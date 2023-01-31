Read full article on original website
Paramount+ Removes 9 Shows Ahead of Showtime Merger — Have These 5 Original Series Been Cancelled?
The great streaming purge continues. Ahead of a planned merger with Showtime, Paramount+ has removed nine original series from its platform, including The Real World: Homecoming, comedies Guilty Party (starring Kate Beckinsale), No Activity (starring Patrick Brammall and Tim Meadows) and Players, and the live-action children’s show The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder — none of which have been formally cancelled as of press time. In addition, Paramount+ has scrubbed previously axed series Coyote (starring Michael Chiklis), The Harper House, Interrogation (starring Peter Sarsgaard) and The Twilight Zone (2019). TVLine has reached out to Paramount+ for comment. The news comes as Paramount+ and Showtime are set...
Popular NBC Show Announces Final Season
A popular NBC show is coming to an end after ten seasons on the network, as "The Blacklist" is coming to a conclusion, the network announced this week. "The Blacklist," season 10, which premieres on February 26th, will also feature the series 200th episode. It first debuted in 2013, starring James Spader alongside Diego Klattenhoff, Hisham Tawfiq, Anya Banerjee, and Harry Lennix.
7 best new movies to watch this week on Netflix, Hulu and more (Jan. 9-15)
The biggest movies of the week include Rob Lowe, truly topical horror, arguments between parents and fighter pilots.
Digital Trends
5 TV shows coming in February you need to watch
Every month, all the top streaming services come out with exciting new shows. Some are more high-profile than others (think The Last of Us), while others fly under the radar ,but are worth watching. Whatever mood you might be in, whether it’s romantic because of Valentine’s Day, hopeful with the end of winter in sight, or stressed out as you delve full force into the New Year, February is a great month for sitting back, relaxing, and checking out a new show.
Netflix Has Canceled Yet Another One-Season Show After Axing 1899 And More
Following the cancellations of 1899 and more, Netflix has axed yet another show.
Popular Actress Dies
We have received sad news out of Hollywood with word that Annie Wersching, a talented actress best known for her roles in several popular television shows, has died at the age of 45, according to her publicist and media reports.
msn.com
HIV-positive 'Who's The Boss' actor rips Candace Cameron Bure over 'horrifying' 2015 interview, more news ICYMI
Slide 1 of 8: "Who's The Boss" star Danny Pintauro recently relived the "horrifying" interview he did with Candace Cameron Bure on "The View" back in 2015, which occurred not long after he announced his HIV-positive diagnosis. "I mean it was horrifying. It was one of the lowest moments of the journey I had after coming out to Oprah," he said on David Yontef's "Behind The Velvet Rope" podcast in January. On "The View," Candace accused him of a lifestyle of "heightened sex" and asked if he took any "responsibility" for "being promiscuous." Looking back, he told David, "She must have tons of people in her life that are LGBTQ+, at least from her past. And how she got to this place is just a little concerning to me. It's almost like she went backward in a way. But I do not see that happening anytime soon. I don't know enough about her backstory to know but her brother [Kirk Cameron] has become ultra-extreme. Has he worn off on her? So, I don't know, it's just disappointing either way, that's for sure."MORE: Celebrities react to Candace Cameron Bure's 'traditional marriage' comments.
Anne Hathaway Says When She Was a 16-Year-Old Actor, Journalist Asked Her: ‘Are You a Good Girl or a Bad Girl?’
“Eileen,” a darkly funny thriller that premiered on Saturday at the Sundance Film Festival, offers up two killer roles for Anne Hathaway and Thomasin McKenzie as a psychologist and a prison secretary who are drawn together in unexpected ways. But the film carried an emotional resonance for Hathaway, she revealed to the crowd during a post-screening Q&A. “I just remembered one of the very first questions I ever got asked when I started acting and had to do press was: Are you a good girl or a bad girl?” Hathaway said. “I was 16. And my 16-year-old self wanted to...
Kathy Bates Is Coming To TV To Reboot A Classic Series, And I’m Already Sold
A legendary legal crusader is coming back to TV, with Kathy Bates playing a new version of an old favorite.
Why is NCIS: Los Angeles canceled?
It’s the end of the road for NCIS: Los Angeles. On Friday, Jan. 20, fans were shocked to hear that CBS is canceling the long-running drama, and its current 14th season will be its last. The series finale is set for May 21, bringing the series episode total to 322.
