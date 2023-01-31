Read full article on original website
WLKY.com
Man fatally shot neighbor in Grayson County during feud over dog, police say
LEITCHFIELD, Ky. — A man in Grayson County was shot and killed Thursday night, and police say it happened because of a dispute over a dog. Around 10:40 p.m., Kentucky State Police were contacted by the Grayson County Sheriff's Office asking for assistance investigating a shooting in the 100 block of Keith's Crossing in the Short Creek community.
WBKO
KSP investigating shooting death in Grayson County
LEITCHFIELD, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky State Police are investigating a shooting death in the Short Creek community in Grayson County. Preliminary investigations indicate a dispute happened between neighbors in the 100 block of Keith’s Crossing over a dog on Thursday around 10:40 a.m. Police said that Michael Baker,...
14news.com
MCSO investigating after daycare staff member accused of abuse
MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after they say they were notified of a situation at the Shining Start Daycare Center. Officials say they were notified on Jan. 30 of the incident by the Muhlenberg County School District. MCSO says Amanda Camp is...
k105.com
BREAKING NEWS: Law enforcement on scene of fatal shooting in Short Creek
Kentucky State Police and the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office are the on the scene of a fatal shooting in Short Creek. Thursday morning at approximately 10:45, the sheriff’s office, KSP, Falls of Rough Fire Department and EMS responded to the 100 block of Keith’s Crossing on the report of a shooting.
k105.com
Grayson Co. man wanted for attempted arson, serving alcohol to minors, leads deputy on lengthy foot pursuit
A Grayson County man wanted for attempted arson and serving alcohol to minors has been arrested after a lengthy foot chase. Friday night at approximately 10:15, Deputy Caleb Owens attempted to serve two arrest warrants on 44-year-old Mark B. Dennis, of St. Paul, at a residence in the 5000 block of St. Paul Road. Dennis, though, fled on foot, according to the arrest citation, running “down Floyd Clark Drive” and into a wooded area. Owens gave chase as Dennis “circled back and ran towards St. Paul Road” before he again entered the woods.
quicksie983.com
Suspect In Multiple Elizabethtown Home Burglaries Arrested
The Elizabethtown Police Department arrested a suspect in multiple home burglaries. “Shortly after 7 p.m. Tuesday evening, we responded to a report of a burglary that had just occurred at a residence on McCullum Avenue. The suspect fled the residence prior to our arrival and despite our best efforts we were unable to locate him. On Wednesday afternoon, we received a suspicious complaint at a residence on Baker Lane. When we arrived we located 35 year old Christopher Cunningham who was found to have multiple arrest warrants. Additionally, Cunningham admitted to having been the suspect in the McCallum Avenue burglary. He was lodged in the Hardin County Detention Center for multiple offenses including Burglary in the First Degree,” stated Spokesperson Chris Denham. No further information is available at this time.
wdrb.com
15-year-old boy in Grayson County charged with stabbing, killing stepfather
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 15-year-old boy in Grayson County is charged with the murder of his stepfather. In a release, Grayson County Sheriff Norman Chaffins said deputies were called to a home on Bradley Bend Road in Leitchfield about 7 p.m. Monday. They were responding to a report that an adult male had been stabbed during an altercation with his stepson.
WBKO
Officials investigating threat at Logan County High School
RUSSELLVILLE Ky. (WBKO) - The Logan County Sheriff’s Office says it is investigating a potential threat toward another student. Deputies say they received notification from Logan County High School administrators that a student had made the threat Thursday. The school says safety protocols were activated immediately, notifying parents and...
Wave 3
Shively Police respond to shooting on Watterson Expressway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Shively Police responded to a shooting on the Watterson Expressway Thursday evening. According to Patrick Allen with Shively PD, the shooting happened between mile marker 3.3 and Taylor Boulevard on I-264 Eastbound. No one sustained any significant injuries and no one was taken to the hospital.
Wave 3
Police: Juvenile hospitalized following shooting in Shively
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police are investigating after a juvenile was shot in the Shively neighborhood on Wednesday afternoon. The shooting was reported around 2:36 p.m. in the 1800 block of Nelson Avenue, just off of Dixie Hwy, according to Shively PD Major Patrick Allen. Officials arrived on scene and...
