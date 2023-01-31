ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas weather: Feb. 2 afternoon

The Thursday thaw is underway. As temperatures creep above freezing the ice is starting to disappear. FOX 4 meteorologist Kylie Capps talks about how long the rain will stick around and looks ahead at the forecast for the rest of the week.
160 crashes in 8 hours: Drivers hit Dallas roads after black ice re-freeze

DALLAS — The ice storm wasn't done with us yet. While temperatures rose above freezing Thursday afternoon, improving road conditions, the melted precipitation simply froze over again Friday morning, causing widespread traffic problems across North Texas. In fact, Dallas Fire-Rescue officials told WFAA that Friday morning was the worst...
Dallas weather: Restaurants reopen after closing for freeze

DALLAS - As North Texas begins to thaw out from what feels like a never-ending storm, many restaurants and businesses are beginning to open back up. Joe Leo's Fine Tex Mex located off of Fitzhugh in Dallas had been closed since Monday night. The popular eatery reopened at 3 p.m. Thursday.
Joe Pool Marina awning partially collapses due to ice

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas - The weight of this week’s ice storm has caused a collapse at the marina at Joe Pool Lake in Grand Prairie. A portion of the now crumpled awning landed in the water Friday, trapping several boats underneath. There have been no reports of injuries.
Dallas weather: Power outages possible as ice builds across North Texas

Power crews across North Texas are expecting to stay busy on Wednesday as a buildup of ice could cause issues with power lines and take down tree branches. Steady freezing rain is expected to fall Wednesday afternoon and night. "The risk today and tonight is for increasing ice-related hazards," said...
Weather prompts urgent need for blood donations in North Texas

DALLAS - Carter BloodCare and the American Red Cross are in desperate need of blood donations to help replenish the local supply. Both are urging Texans to help North Texas patients waiting for life-saving transfusions. Carter said the winter storm forced it to close its donations centers and postpone blood...
Dallas weather: North Texas drivers dealing with treacherous conditions

FORT WORTH, Texas - Freezing rain has caused dangerous and icy conditions on many roads in North Texas. Here’s an overview of what drivers are dealing with throughout the area. Temperatures stayed below freezing all day Tuesday with more precipitation throughout the day, meaning anything that fell stuck to...
Dallas weather: North Texas cities report hundreds of crashes on icy roads

DALLAS - First responders in North Texas saw hundreds of major crashes on icy roads Tuesday. They are urging people to stay home if possible to stay safe on Wednesday. The city of Dallas said that between 7 a.m. Monday and 7 a.m. Tuesday, Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to 286 motor vehicle accidents.
Dallas weather: North Texas school districts to close again on Thursday

DALLAS - Many school districts in North Texas will be closed for yet another day because of the winter weather and icy road conditions. Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington, Little Elm, Crowley, Keller, Lewisville, Mesquite, Birdville, Blue Ridge, Ennis, Grapevine-Colleyville, Northwest, Midlothian, Eagle Mountain-Saginaw, Waxahachie, White Settlement, Weatherford and HEB ISDs have already announced they will not be holding classes on Thursday.
Most Dallas-Fort Worth schools cancel classes again Friday

Dallas ISD planned to reopen schools Friday but joined other local districts by shutting down again before dawn. FOX 4's Dan Godwin reports the district made the decision because of the deteriorating road conditions overnight.

