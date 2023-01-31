Read full article on original website
Grammys: Actual Writer of Beyonce’s “Break My Soul” Disappointed His Name Isn’t on the Credits for Song of the Year
Back in June when Beyonce released her now Grammy nominated “Break My Soul” I wrote about its origins: the record is sampled largely from Robin S.’s 1993 disco hit, “Show Me Love,” written by Allen George and the late Fred McFarlane. (He died in 2016.)
Grammys Announce Curious Group of Presenters Including The Rock, Viola Davis, Billy Crystal, and First Lady Jill Biden
The Grammys are coming this Sunday to CBS. Today they announced a curious group of presenters besides host Trevor Noah. They include Dwayne The Rock Johnson, actress Viola Davis, Billy Crystal, James Corden, Billy Crystal, Olivia Rodrigo, and Shania Twain. The last two are singers. The others, I have no idea what’s going on.
Ratings: “Law & Order SVU” Keeps It Up with Hot Numbers Again, Even Chris Meloni Show
The big ratings story last night again was “SVU.”. This show has been on TV so long the reruns are starting to have grandchildren. And the numbers keep going up! Last night “SVU” was up around 5.4 million total viewers. Its mounting success in season 24 has turned its lead in, “Law & Order,” into a hit with 4.9 million viewers.
Exclusive: Lizzo, JHud, Maneskin Among All-Star Performers, Nancy and Paul Pelosi Among Guests Set for Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala Blowout
I’m hearing that Clive Davis’s return to post-pandemic pre-Grammy glory on Saturday night will be something to remember for all time. Already bandied about as performers are Lizzo, Jennifer Hudson, and Maneskin. There’s also a Big Star I’m not allowed to reveal that will make the celebrities in the Beverly Hills Hilton ballroom go nuts.
Exclusive: Guess Who Wrote the Miley Cyrus Hit “Flowers”? The Student Tapped by Billy Joel 10 Years Ago!
Ten years ago, a kid named Michael Pollack was tapped by Billy Joel at a master class for students to play the piano. Pollack’s video recital went viral. So guess who wrote Miley Cyrus’s monster hit, “Flowers,” number 1 on every chart? Michael Pollack and his writing partner Gregory Aldae Hein! Billy knew it a decade ago. He saw the talent.
Omar Apollo, the Possible Grammy Best New Artist, Rocks Swanky Warner Music Party
Grammy weekend started with a bang Thursday night at the Hollywood Athletic Club with a swanky party thrown by Warner Music and Records, and Atlantic Records. But the main focus was a performance by Omar Apollo, the hottest new young artist in the business. Plenty of stars like Nile Rodgers, Whiz Khalifa, Bebe Rexha, Saweetie, and Lauren Daigle were there, plus Warner Music owner Len Blavatnik and his whole family to see Omar kill it with ap private. Omar is a mix of R&B, pop, and rock with lots of melody and amazing voice — wonderful old school falsetto — that should propel his career pretty quickly. Right there applauding: Warner Music chief Tom Corson plus Atlantic’s Craig Kallman, and Julie Greenwald, who are getting the big NARAS Award tomorrow night at Clive Davis’s party.
That’s “30” for Brady as Famed Quarterback Says He’s Retiring for Good on Morning After Movie Premiere
Last night in LA Tom Brady appeared at the premiere for “80 for Brady.”. This morning comes his well timed retirement announcement. Maybe that will boost the box office receipts this weekend. Author. Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where...
