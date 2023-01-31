ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barnstable, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
capecod.com

David Williams is Ocean 104.7’s January Teacher of the Month

David Williams, a 5th grade math and science teacher over at the Quashnet School in Mashpee is Ocean 104.7’s January Teacher of the Month. Kristen, who has a son at the school says, “believe me, when his students get older, they will all look back and name him as the teacher that inspired them the most.” He has such a positive attitude and lets the kids know just how much they are appreciated and valued every day as they continue their educational journey. He loves to make sure that his students have that balance of fun and focus to be successful.
MASHPEE, MA
Watertown News

The following announcement was provided by Boston College High School:

The following students have been inducted into the Robert J. Fulton, SJ Chapter of the National Honor Society at Boston College High School:. James O’Connor (Class of 2023) Isaac Compolongo (Class of 2024) The National Honor Society (NHS) was created by the National Association of Secondary School Principals to...
BOSTON, MA
Boston Globe

‘Mountains of snow’: Readers share Blizzard of ‘78 memories, photos

February marks the 45th anniversary of the Blizzard of 1978. Boston has gotten little snow this winter, but this time 45 years ago, the city was under siege by the heavy snowfall of the Blizzard of ‘78. In honor of that anniversary, we asked Boston.com readers to share their memories and photos to commemorate the infamous blizzard that had the Boston area at a standstill.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Grieving Father's Call for Forgiveness ‘A Beacon of Light' for Duxbury

The powerful words from a Duxbury, Massachusetts, father asking the community to forgive his wife, who is accused of killing their children, are resonating with many. Patrick Clancy released a long statement over the weekend. In it, he described all three of their children and his wife Lindsay Clancy. “The...
DUXBURY, MA
nbcboston.com

Duxbury Mom Charged With Killing Her Kids Was Overmedicated, Attorney Says

A judge is allowing Lindsay Clancy, the mother from Duxbury, Massachusetts, accused of killing her three kids, to speak to a forensic psychologist ahead of her upcoming arraignment in the children's deaths last month. The judge granted the defense's motion at a hearing in Plymouth District Court Friday, hours after...
DUXBURY, MA
capecod.com

Barnstable Reschedules Public Meeting on Ocean Street Project

HYANNIS – Barnstable’s public information meeting on the Ocean Street renovation project has been rescheduled to Monday, February 6. Plans to renovate the south end of the road’s sidewalks between Kalmus Beach and the John F. Kennedy Memorial will be outlined during the session. Town officials add...
BARNSTABLE, MA
capecod.com

Music Producer From Sandwich Up For Two GRAMMYs

SANDWICH – A music producer who grew up on Cape Cod has been nominated for two GRAMMY awards. 23-year-old Hunter Brown is originally from Forestdale, although he now releases music as Akachi. His two nominations for Sunday night’s ceremony are both for the Best Rap Album category. Brown...
SANDWICH, MA
homenewshere.com

Area physician named to “Top Docs” list by Boston Magazine

WINCHESTER - Area physician Dr Jonathan D. Hall has been named one of Boston’s “Top Docs” by Boston Magazine for 2023 in the February Top Doctors issue. The list is chosen from physicians in Boston from among 70 specialties who were selected as being most highly regarded by other doctors.
BOSTON, MA
Cape Cod Chronicle

Brewster Takes The Plunge With Swimming Pool Regs

BREWSTER – Having digested residents’ feedback from a Jan. 17 public information session, the Bay Property Planning Committee on Jan. 24 approved a set of operating rules for running what will be the Cape’s first municipal swimming pool during its inaugural public summer season. Pending final approval...
BREWSTER, MA
whdh.com

DA: Duxbury mother charged with deaths of her three children to be arraigned

DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Duxbury woman who was hospitalized after authorities say she allegedly killed her three young children will be arraigned remotely. A spokesperson for the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office said Lindsay Clancy, 32, will be arraigned on Tuesday, Feb. 7, in Plymouth District Court. “The...
DUXBURY, MA
capecod.com

Crash closes section of East Main Street at Yarmouth/Hyannis line

YARMOUTH – A traffic crash closed East Main Street at Route 28 in Yarmouth. The three-vehicle crash happened about 4 Pm Thursday on East Main Street at Bayview Street. Three people were evaluated at the scene. The crash is under investigation by Yarmouth Police. The road reopened about 4:45 PM.
YARMOUTH, MA
capecod.com

Surprise snowfall creates havoc for morning commute on upper Cape

SANDWICH – A surprise snowfall only accumulated an inch or so, but that was enough to create havoc for the morning commute. Numerous crashes were reported in Sandwich stretching up onto Route 25 in the Wareham area. No serious injuries were reported in any of the crashes. By 9...
SANDWICH, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy