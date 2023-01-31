Read full article on original website
Related
TxDOT proud of Harbor Bridge progress following construction delays
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you haven't had an opportunity to drive by it, the Harbor Bridge is coming along. The foundation footing – literally the support structure of the tower that will hold the cables and the bridge deck that people will be driving on – are currently going up.
news4sanantonio.com
WINTER STORM WARNING: Ice buildup, wet roads make for dangerous driving conditions
SAN ANTONIO - Winter Storm Warning through Thursday includes Bexar County, as well as Guadalupe, Comal, Val Verde, Uvalde, Medina, Fayette, Wilson, and Gonzales Counties. Periods of freezing rain are expected to continue over a good portion of the local area. Significant ice accumulation impacts are now considered likely over the Hill Country and Central Texas, including the Austin and San Antonio metropolitan areas.
Repairs to Yorktown Mud Bridge columns continue
Crews are working to replace the 22 concrete pilings supporting the Yorktown Mud Bridge, with repairs expected to take 70 days.
KSAT 12
Ice on elevated roads causes pileup crashes on Northeast Side
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police, EMS and city brine trucks had their hands full on Tuesday morning with ice causing crashes on elevated roads on the city’s Northeast Side. Ice began to form on area bridges just before 6 am. One of the first closures happening at...
List: School delays in the Coastal Bend area
School Districts in the Coastal Bend impacted by the cold weather are making adjustments to start times this morning.
First responders shorten response times in rural Jim Wells County
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Over the last decade, Jim Wells County has seen an increase in the need for emergency services. Crashes such as Wednesday's on State Hwy. 44 near Alice are part of the reason non-profit HALO-Flight set up a base in Alice more than 10 years ago.
southtexascommunitynews.com
Corpus Christi Water Supply Update
CORPUS CHRISTI (News Release) – Corpus Christi Water (CCW) has identified and secured a 36-day supply of permanganate from American vendors Brenntag and Hepure. At the same time, Carus Chemical Company is working to restart its operations after facing fire damage and causing a supply chain issue. A fire...
City of Beeville prepares for freezing temperatures
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Beeville City Public Works Department was busy treating roads and overpasses ahead of Tuesday night's freeze warning. Crews were spreading the sand out along the various bridges in town. There were nearly 30 that were addressed because of the possibility that they could ice up overnight if the temperatures go below 32 degrees.
Winter weather making way through South Texas
SAN ANTONIO — Winter weather is making its way through South Texas Monday morning. The Hill Country will be under a Winter Storm Warning starting at 9 a.m., with freezing rain expected. As the temperatures continue to drop, it could make for some dangerous driving conditions. The National Weather...
Citizens urged to be cautious with potential city employee imposters
Reports have been made to the city this week about people posing as Corpus Christi Water department employees wanting to come inside homes for water quality testing
KSAT 12
Multi-car pileup on O’Connor bridge on NE Side due to ice, police say
SAN ANTONIO – As many as five vehicles were involved in a crash on the city’s Northeast Side early Tuesday morning, according to the San Antonio Police Department. The crash happened just after 6 a.m. on the O’Connor Road bridge, near North Weidner Road. According to police,...
Bulverde H-E-B forced to close due to power outage in winter storm
Will your store be closing early?
KSAT 12
These school districts and colleges have announced closures, delays due to winter weather
Some school districts in the Hill Country have decided to cancel classes on Tuesday due to the winter storm. On Tuesday, temperatures will be near or just below freezing north of San Antonio and in the Hill Country. KSAT meteorologists are forecasting the possibility of freezing rain or drizzle and icing.
Two Agua Dulce students, mother killed in fatal crash on Highway 44
Officials said three people were killed in Wednesday's crash. The Agua Dulce Superintendent said two students were involved.
The Corpus Christi ISD Police Department celebrates 30 years
The Corpus Christi ISD Police Department has grown significantly since its inception, with more than 100 employees now serving in the district.
Winter storm closing down these Hill Country H-E-B stories early on Tuesday
SAN ANTONIO — Some H-E-B stores in the Hill Country region will close early Tuesday ahead of what's expected to be the worst night of this week's winter storm. Officials with the grocery chain say their locations in Kerrville, Fredericksburg, Boerne and Bulverde will close at 9 p.m., and are expected to reopen at 8 a.m. Wednesday. Other stores in south-central Texas, including locations in San Marcos, Luling, Leander and Round Rock, are closed as of 6 p.m. for the day. See the full list here.
CCPD searching for missing Corpus Christi man
The Corpus Christi Police Department is searching for a missing person Patrick Harris, who was last seen on December 2022.
Texas witness describes white light fast moving overhead
A Texas witness at San Antonio reported watching a white light traveling horizontally across the sky overhead at 6:50 p.m. on November 20, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
6 Texas Cities Among The Dirtiest Places In America
LawnStarter compiled a list of the dirtiest cities in America.
Settlement reached in petroleum storage facility fatality
The Texas Attorney General has announced a settlement over a fire at a Corpus Christi petroleum storage facility that killed one worker and injured 5 others.
Comments / 0