Gainesville, GA

accesswdun.com

New Asbury Chapel Church-Start in Gainesville-Hall County

Asbury Chapel is a new Global Methodist church-start in Gainesville. The church was founded by area Methodist Christians with the purpose of creating a new, Christ-centered movement that embraces a solid tradition with unrelenting faithfulness to God’s Word. Leading Asbury Chapel is Reverend Whit Martin, a Gainesville-native. Rev. Martin...
GAINESVILLE, GA
thechampionnewspaper.com

Kemp declares State of Emergency over protests

After the shooting death of a Stop Cop City/Defend the Atlanta Forest protester led to protests that turned destructive in January, Gov. Brian Kemp declared a State of Emergency through Feb. 9. In the executive order, signed by Kemp on Jan. 26, the Georgia Department of Defense will provide up...
ATLANTA, GA
accesswdun.com

Clarkesville man, a disabled vet. with memory loss, subject of Mattie's Call

A disabled veteran from Clarkesville is the subject of a Mattie's Call issued by local authorities on Wednesday night. James Brian Whittum, 74, was last seen driving his silver 2018 Toyota Highlander in the area of Toccoa Highway and Hills Crossing Road in Clarkesville around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. The vehicle has a Georgia Purple Heart license plate, with the tag number WV912E.
CLARKESVILLE, GA
accesswdun.com

Habersham Medical Center making changes ahead of ownership change

Habersham Medical Center is making a number of changes to its operations as it prepares for Northeast Georgia Health System to assume ownership of it in July. The biggest change will take place at midnight Friday, when the Demorest facility will stop admitting new patients into its intensive care unit. The ICU will cease operations completely when the last patient admitted before that time is discharged.
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Residential fire in Lavonia ruled an arson

State authorities are seeking information after a home in Lavonia was destroyed in an arson. The Office of Commissioner of Insurance and Safety Fire said in a press release the home on Pinehurst Road was destroyed by fire on January 24. “Under direction of the Franklin County Magistrate Judge’s Office,...
LAVONIA, GA
accesswdun.com

Suspect named after Hall County teen found dead in Jefferson

A Winder man has been identified as the suspect after a Hall County teenager was found dead in Jefferson in January. According to Jefferson Police Chief Joe Wirthman, Willie Tremaine Nikholas Evans, 27, is charged with the death of Joshua Wick, 19. Evans was charged with malice murder, aggravated assault...
JEFFERSON, GA
accesswdun.com

Braselton’s town manager appointed to National League of Cities panel

Braselton’s town manager, Jennifer H. Scott, has been appointed to the prestigious National League of Cities’ Finance, Administration and Intergovernmental Affairs Committee. According to a press release, Scott will serve a one-year term to provide strategic direction for NLC’s federal advocacy agenda and policies. NLC president Mayor Victoria...
BRASELTON, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Rockdale County teacher let go after attacking student

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A teacher at Heritage High School in Conyers was let go after video surfaced of the teacher attacking a student. Edward Senter, who also served as the school’s athletic director, reportedly picked up a student and slammed him to the ground. The incident left the student unconscious. His mother after said he suffered no further bruises or injuries.
ATLANTA, GA
allongeorgia.com

Deaths in Northwest Georgia due to Fentanyl

Gary Voccio, M.D., District Health Director serving Bartow, Catoosa, Chattooga. Dade, Floyd, Gordon, Haralson, Paulding, Polk, and Walker Counties has released the following information concerning the cluster of overdoses that have hit Region 1 in the last few days. There are details on adequate PPE to protect first responders should...
WALKER COUNTY, GA

