Grammy weekend started with a bang Thursday night at the Hollywood Athletic Club with a swanky party thrown by Warner Music and Records, and Atlantic Records. But the main focus was a performance by Omar Apollo, the hottest new young artist in the business. Plenty of stars like Nile Rodgers, Whiz Khalifa, Bebe Rexha, Saweetie, and Lauren Daigle were there, plus Warner Music owner Len Blavatnik and his whole family to see Omar kill it with ap private. Omar is a mix of R&B, pop, and rock with lots of melody and amazing voice — wonderful old school falsetto — that should propel his career pretty quickly. Right there applauding: Warner Music chief Tom Corson plus Atlantic’s Craig Kallman, and Julie Greenwald, who are getting the big NARAS Award tomorrow night at Clive Davis’s party.

10 HOURS AGO