signs of impairment. Troopers determined Marshall had been operating a vehicle while in an impaired condition. Marshall had failed standardized field sobriety tests. She was arrested and transported to SP Grand Island, where a chemical breath test revealed a 0.17% BAC. Hopkins was released with appearance tickets for the town of Grand Island court, where she is due to appear at a later date.
Man facing DWI charge after crashing into a home in Lockport
A Lockport man is facing multiple charges after crashing into a home on Knotty Pine Drive early Tuesday morning.
RPD investigates woman’s ‘suspicious’ death on Myrtle St.
According to RPD, police found the woman dead on scene. The age of the victim is unknown at this time.
Goose Center expands offerings with market, exercise, art, and CPR
Temperatures are plummeting, so perhaps it’s the perfect weekend to do some shopping inside during the debut of The Goose Community Center’s weekend Farmers Market, organizer Susan Zeliff says. The market runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 33 South Main St., Oakfield.
Two hospitalized following crash on I-86 in Allegany County
New York State police are investigating a crash that occurred on I-86 in the Town of Angelica around 9 p.m. Monday.
