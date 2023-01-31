Read full article on original website
Mid-Hudson News Network
South Blooming Grove mayor breaks silence
SOUTH BLOOMING GROVE – South Blooming Grove Mayor George Kalaj has been criticized of late for missing a number of village board meetings and he explained his reasons in a wide ranging exclusive interview with Mid-Hudson News. Critics have blasted the mayor for missing those sessions, but he assured...
theexaminernews.com
P’ville Pool Project Moving Forward; Village Board Approves Bond
The proposed design for the new Pleasantville pool has been reviewed by the Westchester County Department of Health, which responded with comments and questions and requested minor revisions. Engineer pool designer Steve Rimkunas updated the Village Board on the project at the Jan. 23 Village Board work session. “None of...
Herald Community Newspapers
Nassau's mysterious state of emergency may be illegal
Nassau County may have illegally declared a state of emergency for cybersecurity — a declaration that was not even known until revealed in a letter to a reporter by a county official. Deputy County Attorney Gregory Kalnitsky confirmed the existence of a state of emergency in response to a...
Over 60 organizations and leaders gather to support reintroduction of curriculum focused on religious diversity
The resolution calls on the New York City Department of Education to provide all grade levels with a curriculum focused on religious diversity.
fox5ny.com
Long Island leaders ask 'Where is Santos?'
NEW YORK - Some Long Island leaders in Rep. George Santos’ district feel like they’re in limbo. East Hills Mayor Michael Koblenz says Santos and his office have been silent since he was sworn in last month. "We have no representation," he said. "I’ve been mayor for more...
multihousingnews.com
New Neighborhoods Secures $24M Refi for Affordable Stamford Community
Greystone originated the $24 million, fixed-rate HUD loan. New Neighborhoods Inc. has secured a $24.1 million HUD 223(f) refinancing loan for Martin Luther King Apartments, an 89-unit fully affordable community in Stamford, Conn. Greystone originated the 35-year, low, fixed-rate loan that matures in 2058. The owner will also be able to preserve the affordability of the Section 8 property through a 20-year HAP contract that is part of the financing.
foodmanufacturing.com
Restaurant Owner Arrested for Ignoring Federal Investigators
CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. – The operator of two Long Island restaurants may have thought they only had to take orders from customers, but now has learned that ignoring the orders of federal investigators and a federal court will get you arrested. On February 1, 2023, the U.S. Marshals Service...
Housing: Where the Rentals Are in Huntington
Editor’s Note: With housing a perennial topic of debate in Huntington, but with Gov. Kathy Hochul pressuring communities to create more, we’re taking a look at various aspects of the issue in Huntington with a series of articles throughout the year. It is clear that Read More ...
larchmontloop.com
The Problem with Shore Road in Westchester County
This story by theLoop Publisher Polly Kreisman appears in the current edition of Westchester Magazine. Shore Road, the winding, rutted, ribbon of highway that snakes through the marshlands of Pelham Bay Park and connects Westchester County to the Bronx, may be one of the most photographed roads in the area. But it’s not for the scenery; it’s because of its hazards.
myrye.com
Five Open Houses in Rye This Weekend (February 4 – 5)
There are five open houses in Rye this weekend. 7 bed, 4.5 bath – open house Saturday 12:00pm – 2:00pm, Sunday 1:00pm – 3:00pm. 1 bed, 1 bath – open house Saturday 12:00pm – 2:00pm, Sunday 12:00pm – 2:00pm. 5 bed, 4.5 bath –...
longisland.com
Former Suffolk County Legislator, Co-Conspirator Convicted of Defrauding Mortgage Lender Out of Over $250,000
Damian Williams, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, announced the convictions of GEORGE GULDI, a former Suffolk County legislator and disbarred attorney, and VICTORIA DAVIDSON for defrauding Ditech Financial LLC, a mortgage lender, out of more than a quarter of a million dollars. The jury convicted GULDI and DAVIDSON of all counts following an approximately two-week trial before U.S. District Judge Alvin K. Hellerstein.
