Read full article on original website
Related
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Ice storm recovery: Assess the damage safely
LITTLE ROCK — Even though the ice storm has passed, some of its dangers haven’t. Some parts of Arkansas received three rounds of wintry weather this week. The National Weather Service at Little Rock said parts of north Arkansas received one to two inches of sleet. Across the central part of the state, from Oklahoma to the Mississippi River, freezing rain dropped more than a quarter inch of ice.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
All ages invited to ASC’s free ‘Art Night on the Block’ community event on Feb. 9
PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Visitors are invited to The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas (ASC) for a night of art viewing and creative, hands-on activities from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. Art Night on the Block is a free event that welcomes ASC’s newest exhibiting artists...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Glenn Mosenthin receives NSDAR 2023 Community Service Award
Glenn Mosenthin was presented a National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) 2023 Community Service Award on Thursday, Jan. 19, at the regular meeting of the Grand Prairie Historical Society at the Museum of the Arkansas Grand Prairie in Stuttgart. Mosenthin has been actively involved with the Grand Prairie...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
First-time archer proves it’s never too late to start
PINE BLUFF — Finding a place to start hunting if one doesn’t have family or friends who enjoy an outdoors lifestyle can be intimidating. Thanks to a new program through the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission’s Gov. Mike Huckabee Delta Rivers Nature Center, six “adult onset” hunters overcame that hurdle and joined the ranks of seasoned bowhunters last fall.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Black History Month program to debut at Grand Prairie Center on Feb. 18
Stuttgart’s Black History Month program, “Celebrating Culture,” is Saturday, Feb. 18, at 6 p.m. at the Grand Prairie Center in Stuttgart. Stuttgart City Councilman Joe Alexander, Jr., and his wife, LaToya Alexander, are planning the event. “We have always felt like we needed to do something to...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Family Council for residents of Crestpark Nursing Home to hold monthly meeting Feb. 6
The Family Council in cooperation with Crestpark Nursing Home will hold its monthly meeting on Monday, Feb. 6, at 4 p.m. at the Stuttgart Public Library. The council held its first meeting in Stuttgart in October. Dr. Faye Wilson with the Family Council said participants have discussed ways to serve residents and staff members at Crestpark.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
UAMS Brain Injury Program to offer free virtual workshop Feb. 16
LITTLE ROCK — The UAMS Institute for Digital Health and Innovation’s Brain Injury Program will host a virtual workshop, “Strategies for Memory and Mood,” Feb. 16 to connect anyone affected by a traumatic brain injury (TBI) to helpful resources and support. The virtual event is free,...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Ulm Civic Club to host Fourth Annual Quail Supper inside newly remodeled Ulm Community Center
The Ulm Civic Club will host its Fourth Annual Quail Supper on Friday, Feb. 10, from 5 until 8 p.m. Tickets are $30 per person. Club president Brian Reynolds said the event is dine-in only, allowing guests to enjoy fellowship inside the newly remodeled Ulm Community Center. “We have all...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Artists gift plaques to honor fallen Sgt. Donald Scoby; radio call number retired by department in remembrance
At least two artists have used their time and talents to create plaques in honor and memory of Stuttgart Sgt. Donald Mark Scoby. Scoby died on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, in the line of duty. He served the Stuttgart Police Department for four years and had previously worked with the Stuttgart Fire Department.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Home Alone: Are they ready?
Are they ready? Part of growing up is becoming more independent. Parents may find it difficult to let go, but it is very important to allow children to gain skills that will help them be more successful. One of the ways children can show their independence is by staying home...
Comments / 0