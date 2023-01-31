Read full article on original website
fox4news.com
Dallas Weather: Flying ice damages cars as North Texas thaws
If you got out on the icy roads this week, you no doubt experienced some very slick spots. That's dangerous enough. But protecting you and your car from the unpredictable flying ice is pretty much impossible.
fox4news.com
Dallas weather: Feb. 2 afternoon
The Thursday thaw is underway. As temperatures creep above freezing the ice is starting to disappear. FOX 4 meteorologist Kylie Capps talks about how long the rain will stick around and looks ahead at the forecast for the rest of the week.
WFAA
DFW weather: One more freeze tonight
More clouds moving in. Areas of fog develop after midnight. Freezing fog possible.
fox4news.com
Dallas weather: Roads refreeze overnight leading to dangerous driving conditions
DALLAS - Ice that refroze on the roads overnight led to several fatal crashes and lots of traffic backups across North Texas Friday morning. Drivers said they thought it would safe venturing out, but even though it seemed like the worst of this winter weather was behind us, many roadways were still iced over.
160 crashes in 8 hours: Drivers hit Dallas roads after black ice re-freeze
DALLAS — The ice storm wasn't done with us yet. While temperatures rose above freezing Thursday afternoon, improving road conditions, the melted precipitation simply froze over again Friday morning, causing widespread traffic problems across North Texas. In fact, Dallas Fire-Rescue officials told WFAA that Friday morning was the worst...
fox4news.com
Dallas weather: Some in North Texas dealing with power outages because of the ice
DALLAS - Oncor is working around the clock to restore power, as there are more than 2,000 outages in two North Texas counties. In Tarrant County, there are more than 2,800 outages as of 7:30 p.m., while Dallas County has about 2,000. The culprit in many cases is ice on...
fox4news.com
Dallas weather: Restaurants reopen after closing for freeze
DALLAS - As North Texas begins to thaw out from what feels like a never-ending storm, many restaurants and businesses are beginning to open back up. Joe Leo's Fine Tex Mex located off of Fitzhugh in Dallas had been closed since Monday night. The popular eatery reopened at 3 p.m. Thursday.
fox4news.com
Joe Pool Marina awning partially collapses due to ice
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas - The weight of this week’s ice storm has caused a collapse at the marina at Joe Pool Lake in Grand Prairie. A portion of the now crumpled awning landed in the water Friday, trapping several boats underneath. There have been no reports of injuries.
fox4news.com
Dallas weather: Power outages possible as ice builds across North Texas
Power crews across North Texas are expecting to stay busy on Wednesday as a buildup of ice could cause issues with power lines and take down tree branches. Steady freezing rain is expected to fall Wednesday afternoon and night. "The risk today and tonight is for increasing ice-related hazards," said...
fox4news.com
Weather prompts urgent need for blood donations in North Texas
DALLAS - Carter BloodCare and the American Red Cross are in desperate need of blood donations to help replenish the local supply. Both are urging Texans to help North Texas patients waiting for life-saving transfusions. Carter said the winter storm forced it to close its donations centers and postpone blood...
fox4news.com
Dallas weather: North Texas drivers dealing with treacherous conditions
FORT WORTH, Texas - Freezing rain has caused dangerous and icy conditions on many roads in North Texas. Here’s an overview of what drivers are dealing with throughout the area. Temperatures stayed below freezing all day Tuesday with more precipitation throughout the day, meaning anything that fell stuck to...
fox4news.com
Dallas weather: North Texas cities report hundreds of crashes on icy roads
DALLAS - First responders in North Texas saw hundreds of major crashes on icy roads Tuesday. They are urging people to stay home if possible to stay safe on Wednesday. The city of Dallas said that between 7 a.m. Monday and 7 a.m. Tuesday, Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to 286 motor vehicle accidents.
fox4news.com
Dallas weather: North Texas school districts to close again on Thursday
DALLAS - Many school districts in North Texas will be closed for yet another day because of the winter weather and icy road conditions. Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington, Little Elm, Crowley, Keller, Lewisville, Mesquite, Birdville, Blue Ridge, Ennis, Grapevine-Colleyville, Northwest, Midlothian, Eagle Mountain-Saginaw, Waxahachie, White Settlement, Weatherford and HEB ISDs have already announced they will not be holding classes on Thursday.
At least three people killed on icy DFW freeways overnight
At least two people have died on the icy freeways this morning. It’s been a long time since we have seen so many collisions in Dallas Fort Worth, more than two dozen at one point overnight. It began around midnight
fox4news.com
Fort Worth residents venture out as North Texas unthaws
More people ventured out Thursday as the metroplex deep freeze unthaws. The roadways are still filled with slush, but confidence and the number of vehicles on them is growing.
fox4news.com
Most Dallas-Fort Worth schools cancel classes again Friday
Dallas ISD planned to reopen schools Friday but joined other local districts by shutting down again before dawn. FOX 4's Dan Godwin reports the district made the decision because of the deteriorating road conditions overnight.
fox4news.com
Slick roads lead to traffic fatalities, numerous crashes in DFW
Emergency crews warned drivers and asked them to stay home for yet another day. Many areas refroze overnight and that led to an absolute mess for the Friday morning commute.
fox4news.com
Dallas weather: Flights getting back on track after icy weather, TSA asks travelers to arrive early
DALLAS - Flights into and out of Dallas are getting back on track as North Texas tries to thaw out. FlightAware.com reports DFW Airport has only 13 cancelations for Friday, but more than 80 flights are delayed. Love Field has just three cancelations. Southwest and American Airlines each have a...
