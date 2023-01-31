Read full article on original website
Can the Cost-of-Living Crisis Be a Major Catalyst for Fintech Growth?
With the words recession and inflation being tossed around more frequently, consumers seem scared of a potential escalation of the ongoing cost-of-living crisis, making it a prime opportunity for fintech to take the center stage. Why a Cost-of-Living Crisis Can Be an Opportunity. The cost-of-living crisis is in essence a...
24 Exchange Crosses $1B Mark in Forex NDFs ADV in January
The average daily volume (ADV) of forex non-deliverable forwards (NDFs) traded on 24 Exchange hit over $1 billion in January 2023, Dmitri Galinov, the Chief Executive Officer of the Bermuda-based multi-asset trading platform disclosed on Thursday. 24 Exchange hit a new milestone three months after the trading platform, which was...
Fintech Funding Slashed by Almost Half in 2022. Will 2023 Be Any Better?
According to CB Insights’ 2022 State of Fintech Report, global fintech funding slumped by 46% to $75.2 billion in 2022. During the last quarter of the year, the industry generated $10.7 billion in funding, which is its lowest since 2018. The decline in funding comes even as the total number of deals signed during the period dropped by 8% year-over-year (YoY) to 5,048 deals.
Fed flushes dollar down the drain, ECB and BoE next
Fed chief strikes neutral tone, markets take it as ‘green light’ to party. ECB and BoE decisions coming up, both set for 50bps rate increases. Earnings season goes into full force with Apple, Amazon, and Google. Dollar crumbles, stocks surge after Fed. As expected, the Federal Reserve raised...
LiquidityFinder’s Founder Sam Low Joins FinaCom’s DRC as 34th Member
The Financial Commission (FinaCom), the independent external dispute resolution (EDR) body for the forex industry, has appointed Sam Low, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of LiquidityFinder, as the latest member of its Dispute Resolution Committee. The organization said Low is the 34th industry expert to join the Committee since its founding in 2013.
Match-Prime Liquidity Wraps Up 2022
Today we meet with Andreas Kapsos, the CEO of Match-Prime Liquidity, a CySEC licensed Liquidity Provider that works with professional clients and institutions on a Prime of Prime model, offering bespoke liquidity for over 2000 instruments. Andreas, what's the first thing that comes to your mind when you think about...
Titan FX MD Martin St-Hilaire Becomes a VFSC Member
The Vanuatu Financial Services Commission (VFSC) has appointed Martin St-Hilaire, the Managing Director of FX/CFDs broker Titan FX, as a member. According to Vanuatu's Official Gazette of 2023, his appointment was made as he is "a person of with previous knowledge and experience of financial businesses." Titan FX MD Becomes...
XTB Sees Dull Q4 Profits despite Solid Client Activities
Polish FX/CFDs broker XTB (WSE: XTB) has reported a significant profit slide in the fourth quarter of 2022 in the preliminary quarterly financials. The revenue of the company strengthened year-over-year but plummeted significantly quarter-over-quarter. Revenue of XTB Dropped. According to the official numbers, its total operating income or revenue for...
