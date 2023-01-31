ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wallkill, NY

State Police arrested a Middletown, NY man for possession of a stolen gun following a traffic stop.

On January 31, 2023, at approximately 9:30 p.m., troopers from the Middletown barracks observed a 2019 Acura traveling on Cantrell Avenue in the city of Middletown in violation of the New York State Vehicle and Traffic Law. Troopers stopped the vehicle and identified the operator as Nkosi Callender, age 32 from Middletown, New York. While speaking with Callender, troopers learned that his driver’s license was suspended. When Callender was asked to exit the vehicle, he became irate and began to yell at the troopers and refused to get out of the vehicle. He then placed the vehicle in drive and fled the area. Troopers pursued him for a short distance until his vehicle became disabled. Callender exited the vehicle and then fled on foot. He was located and taken into custody without incident. During the foot pursuit Callender threw a gun that was recovered and identified as a loaded Ruger LCP .380. that was stolen.
A traffic stop in Catskill leads to a felony drug arrest for a Catskill man

On January 31, 2023, at approximately 2:30 p.m., State Troopers from the Community Stabilization Unit were patrolling Water Steet in the village of Catskill when they observed a 2005 GMC pick-up truck in violation of the New York State Vehicle and Traffic Law. Troopers stopped the vehicle and interviewed both the operator and passenger. While speaking with the passenger of the vehicle, later identified as Anthony R. Alford, age 31, from the town of Catskill, troopers learned that he was in possession of a large amount of heroin, fentanyl, and cocaine. He was arrested and charged with one count of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd degree, three counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd degree; Intent to Sell, four counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 4th degree, all felonies. He was additionally charged with Obstruction of Governmental Administration and Resisting Arrest, both misdemeanors.
