On January 31, 2023, at approximately 9:30 p.m., troopers from the Middletown barracks observed a 2019 Acura traveling on Cantrell Avenue in the city of Middletown in violation of the New York State Vehicle and Traffic Law. Troopers stopped the vehicle and identified the operator as Nkosi Callender, age 32 from Middletown, New York. While speaking with Callender, troopers learned that his driver’s license was suspended. When Callender was asked to exit the vehicle, he became irate and began to yell at the troopers and refused to get out of the vehicle. He then placed the vehicle in drive and fled the area. Troopers pursued him for a short distance until his vehicle became disabled. Callender exited the vehicle and then fled on foot. He was located and taken into custody without incident. During the foot pursuit Callender threw a gun that was recovered and identified as a loaded Ruger LCP .380. that was stolen.

MIDDLETOWN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO