accesswdun.com
LISTEN: Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens talks police training center and protests
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens joined WDUN's "The Martha Zoller Show" Thursday to talk about the city's plans for a new police training center and the protests surrounding it. Click play on the audio above for the full interview.
accesswdun.com
New Asbury Chapel Church-Start in Gainesville-Hall County
Asbury Chapel is a new Global Methodist church-start in Gainesville. The church was founded by area Methodist Christians with the purpose of creating a new, Christ-centered movement that embraces a solid tradition with unrelenting faithfulness to God’s Word. Leading Asbury Chapel is Reverend Whit Martin, a Gainesville-native. Rev. Martin...
thechampionnewspaper.com
Kemp declares State of Emergency over protests
After the shooting death of a Stop Cop City/Defend the Atlanta Forest protester led to protests that turned destructive in January, Gov. Brian Kemp declared a State of Emergency through Feb. 9. In the executive order, signed by Kemp on Jan. 26, the Georgia Department of Defense will provide up...
WGAU
Suspected bank robber accused of assaulting jail guard in Gainesville
David Ross was arrested after last week's holdup of a bank on Shallowford Road.
accesswdun.com
Clarkesville man, a disabled vet. with memory loss, subject of Mattie's Call
A disabled veteran from Clarkesville is the subject of a Mattie's Call issued by local authorities on Wednesday night. James Brian Whittum, 74, was last seen driving his silver 2018 Toyota Highlander in the area of Toccoa Highway and Hills Crossing Road in Clarkesville around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. The vehicle has a Georgia Purple Heart license plate, with the tag number WV912E.
Dog abandoned, chained to a building in Gwinnett County getting a new home
A woman said she fell in love with Champ after seeing his photo on Channel 2 Action News.
appenmedia.com
Shooting victim sees outpouring of help from businesses, coworkers
JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Less than a week before Christmas, Heather Quiggle was shot six times by an ex-boyfriend while she slept in her Johns Creek home on Plantation Bridge Drive. She and her boyfriend, who was shot three times, survived the attack. Her son fled the house unharmed.
accesswdun.com
Habersham Medical Center making changes ahead of ownership change
Habersham Medical Center is making a number of changes to its operations as it prepares for Northeast Georgia Health System to assume ownership of it in July. The biggest change will take place at midnight Friday, when the Demorest facility will stop admitting new patients into its intensive care unit. The ICU will cease operations completely when the last patient admitted before that time is discharged.
Car shot up in busy Cobb County shopping center, police say
The shopping center has several restaurants and a Publix grocery store in it.
atlantanewsfirst.com
‘A dangerous precedent’ | City planner tries to change zoning language to bring aquarium into compliance
STONECREST, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta News First is investigating a controversial aquarium and petting zoo in DeKalb County that was not properly permitted to open. SeaQuest at the Mall at Stonecrest opened a little over a year ago, even though the property was not zoned to house indoor animal exhibits.
accesswdun.com
Residential fire in Lavonia ruled an arson
State authorities are seeking information after a home in Lavonia was destroyed in an arson. The Office of Commissioner of Insurance and Safety Fire said in a press release the home on Pinehurst Road was destroyed by fire on January 24. “Under direction of the Franklin County Magistrate Judge’s Office,...
WGAU
NE Ga police blotter: Stephens Co man dies in Franklin Co crash, woman hit by train in Gainesville
The Habersham County Sheriff’s Office is warning about scam telephone calls.
accesswdun.com
Suspect named after Hall County teen found dead in Jefferson
A Winder man has been identified as the suspect after a Hall County teenager was found dead in Jefferson in January. According to Jefferson Police Chief Joe Wirthman, Willie Tremaine Nikholas Evans, 27, is charged with the death of Joshua Wick, 19. Evans was charged with malice murder, aggravated assault...
'A big problem in Georgia' | Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit chief says majority of gangs fueling industry
ATLANTA — The City of Atlanta ranks at number two – just behind our nation's capital when it comes to the highest rates of human trafficking. The bottom line – dozens of children are being sold for sex on a nightly basis across Georgia. "Human trafficking is...
accesswdun.com
Braselton’s town manager appointed to National League of Cities panel
Braselton’s town manager, Jennifer H. Scott, has been appointed to the prestigious National League of Cities’ Finance, Administration and Intergovernmental Affairs Committee. According to a press release, Scott will serve a one-year term to provide strategic direction for NLC’s federal advocacy agenda and policies. NLC president Mayor Victoria...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Rockdale County teacher let go after attacking student
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A teacher at Heritage High School in Conyers was let go after video surfaced of the teacher attacking a student. Edward Senter, who also served as the school’s athletic director, reportedly picked up a student and slammed him to the ground. The incident left the student unconscious. His mother after said he suffered no further bruises or injuries.
allongeorgia.com
Deaths in Northwest Georgia due to Fentanyl
Gary Voccio, M.D., District Health Director serving Bartow, Catoosa, Chattooga. Dade, Floyd, Gordon, Haralson, Paulding, Polk, and Walker Counties has released the following information concerning the cluster of overdoses that have hit Region 1 in the last few days. There are details on adequate PPE to protect first responders should...
Dog found tied up with note outside Gwinnett business
The dog, who’s name is Champ, was left with a note from his owner who said they could no longer take care of him.
newyorkbeacon.com
‘Her Life Was Suddenly Altered’: Friend Says Georgia High School Teacher Injured In Viral Brawl with Student Is Unable to Walk
Less than a week after a Georgia teacher was captured on video in a fracas with one of her students, her friends are saying her leg and knee are so injured she will need to learn to walk again. A crowdfunding campaign has been launched to help the educator with...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Bar fight leads to shots fired, 1 taken into custody in northeast Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One person is in the hospital after a big fight outside of a bar overnight in northeast Atlanta. Police say someone was jumped by at least three men outside of Blu Lagoon in the 2200 block of Cheshire Bridge Road NE. Investigators say the...
