Suspect taken into custody following SWAT standoff in Cobb that lasted over 5 hours, officials say
Authorities said the standoff began late Thursday.
Father and son shot outside Buckhead apartment complex | What we know
ATLANTA — A father and son were shot early Friday morning in the parking lot of a Buckhead apartment complex, according to Atlanta Police. Officers said this happened at the 32Hundred Apartments on Lenox Road just before 5 a.m. when someone pulled in and started shooting at the victims.
Father, 12-year-old son shot multiple times at Buckhead apartment complex
Three people were shot, including a father and a son, at an apartment complex in Buckhead early Friday morning, police s...
Armed woman suspected of assault arrested after crash on I-20
Heavy police activity temporarily backed up traffic on I-20 West near downtown Atlanta after a driver suspected of aggravated assault led police on a brief car chase before crashing on the interstate, officials said.
Pregnant woman, newborn in critical condition after shooting at troubled condos, Dekalb Police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A pregnant woman is in critical condition after a shooting at the Brannon Hill Condominiums in Clarkston, according to DeKalb County Police. Officers who were called to the scene at 6601 Old Singleton Lane around 5:45 a.m. Thursday, confirmed that the victim is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.
Man arrested in shooting death of 17-year-old homecoming queen, JROTC cadet
A neighbor’s surveillance camera captured a barrage of gunshots.
WGAU
NE Ga police blotter: Stephens Co man dies in Franklin Co crash, woman hit by train in Gainesville
The Habersham County Sheriff’s Office is warning about scam telephone calls.
accesswdun.com
Woman killed in Forsyth County house fire
A woman from Cumming was killed Wednesday morning in a mobile home fire in northwest Forsyth County. According to Forsyth County Fire Division Chief Jason Shivers, Brittany Best, 36, was found dead at about 6 a.m. in the home on Watson Road. Crews were dispatched to the single-wide mobile home...
fox5atlanta.com
Man wanted for kidnapping 10-year-old girl found dead after SWAT standoff, police say
SUGAR HILL, Ga. - A man who police were attempting to arrest for kidnapping a 10-year-old girl died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after an hours-long SWAT standoff in a Gwinnett County neighborhood on Tuesday, the Brookhaven Police Department says. Evan Michael Sieli, 31, of Sugar Hill, had warrants for...
Gwinnett County Police helicopter takes laser strike, technology leads officers to suspect within seconds
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County Police released video from their aviation unit that shows the moment the cockpit of their helicopter took a laser strike on a recent night patrol operation. It happened on Saturday night as the chopper was up over Duluth near I-85. At first, the...
Juvenile arrested after standoff in Fayetteville neighborhood
Officers were serving a warrant charging a juvenile with a probation violation for aggravated assautlt.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Private autopsy shows Manuel Teran was shot at least 13 times, family says
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The environmentalist activist Manuel Teran was shot at least 13 times near the site for the future Atlanta police training facility on Jan.13 according to independent autopsy results. “The GBI has selectively released information about Manny’s death,” said civil rights attorney Jeff Filipovits. “They...
Atlanta police investigating shooting death of man near apartment complex
The Atlanta Police Department is investigating after a man was shot and killed this morning.
Pregnant woman shot at troubled DeKalb condos; victim, baby in critical condition
A pregnant woman is in critical condition after she was shot Thursday morning in DeKalb County, authorities said.
Concerned parents want massage parlor shut down following bust that landed employee in handcuffs
Jasmine Massage promotes a variety of services, but when an undercover agent walked through the doors recently an employee was arrested, accused of offering the agent more than what the business promotes.
accesswdun.com
Suspect named after Hall County teen found dead in Jefferson
A Winder man has been identified as the suspect after a Hall County teenager was found dead in Jefferson in January. According to Jefferson Police Chief Joe Wirthman, Willie Tremaine Nikholas Evans, 27, is charged with the death of Joshua Wick, 19. Evans was charged with malice murder, aggravated assault...
fox5atlanta.com
Pair wanted in connection to Milton car break-in, police say
MILTON, Ga. - Milton police are looking for two male suspects in connection to a car break-in at the Centennial Village Subdivison. Officers said the two suspects were together when the white suspect pictured entered an unlocked vehicle sitting in a driveway on Genesis Way. Police said a neighbor who...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Large amount of drugs, guns seized by police in South Fulton
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The South Fulton Narcotics & Gang Unit seized a large number of drugs and guns Feb. 2 after executing a search warrant. The unit found several pounds of drugs, 11 firearms and three vehicles. The following were seized:. 11 firearms, including four rifles, a...
Clayton County woman accused of stealing more than $35,000 from employer, deputies say
The victim claimed he had no idea that his employee was using his credit card information.
fox5atlanta.com
13-year-old Clayton County girl missing after leaving Jonesboro home, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police are hoping someone can help them find a 13-year-old girl who has been missing since Tuesday morning. Authorities say 13-year-old Janiyah Willis left her home on the 7000th block of Conkle Road in Jonesboro at around 11:15 a.m. without permission. That was the last time anyone heard from her.