14news.com
Deputies: Person hospitalized following crash near Henderson/Daviess Co. line
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Both lanes of the Audubon Parkway were shut down near the Henderson County and Daviess County line on Thursday. Dispatch says the eastbound and westbound lanes were shut down at the 15-mile marker. The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office says a car caught fire on the westbound...
Juvenile in 'serious condition' after being shot in the head in Shively neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police say a juvenile is in 'serious condition' after being shot in the Shively neighborhood. Shively Police Department (SPD) say they responded to the 1800 block of Nelson Avenue in relation to a person who had been shot. Officers arrived on scene and found a juvenile...
wdrb.com
Man charged with attempted murder after police say he chased, shot Shively club worker in 2021
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man is charged with attempted murder in connection with a shooting in Shively nearly two years ago that left a man hospitalized in critical condition. The events that led up to the shooting started April 9, 2021, at a gentlemen's club at 3608 Seventh...
k105.com
Deputies seize pound of methamphetamine in Nelson Co.
The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office seized a pound of methamphetamine after a suspect fled a traffic stop. Sunday night at approximately 11:55, a Nelson County deputy conducted a traffic stop on a Ford Focus, being driven by 42-year-old Todd W. Carter, of Marion County, at the intersection of Hwy 245 and North 3rd Street in the heart of Bardstown. Carter, though, fled the stop on Hwy 245, as he “ran through multiple red lights and drove into opposing lanes of traffic …,” according to the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.
WLKY.com
Nelson County detectives break up bogus check scam, put 2 behind bars
NELSON COUNTY, Ky. — Last fall, in Nelson County, a check was written for over $33,000. But it was bogus, and so too was the business that was in the top left corner. Det. Brandon Teater with the Nelson County Sheriff's Office tells us Zachary McDonald had been taking advantage of people for years. When he was arrested in Bourbon County, investigators say he was there, scamming someone else.
WBKO
Crime Stoppers: Burglar hits same place twice
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is working a burglary that occurred on South Ford Avenue and Crime Stoppers is asking for your help. Deputies believe the thief drove a red Nissan Altima that has damage to the passenger side front bumper, just below the headlight.
WSMV
Semi crashes into Kentucky home
FRANKLIN, Ken. (WSMV) - A semi crashed into a home in Allen County, Kentucky on Tuesday, according to a Facebook post by the sheriff’s office. The crash happened in the 8700 block of Franklin Road and sent the driver to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. It was not immediately...
quicksie983.com
Fatal Collision In Meade County Monday Morning
The Meade County Sheriff’s Office responded to a motor vehicle collision on Highway 60 early Monday morning. The collision involved a car and a tractor trailer at the intersection of Highway 60 and Hill Grove Road/Shumate Road. The driver of the car was pronounced dead by the coroner and a passenger was transported to University of Louisville Hospital. The roadway was shut down for about four hours while Deputies and the Kentucky State Police recreated the collision. Meade County Deputies and Kentucky State Police were assisted by the State Highway Department, Meade County EMS, Flaherty Fire Department, Muldraugh Fire Department and the Meade County Coroner’s Office.
WBKO
Former Barren County Middle School teacher sentenced to 17 years in abuse case
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - A former Barren County Middle School teacher was sentenced Monday to 17 years in prison in a sex abuse case. William Kyle Gardner, 30, of Horse Cave, pleaded guilty last September in Barren Circuit Court, to three counts of first-degree unlawful transaction with a minor and one count of unlawful use of electronic means to induce a minor to engage in sexual activities.
quicksie983.com
Muldraugh Police Seek Public Assistance To Identify Vehicle, Man In Theft
The Muldraugh Police Department is asking for help to identify a vehicle used in a theft Friday evening. According to a statement, an older model Dodge pickup truck, possibly green in color with a different color hood, entered the E-Z Mini Storage facility around 5:21 P.M. A middle aged man with a bald head and some hair around the sides and a young female were in the vehicle. The vehicle entered the facility traveling southbound on 31W and exited traveling northbound towards West Point. A picture of the vehicle and the man can be found on the City Of Muldraugh Facebook page. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Muldraugh Police or Meade County Dispatch.
