What You Are Doing About It? Wash U studying brain functions, Student Environmental Action Awards, The Breakfast Club

What You Are Doing About It? Cbabi Bayoc Mural Scavenger Hunt, 10th Annual Love Package Pick Up, 2023 STL Arts Advocacy Workshop
ST. LOUIS – Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt. The St. Louis Public Library will celebrate Black History Month with a scavenger hunt. Cbabi Bayoc is an artist in St. Louis. Prince used his work on The Rainbow Children album cover.
St. Louis photographer celebrates historical Black women through photography project
A St. Louis photographer is paying tribute to some iconic Black women in history by using photography and visual art in a unique way.
Get a head start on Spring: Rex Rieger landscaping prepares for lawn care season
FENTON, Mo — In the dead of winter, Rex Rieger Landscaping is already preparing for spring and summer lawn care. Owners Rex and Christian Rieger share the tools a good landscaper would use and why it is important to book services before the winter ends. 2591 S Old Hwy...
St. Louis Arch sees shadow, predicts longer winter
ST. LOUIS — A furry critter in a western Pennsylvania town predicted six more weeks of winter after seeing his shadow during an annual Groundhog Day celebration. The St. Louis Arch is getting into the annual weather prediction game too. After seeing its shadow this morning, the national monument shared a poem to Facebook. “Here […]
Endearing Home Services: helping those with mobility issues stay at home
ST. LOUIS — Endearing Home Services helps those with mobility issues and other issues stay at home as long as possible. The agency uses everything from human skill to mobile technology to help with light chores, patient exercises, and family caregiver support. Learn more here.
Unleash the secrets of strong relationships with CaraLilly’s partner yoga class at Offbeat Yoga this Valentine’s Day
ST. LOUIS — CaraLilly, an intimacy coach, joins Offbeat Yoga to celebrate Valentine’s Day. The studio will have a partner class, with tips on keeping relationships strong. 130 Chesterfield Towne Ctr. Chesterfield, MO 63005.
Contact 2 investigates overflowing recycling bins at several Red Bud, Illinois schools
The recycling bins are overflowing outside St. John’s Lutheran Church and School in Red Bud, Illinois.
Recreational marijuana sales start for some St. Louis dispensaries
The doors opened in the Central West End early Friday, in what was once the old Tom’s Bar and Grill off Euclid but is now home to Good Day Farm Dispensary.
Beloved local grocer opening new location in Missouri
A popular local grocery store chain is opening another new location in Missouri this month. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, February 9, 2023, Fields Foods will be hosting the grand opening event for its newest Missouri grocery store location in St. Louis, according to local sources.
Verlo Mattress Prep Zone | February 3, 2023
FOX 2 NEWS – Check out the latest highlights from this week in St. Louis prep sports with Martin Kilcoyne, Kevin Ryans and Jim Powers. SEGMENT 1 SEGMENT 2
St. Louis alderman vote on convention center expansion funding
The aldermen of St. Louis vote today on additional funding for convention center expansion. The Ram NFL settlement is worth $30 million.
Longtime FOX 2 employee Rodolfo Gonzalez set for retirement
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. – After keeping the studios and newsrooms of FOX 2 and KPLR spick-and-span for 20 years, longtime employee Rodolfo Gonzalez is set for retirement. FOX 2 thanked Rodolfo for his time with a special sendoff celebration Friday, his final day of work. Many of his close friends gathered Friday and surprised him with cake, cards and a gift basket.
Tracking the possible Chinese balloon over Missouri
The balloon was visible in the St. Louis area from around 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday.
‘February is the worst’ report from St. Louis goes viral
A radio station personality's famous February segment has been picked up by Fox News and run nationally. Kevin Killeen of St. Louis' KMOX has an annual February feature.
Indulge in sweet romance with Bijoux Chocolates and Offbeat Yoga’s Partner yoga event on Valentine’s Day
ST. LOUIS — Valentine’s season gets sweet and intimate with help from Bijoux Chocolates and Offbeat Yoga. Offbeat will offer a private yoga experience. Guests can sample chocolate from Bijoux Chocolate. Sunday, February 12. 2- 8 p.m. Offbeat Yoga. 130 Chesterfield Towne Ctr. Chesterfield, MO 63005. 7930 Big...
Lacy Clay Is Likely Public Official No. 1 in St. Louis Bribery Scandal, P-D Reports
A search warrant reveals details that could link Clay and Alderman Brandon Bosley to the case
St. Louis CITY SC growing the perfect pitch despite wintry weather
Snow, freezing rain, sub-freezing temperatures—all have been in the forecast. So how is St. Louis CITY SC growing new grass during the heart of St. Louis winter? It is all thanks to science.
Residents worry about safety after officers were shot in Soulard
Many residents in the Soulard area, where two officers were shot, are stunned.
Police Who ‘Owned the Night' Cost St. Louis $10 Million
A forthcoming settlement will be the second time the city pays $5 million for response to Stockley protests
Tracker: Next stops for the possible Chinese balloon
ST. LOUIS — A massive high altitude balloon passed through the St. Louis area Friday afternoon. It could be a Chinese spy balloon, which officials have warned will pass through the central United States on Friday. It may be approaching Nashville, Tennessee, by this evening. Not only that, but it is visible from a great […]
