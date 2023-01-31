Read full article on original website
inkfreenews.com
Edgar J. Pippenger — UPDATED
Mr. Edgar Pippenger, 76, Warsaw, died Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at home in Warsaw. He was born Dec. 15, 1946. He married Jackie Line on Jan. 14, 1967. Surviving are his wife, Jackie; a daughter, Karen (Phillips) Smith, Goshen; two sons, James Pippenger, Nappanee and Codi Pippenger, Warsaw; two sisters, Terry (Tom) Richmond, Nappanee and Ginger (Stan) Price, Milford; two brothers, Gary (Jill) Pippenger, Goshen and Mark (Sheila) Pippenger, Nappanee; nine grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
inkfreenews.com
Rosemarie Campbell — UPDATED
Rosemarie Campbell (Nelson), 95, Plymouth, died at 11:30 p.m. Jan. 31, 2023, in Plymouth. Rose was born Sept. 18, 1927. Rose is survived by her sons, Craig (JoEllen), Indianapolis, Kevin, Auburn and Kent (Lisa), Plymouth; five grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Darlene Brundige. Rose was preceded in death by her...
inkfreenews.com
Marjorie Ann Delli
Marjorie Delli, 76, Rochester, died Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in Lafayette. She was born Friday, Nov. 15, 1946. Surviving are her husband, Larry Delli, Rochester; son, Adam (Charlotte) Christian Delli, La Porte; daughters, Lori Marie Bishop, Pensacola, Fla., Marla (Douglas) Ann Siebenhaar, Rochester and Melissa (Christopher) Johnston, Pensacola, Fla.; 12 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; brothers, Charles (Frances) Begley, Knox and Russell Begley, North Judson; and sister, Jean Allen, Knox.
inkfreenews.com
Eugene Laytart Jr.
Eugene Laytart Jr., 54, formerly of Mentone, died Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. He was born May 27, 1968, in Richmond, the son of the late Eugene Laytart Sr. and Edith Rose (Meyers) Laytart. Eugene retired from Par-Kan in Silver Lake after 23 years with the company. He enjoyed the time...
inkfreenews.com
Caryl Lee Deisch
Caryl Lee (Kring) Deisch, 88, died Feb. 1, 2023. She was born Jan. 9, 1935. Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home, Plymouth, is in charge of arrangements.
inkfreenews.com
Betty J. Shorter
Betty J. Shorter, 80, Winamac, died at 6:45 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, at Hickory Creek of Winamac. She was born May 26, 1942. She married James “Jim” Shorter on Nov. 5, 1960. He preceded her in death. Survivors include her sons, Gregory (Tracey) Shorter, Winamac, Steven (Chris)...
inkfreenews.com
Dana L. Stahl
Dana L. Stahl, 68, died Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at home surrounded by her loved ones. She was born June 20, 1954. Dana married Danny in 1983; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her brother David (Wendy) Gildner, Plymouth; and sister Paula (Roger Brodien) Hoover, Michigan City.
inkfreenews.com
Alice Jo Haver
Alice Jo Haver, 90, Goshen, died at 6:57 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, at Goshen Hospital. She was born May 17, 1932. On Sept. 1, 1951, she married Richard Thomas Haver. He preceded her in death. Surviving are daughters, Christina Jo Haver and Cathy Jo Haver; son, Robert E. (Becky)...
inkfreenews.com
Robin Garrard
Robin R. Garrard, 58, Sidney, died Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, surrounded by her loving family. Robin was born March 4, 1964, in Warsaw, the daughter of Roger L. Boocher and Avadean “Deana” (Allen) Morrison. Robin was a 1982 graduate of Whitko High School and a lifetime resident of...
inkfreenews.com
Dwayne Terry
Dwayne Milo Terry, 79, Winamac, died at 4:55 a.m. Wednesday, Feb.1, 2023, at White Oak Health Campus, Monticello. He was born Nov. 16, 1943. Dwayne married Della Lorraine Dilts on Dec. 21, 1963. She preceded him in death. Dwayne married Beverly K. Beauchamp on June 28, 2003. She preceded him in death.
inkfreenews.com
Norman Rogers Jr.