NBC New York
George Santos' District Office in Queens Vandalized With Gold Paint
New York's embattled congressman found himself the target of vandalism at the end of another scandal-ridden week. Someone took gold spray paint to Rep. George Santos' district office in Queens, police confirmed Friday. A photo shared online shows the paint sprayed across the front window of his office off Northern...
Herald Community Newspapers
Freeport business owner indicted in Sandy fraud
Alexander Almaraz, owner of Design Concepts Group LLC in Freeport, has been charged in a 20-count indictment in connection with a scheme to defraud homeowners recovering from the damage caused by Hurricane Sandy. Almaraz, a 55-year-old former Freeport resident now living in California, was indicted on charges of conspiracy to...
Centre Daily
Trooper issued fake traffic tickets, including to someone who had died, NY officials say
A New York state trooper is accused of ticketing people without pulling them over or witnessing supposed traffic violations, officials say. Edward Longo, 34, of Yorktown, issued 32 fake traffic tickets and depositions to several people — including to someone who died before he issued them the bogus ticket, according to the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office.
Contractor, Real Estate Developer Plead Guilty In Connection With Worker Death In Poughkeepsie
A construction company and its owner have pleaded guilty to violating OSHA regulations resulting in the death of a Hudson Valley construction worker and the injury of another in 2017. OneKey, a New Jersey construction company, and its owner, Finbar O'Neill, pleaded guilty on Thursday, Feb. 2, said Damian Williams,...
Food service provider accused of racial insensitivity at a middle school
Middle schoolers were served chicken and waffles, with watermelon, for lunch on Feb. 1 - the start of Black History Month.
longisland.com
Governor Hochul Announces Ribbon Cutting of Long Island University's $26 Million College of Veterinary Medicine Learning Center
Governor Kathy Hochul has announced the ribbon cutting of Long Island University's College of Veterinary Medicine Learning Center at its Long Island University Post campus in Brookville, Nassau County. Long Island University invested $53 million to establish the College of Veterinary Medicine, which includes today's announcement of the new $26 million Veterinary Learning Center. This state-of-the-art, 33,100-square-foot facility serves as the anchor of the College of Veterinary Medicine and will prepare students enrolled in the Doctor of Veterinary Medicine program with a comprehensive education and real-world skills through a four-year program. Supported by New York State funding of $12.75 million, the College of Veterinary Medicine is the only veterinary program recognized by the American Veterinary Medical Association Council on Education in the New York metropolitan area and one of only four veterinary schools in the Northeast United States.
nyacknewsandviews.com
When It Was Possible to Drive Across the Hudson River On An Ice Bridge (or Skate, Sleigh, & Walk)
Before the first Tappan Zee Bridge and the George Washington Bridge, a winter express route across the Hudson River called the ice bridge. It is hard to conceive of a fully frozen Hudson River today, let alone a defined frozen river crossing from near the foot of Main Street in Nyack to Tarrytown, with cars, motorcycles, trucks, skaters, horses, sleighs, cyclists, sledders, walkers, and ice boats. Because of salty tides in Nyack’s river-that-flows-both-ways, the river doesn’t always freeze. But in the winter of 1917-18, the ice bridge was passable for 43 consecutive days.
NY State Trooper Issued Over 30 Fake Tickets While Patrolling, DA Says
A New York State Trooper is charged with issuing more than 30 false tickets while patrolling parkways, officials said. Westchester County resident Edward Longo, a 34-year-old resident of Yorktown, was charged and arrested on Tuesday, Jan. 31 for allegedly issuing 32 false tickets to people who…
rocklanddaily.com
Spring Valley Police Department Welcomes Two New Officers
The Spring Valley Police Department added two more officers to their force. Officer Jennifer Tolentino and Pinchas Blau were both sworn in this morning in front of Village leaders and local residents.
