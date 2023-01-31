ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Woman hailed a genius for how she opens McDonald's sauce packets

A woman has been hailed 'elite' and a genius after a video of how she opens McDonald's sauce packets went viral on TikTok. The user who posts as @smashleybaldwin uploaded her video to complain about McDonald's only ever giving her two sauce packets - even if she asks for four.
Popculture

McDonald's Brings Back Fan-Favorite Dessert, But There's a Catch

A fan-favorite desert is making its return to McDonald's. Guests heading to their local Golden Arches may soon be able to order the beloved Blueberry & Crème Pie, with several outlets and social media posts indicating that the treat is back on menus at select locations across the U.S.
COLORADO STATE
Ridley's Wreckage

Crock-Pot - Beef and Broccoli 🥦

This is probably one of my spouses favorite meals. They ask for it on a weekly basis, in fact we rarely get Chinese take out anymore because this is so dang easy to make and everyone in the family gobbles it up. The crock pot really is the MVP - it does an amazing job of cooking the chuck roast. The sauce is to die for, rich with a lot of depth and the beef literally melts in your mouth (thanks MVP!). Spoon this over some jasmine or brown rice and you too will be throwing out all those Chinese menus!
macaronikid.com

Bananas Turning Brown? Make This Easy Chocolate Banana Bread

My family is so inconsistent with fruit. One week apples disappear, and the next week they'll sit untouched. Bananas are another fruit that is either consumed instantly or left untouched for a week. On those weeks when the bananas just sit on the counter getting a little too ripe? That's...
Ridley's Wreckage

Tuna Noodle Casserole - Classic Vintage Recipe

My mom came over for dinner the other night. It's always lovely when she comes to spend the day at the farm with us and the animals. Everyone is always so happy to have gramma on the property, even the animals. Mostly because she spoils all the animals (and humans) with treats and goodies.
ConsumerAffairs

Lifetime Brands recalls hot chocolate pots

Lifetime Brands of Garden City, N.Y., is recalling about 3,100 hot chocolate pots sold in the U.S. and Canada. The pots are mislabeled as microwave safe. If microwaved, the metallic paint on the pots can spark, posing a fire hazard. No incidents or injuries are reported. This recall involves hot...
wtaj.com

Easy & delicious five-ingredient meals

When you’re trying to quickly get dinner on the table, the last thing you want to see is a recipe with a long list of ingredients and directions. Instead, turn to Holly Doan and her team of dietitians at Martin’s who have fast meal solutions that are balanced, affordable, and can be made with five ingredients or less.
Claudia Lamascolo

No Bake Strawberry Cheesecake

This is a no-bake strawberry cheesecake that's one of those desserts you just have to love because it's so simple to make, it's fast, and can be made with any fruit with this basic recipe.
Gin Lee

Baked spaghetti

Spaghetti is an economically friendly meal, and it's also very versatile. Today, I decided to make my baked cheesy pepperoni and meatball spaghetti because it's a complete meal by itself. To be honest, this recipe is extremely good without adding the pepperoni and meatballs, but we need to have our daily protein too. Plus, the combination of the pasta mixed with the pepperoni, meatballs, pasta sauce, and cheese is so, so very yummy.
Florence Carmela

Cinnamon Streusel "Coffee Cake" Muffins, Using Boxed Cake Mix

These simple Cinnamon Streusel Muffins, also known as Coffee Cake Muffins, start art with a boxed cake mix and instant pudding mix that gives them their ultimate soft texture. Layers of cinnamon and sugary goodness! They are moist on the inside and have a crumble cinnamon topping that is perfection.

