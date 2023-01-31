ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman killed in Forsyth County house fire

A woman from Cumming was killed Wednesday morning in a mobile home fire in northwest Forsyth County. According to Forsyth County Fire Division Chief Jason Shivers, Brittany Best, 36, was found dead at about 6 a.m. in the home on Watson Road. Crews were dispatched to the single-wide mobile home...
Private autopsy shows Manuel Teran was shot at least 13 times, family says

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The environmentalist activist Manuel Teran was shot at least 13 times near the site for the future Atlanta police training facility on Jan.13 according to independent autopsy results. “The GBI has selectively released information about Manny’s death,” said civil rights attorney Jeff Filipovits. “They...
Suspect named after Hall County teen found dead in Jefferson

A Winder man has been identified as the suspect after a Hall County teenager was found dead in Jefferson in January. According to Jefferson Police Chief Joe Wirthman, Willie Tremaine Nikholas Evans, 27, is charged with the death of Joshua Wick, 19. Evans was charged with malice murder, aggravated assault...
Pair wanted in connection to Milton car break-in, police say

MILTON, Ga. - Milton police are looking for two male suspects in connection to a car break-in at the Centennial Village Subdivison. Officers said the two suspects were together when the white suspect pictured entered an unlocked vehicle sitting in a driveway on Genesis Way. Police said a neighbor who...
Large amount of drugs, guns seized by police in South Fulton

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The South Fulton Narcotics & Gang Unit seized a large number of drugs and guns Feb. 2 after executing a search warrant. The unit found several pounds of drugs, 11 firearms and three vehicles. The following were seized:. 11 firearms, including four rifles, a...
