Citrus County Chronicle
Myanmar extends state of emergency, delaying expected polls
BANGKOK (AP) — Myanmar’s military government announced Wednesday that is extending a state of emergency it imposed when it seized power two years ago, a move that appears to set back its plans for an election that had been expected in August. The announcement on state-run MRTV television...
Citrus County Chronicle
Iranian director freed on bail after going on hunger strike
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Acclaimed Iranian director Jafar Panahi was released on bail Friday, two days after going on hunger strike to protest his imprisonment last summer, his supporters said. Panahi was arrested last July and later ordered to serve six years on charges of propagandizing against...
Citrus County Chronicle
Officials: 13-year-old killed by landmine in Yemen port city
SANAA, Yemen (AP) — A landmine killed a 13-year-old boy in the contested Yemeni city of Hodeida, medical and security officials said Friday, the latest in a string of similar incidents in the war-torn country. It came a day after three children and one woman were critically injured in...
Citrus County Chronicle
Ethiopia's PM meets Tigray leaders for first time since war
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Ethiopia’s prime minister has met the leaders of rival Tigray forces for the first time since a devastating two-year conflict ended with a peace deal late last year. State media on Friday showed Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed meeting with the Tigray side’s lead negotiators...