Norman Rogers Jr., 85, rural Urbana, died at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at The Waters of Wabash East. He was born Nov. 26, 1937. He married Reta Kay Branham on Nov. 2, 1985; she preceded him in death. He is survived by his daughter, Patricia Mae (Jim Bailey)...
inkfreenews.com
Wilma A. Jacobs-Jensen — PENDING
Wilma A. Jacobs-Jensen, 94, Lakeville, died Feb. 1, 2023. Arrangements are pending with Palmer Funeral Homes.
inkfreenews.com
Ezma Louise Gaff
Ezma Louise Gaff, 97, rural Larwill, died peacefully at 12:22 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at her home in Larwill. She was born July 24, 1925. On April 9, 1944, she married Tony L. Gaff. He preceded her in death. Surviving are her children, Ronald (Jenny) Gaff, Larwill and Jeanette...
inkfreenews.com
Kosciusko County Court News
The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. Money Matters Professional Collections LLC v. Tanisha L. Funk, $3,034.62. Helvey & Associates v. Robert Hutcherson, $1,513.83. Total Recovery Services Inc. v. Carlos E. Orejuela, $1,312.29. Civil Collections. The following civil collections have been...
inkfreenews.com
Raymond Andrew Varab
Raymond Andrew Varab, 74, Culver, died Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Miller’s Merry Manor, Culver. Raymond was born Sept. 17, 1948. Raymond is survived by his sister, Barbara Winnebeck, Henrietta, N.Y. Deaton-Clemens Funeral Home, Bourbon, is in charge of arrangements.
inkfreenews.com
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 10:47 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, West CR 600N, west of North CR 150W, Warsaw. Driver: Brittany J. Bontrager, 33, East Harper Road, Leesburg. Bontrager’s vehicle hit a deer. Damage up to $5,000. 6:19 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1,...
inkfreenews.com
Ruth J. Mercer — UPDATED
Ruth J. Mercer, 84, Rochester, died peacefully Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at home in Rochester, surrounded by her family. She was born March 21, 1938, in Plymouth, the daughter of Clifford “Sam” and Verna Irene (Kimble) Fear. She attended Plymouth High School. She has since resided in Rochester. She spent many years living on the channels of Lake Manitou and enjoyed being a part of the Lake Manitou Ski Club, cheering for her girls and the ski club team.
inkfreenews.com
Primary Filing Ends, No Primary In Warsaw? Races In Winona Lake And Syracuse
WARSAW — The deadline for candidates to file for the May Primary ballot ended at noon today, Friday, Feb. 3. There will be no contested races for the city of Warsaw. This is the first in a number of years. The county election board will be determining if there is a need to conduct a primary election for the city.
inkfreenews.com
Elkhart Civic Theatre Announces 2023 Scholarships
BRISTOL — Elkhart Civic Theatre at the Bristol Opera House is offering two college scholarships to students for the upcoming college term. The first of these is the Michael Cripe Theatre Scholarship, a $1,000 scholarship to be awarded to a student with plans to go into theatre, dance or technical theatre disciplines. The scholarship is given in honor of Michael Cripe, an actor and performer from Elkhart who was a well-loved Elkhart Civic Theatre participant before he embarked on a career in theatre that took him to Broadway and around the world. Before his death in 2015, Michael returned to Elkhart and shared his experience and talents with ECT once again, performing on the Bristol Opera House stage and choreographing and directing many ECT musicals. The scholarship in his name is supported by the Michael Cripe Studio, Elkhart Civic Theatre’s educational program, through the generosity of Michael’s brother, Jeff Cripe, and Label Logic Inc.
inkfreenews.com
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incident:. 11:01 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, 400 block of East Armstrong Road, Leesburg. Moyotl Velazquez lost his ID. Warsaw. Officers with the Warsaw Police Department investigated the following incidents:. 4:13 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, 3500 block of Commerce Drive,...
