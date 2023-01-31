ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Showbiz411

Ratings: “Law & Order SVU” Keeps It Up with Hot Numbers Again, Even Chris Meloni Show

The big ratings story last night again was “SVU.”. This show has been on TV so long the reruns are starting to have grandchildren. And the numbers keep going up! Last night “SVU” was up around 5.4 million total viewers. Its mounting success in season 24 has turned its lead in, “Law & Order,” into a hit with 4.9 million viewers.
Showbiz411

Exclusive: Lizzo, JHud, Maneskin Among All-Star Performers, Nancy and Paul Pelosi Among Guests Set for Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala Blowout

I’m hearing that Clive Davis’s return to post-pandemic pre-Grammy glory on Saturday night will be something to remember for all time. Already bandied about as performers are Lizzo, Jennifer Hudson, and Maneskin. There’s also a Big Star I’m not allowed to reveal that will make the celebrities in the Beverly Hills Hilton ballroom go nuts.
Showbiz411

Omar Apollo, the Possible Grammy Best New Artist, Rocks Swanky Warner Music Party

Grammy weekend started with a bang Thursday night at the Hollywood Athletic Club with a swanky party thrown by Warner Music and Records, and Atlantic Records. But the main focus was a performance by Omar Apollo, the hottest new young artist in the business. Plenty of stars like Nile Rodgers, Whiz Khalifa, Bebe Rexha, Saweetie, and Lauren Daigle were there, plus Warner Music owner Len Blavatnik and his whole family to see Omar kill it with ap private. Omar is a mix of R&B, pop, and rock with lots of melody and amazing voice — wonderful old school falsetto — that should propel his career pretty quickly. Right there applauding: Warner Music chief Tom Corson plus Atlantic’s Craig Kallman, and Julie Greenwald, who are getting the big NARAS Award tomorrow night at Clive Davis’s party.

