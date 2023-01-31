ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hampshire State

manchesterinklink.com

Bill proposes removing bail commissioners

CONCORD, N.H. – Personal recognizance bail has been a hot topic recently in Manchester, but would removing bail commissioners from the process necessarily make it better? One piece of legislation currently before the New Hampshire House of Representatives believes it would. Introduced by Bob Lynn (R-Windham) and Joe Alexander...
MANCHESTER, NH
Seacoast Current

Two of the Most Hated States in the Country Are in New England

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Every state in New England has its flaws, along with redeeming qualities. Most of the time, all of the states in New England are loved because the good almost always outweighs the bad. That is, unless you read the latest rankings from Zippia, which have declared that two particular states in New England are amongst the most hated in the entire country.
MAINE STATE
basketballinsiders.com

Online sports betting could be coming to Vermont with new bill

Vermont has become the latest in the flurry of states to introduce bills seeking to legalize VT online sports betting, with Bill H 127. The bill was submitted and read first time on the last day of January in the House, and has now been referred to the Committee on Government Operations and Military Affairs.
VERMONT STATE
basketballinsiders.com

California resident scoops $4,000,000 but is CA sports betting on the horizon?

A lucky California resident has won just shy of $4,000,000 with the SoCal Powerball on the last day of January. The winning ticket landed 5 numbers, with just the Powerball number missing to take the entire jackpot. The ticket, which matched numbers 1, 4, 12, 36 and 49 is now worth a healthy $3,987,249. Lottery is one of the only legalized commercial means of gambling in the state of California, and for residents of the Golden State this doesn’t look like changing anytime soon.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Seacoast Current

New England State Wins the Award for Drinking the Most Booze in the Country

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. There's no doubt New Englanders love their booze. Sam Adams, Allen's Coffee Brandy, Fireball, Twisted Tea, and anything from the hundreds of local breweries in all six of the New England States, we've got it covered. But one New England State is the grand champ in the entire country for the amount of alcohol they consume.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
OnlyInYourState

The One Pub Restaurant In New Hampshire With Surprisingly Delicious Burgers

Pub food is a comfortable staple. It’s satisfying and meant to be enjoyed with good friends in a relaxing atmosphere. The “typical” pub selections can be varied, but you’ll always find burgers on the menu. Here’s a pub restaurant in Concord that has some of the best burgers in New Hampshire.
CONCORD, NH
basketballinsiders.com

New Georgia Bill seeks to legalize and regulate sports betting

The Senate of Georgia has received Bill SB 57, filed by 11 senators, seeking to legalize sports betting under the umbrella of the Georgia Lottery Corporation, who currently oversee the lottery. It would also see the creation of a separate entity, the Georgia Gaming Corporation, which under SB 57 would...
GEORGIA STATE
vtcynic.com

Counterpoint: Declining in-state admissions signify less opportunity for Vermonters

Vermont sits in the middle of the U.S. states when it comes to income, according to the World Population Review. So, why isn’t UVM accessible for Vermonters?. While there has been a genuine decline in numbers of Vermonters graduating from high school since 2008, the 80% of students in the Vermont State Colleges System are in-state, according to a Sept. 28, 2015 article from the Burlington Free Press.
VERMONT STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Deadliest Animals in New Hampshire

With 85% of the state covered in forests, New Hampshire is the second most forested state next to Maine. I can think of a few animals I would not want to encounter in the forest, but are any of them deadly? New Hampshire also has a small coastline along the Atlantic Ocean and I know there are deadly animals in the ocean, but have there ever been any fatalities off the coast of New Hampshire?
MAINE STATE
manchesterinklink.com

A day in Central High School history that would have made Ron DeSantis’s head explode

Stand up. Speak up. It’s your turn. Ironically – or more likely deliberately – Florida governor Ron DeSantis chose the lead-up to Black History Month to announce his objection to the African-American history Advanced Placement curriculum proposed for high schools in the Sunshine State. He did so because he regarded it as too woke. In response, the College Board, the entity that administers Advanced Placement exams, watered down the curriculum by eliminating units about the intersectionality of race and class and race and gender – among other topics – and by sidelining famed Black artists and thinkers.
MANCHESTER, NH
wamc.org

Vermont Governor and VA officials focus on new law expanding benefits to veterans exposed to toxic substances

Vermont Governor Phil Scott’s weekly briefing today focused on the PACT Act, a new federal law that expands health care and benefits for veterans exposed to toxic materials. According to the Veterans Administration the PACT, or Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics, Act expands VA health care for all veterans exposed to toxic substances such as burn pits and Agent Orange during the Vietnam and Gulf Wars, and post-9/11 conflicts. It also requires toxic exposure screenings for every veteran enrolled in VA health care.
VERMONT STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Bill introduced to regulate private water wells in Massachusetts

WORCESTER, Mass. - More than half a million Massachusetts residents get their water from a private well, but some state lawmakers are concerned about what else might be flowing through their faucets. State Sen. Jamie Eldridge (D-Middlesex/Worcester) has introduced legislation that would allow the Department of Environmental Protection to set...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WHAV

Mirra Out, Kassner In as State Representatives Vote to Settle Disputed Election

Lenny Mirra entered the Massachusetts State House Wednesday as a state representative and left as a constituent. Representatives voted yesterday to settle last year’s disputed 2nd Essex District race in favor of Democrat Kristin Kassner. Now, Rep.-elect Kassner, a Hamilton Democrat, joins the body as its 160th member. Mirra, a Georgetown Republican, was at his desk for the beginning of Wednesday’s session before walking out of the chamber as the roll calls ending his continued service started to roll in. Reps. Michael Day of Stoneham and Daniel Ryan of Charlestown, who headed a special committee, recommended representatives declare Kassner the winner by a single vote.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