The Most Hated ‘Gunsmoke’ Episode of All Time ‘Should Have Never Been Made,’ According to Fans
'Gunsmoke' ran for 20 seasons, but a specific episode of the long-running Western television show stood out from the rest as the worst of all time.
The best Netflix show of 2022 just got renewed for Season 2
Netflix has confirmed that the hit show Wednesday has just been renewed for a second season. The streaming giant has confirmed the live action Addams Family spinoff series, which captivated viewers in the latter part of 2022, will be back. The company hasn’t confirmed it’ll be in 2023, but hopefully that’s the case.
ComicBook
Dexter: New Blood Cancelled as Showtime Considers Young Dexter Prequel
Dexter fans are in for a roller coaster with today's news as TV Line reports that the revival series Dexter: New Blood has quietly been cancelled by the premium cable network. Though there was never any indication that another batch of episodes were in the works at all, talk of even more, coupled with the show's impressive ratings, made it seem like a distinct possibility. As the outlet reports, despite a follow-up to Dexter: New Blood focusing on his son Harrison being in the works, the network has instead opted to go a different route and will potentially develop a Young Dexter TV series.
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix’s newest blockbuster thriller catches fire to seize the #1 spot in 50 nations
An entirely valid criticism leveled at Netflix is the excessive production budgets handed over by the streaming service to give filmmakers almost complete creative freedom, but it’s entirely up to you if the $72 million spent on The Pale Blue Eye is worth the sacrifice of seeing shows like Warrior Nun and 1899 canceled before their time.
Popculture
Kelli Giddish Reveals First Role After 'Law & Order: SVU' Exit
In light of her exit as Det. Amanda Rollins on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Kelli Giddish isn't letting her acting chops go to waste. After spending 12 years on the crime drama, the actress is taking her talents to the theater in a one-night-only play. She announced her participation in an Instagram post, captioning a flyer featuring her and the cast: "So thrilled to be joining this incredible cast including @falachenfala, #KathleenChalfant, and #ElizabethMarvel for the one-night-only event presentation of @spareribplay by @wintygram, hosted by @realsambee on Monday, January 23 at 7pm. Every dollar goes to @keepourclinics." Tickets are on sale for the show now for $25 each, or donations in the same amount can be made.
A Cancellation Bloodbath Is Coming To The CW And That Could Mean Bad News For Shows Like Walker And The Winchesters
The CW has a huge cancellation bloodbath in the works, which could spell disaster for fans of Walker and The Winchesters.
thedigitalfix.com
Frasier reboot just added a character from the TV series finale
The Frasier reboot is gearing up to bring back the beloved comedy series, and more classic characters are being added. In the latest round of casting announcements, someone who only featured in the finale of the original TV series is confirmed to return. Variety reports that Anders Keith is now...
TV Series Fading To Black In 2023: Photo Gallery Of Canceled Shows
All good (and lesser) shows must come to an end, and here is Deadline’s photo gallery of TV series that have been canceled in 2023. Click on the image above to view the pics. Spanning broadcast, cable and streaming, the list also includes some programs that were canceled in 2022 but have wrapped or are ending their runs this year. Those include The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Star Trek: Picard, A Million Little Things, New Amsterdam, Riverdale, The Flash, Snowfall, Snowpiercer, Servant, His Dark Materials, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan and and Stranger Things — unless the latter’s two-part final season ends up bleeding into 2024. And...
NBC Execs Regret Paying Jimmy Fallon $80 Million Contract Extension As Fox News’ Greg Gutfeld Beats 'Tonight Show' In Ratings: Sources
Hapless host Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show is losing the ratings war to FOX News rival Greg Gutfeld — and the TV flop’s sinking number has left NBC brass with buyer’s remorse, RadarOnline.com has learned. Nearly 19 months after the Peacock Network handed Fallon a whopping $80 million five-year contract extension, The Tonight Show is drawing under 1.3 million eyeballs — less than half the audience of upstart Gutfeld! But that number is even more shocking when compared to Fallon’s celebrated debut! The Saturday Night Live alum, 48, chalked up an impressive 11 million viewers when he first took over for...
wegotthiscovered.com
Harrison Ford hilariously had no idea who his latest co-star was, even though they’re very famous
Ignoring his reputation as one of the biggest and most popular movie stars of the modern era, one that’s racked up countless smash hits and iconic roles, one of the things people love about Harrison Ford is the fact he’s always been so grumpy. The curmudgeonly icon has...
