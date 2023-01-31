ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Comments / 0

Related
FOX2now.com

Behind the scenes: Missouri marijuana farms prepare for start of recreational marijuana sales

With legalized recreational marijuana now available for dispensaries to sell, many wonder what ripple effects this will bring. Behind the scenes: Missouri marijuana farms prepare …. With legalized recreational marijuana now available for dispensaries to sell, many wonder what ripple effects this will bring. St. Louis photographer celebrates historical Black...
MISSOURI STATE
FOX2now.com

Missouri beer drinkers ready for Yuengling in the Show Me State

Among the colorful cans lining the shelves at Saint Louis Hop Shop on Cherokee Street, you’ll soon find Yuengling products. Missouri beer drinkers ready for Yuengling in the …. Among the colorful cans lining the shelves at Saint Louis Hop Shop on Cherokee Street, you’ll soon find Yuengling products....
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

‘Ballot candy?’ Missouri GOP adds citizen-only voting into initiative petition changes

Missouri Republicans have long argued a successful 2018 initiative petition establishing a nonpartisan redistricting process duped voters by pairing it with politically popular proposals like limits on lobbyist gifts to legislators.  Two years later, the GOP got in on the act, pushing its own ballot measure repealing the nonpartisan plan by tying it to a […] The post ‘Ballot candy?’ Missouri GOP adds citizen-only voting into initiative petition changes appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX2now.com

Marijuana lounges could be rolling into St. Louis County

Cannabis cafés may soon become a reality in some parts of unincorporated St. Louis County. Marijuana lounges could be rolling into St. Louis …. Cannabis cafés may soon become a reality in some parts of unincorporated St. Louis County. Contact 2 investigates overflowing recycling bins …. The recycling...
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
FOX2now.com

Missouri House OKs raising bar for constitutional amendments

A Republican-backed proposal to make it harder to amend Missouri's constitution got initial approval from the state House on Wednesday, moving a top GOP priority closer to becoming law. Missouri House OKs raising bar for constitutional …. A Republican-backed proposal to make it harder to amend Missouri's constitution got initial...
MISSOURI STATE
KMOV

East St. Louis parents calling for ex-public works director to step down from school board

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Calls are growing for a fired East St. Louis public works director to be removed from the city’s school district board. East St. Louis Mayor Robert Eastern III told News 4 that public works director, Timothy Lockett Sr., was fired for signing off on certain contracts without seeking council approval. Eastern estimates that the contracts are worth around $250,000, dating to back to roughly 2021.
EAST SAINT LOUIS, IL
KICK AM 1530

Best Place in Missouri to View the Super-Rare 2024 Solar Eclipse?

It will be 4 minutes and 27 seconds of history when the sun eclipses over the middle of America in 2024. Where's the best place in Missouri to view it from? Let's find out. The ultimate resource for the super-rare total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024 is the Great American Eclipse website. It says that "totality will begin in Texas at 1:27 pm CDT and will end in Maine at 3:35 pm EDT". Let's see what time that means for us and where's the best place to view it. Here's the eclipse path across Missouri as shared by the Great American Eclipse website:
MISSOURI STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

Northeast Missouri Lawmaker Believes I-70 is Receiving Too Much Attention

(MISSOURINET) – Several transportation leaders applaud Missouri Governor Mike Parson’s proposal to expand Interstate Highway 70 to 6 lanes between St. Louis and Kansas City. But one Missouri lawmaker thinks I-70 is getting TOO much attention at the detriment of other critical routes. Republican State Rep Louis Riggs...
MISSOURI STATE
The Kansas City Beacon

Missouri Republicans go after ‘woke’ investing to prevent state funds from being used in the fight against climate change

Some Missouri officeholders want to make sure that state funds aren’t used to promote “woke political agendas.” An effort is underway to ban state involvement with banks that prioritize climate action or other socially driven investments.  Conservative legislators have joined peers in other Republican-run states in a movement against environmental, social and governance investing. Known […] The post Missouri Republicans go after ‘woke’ investing to prevent state funds from being used in the fight against climate change appeared first on The Beacon.
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy