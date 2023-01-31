Read full article on original website
Eugene Laytart Jr.
Eugene Laytart Jr., 54, formerly of Mentone, died Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. He was born May 27, 1968, in Richmond, the son of the late Eugene Laytart Sr. and Edith Rose (Meyers) Laytart. Eugene retired from Par-Kan in Silver Lake after 23 years with the company. He enjoyed the time...
Rosemarie Campbell — UPDATED
Rosemarie Campbell (Nelson), 95, Plymouth, died at 11:30 p.m. Jan. 31, 2023, in Plymouth. Rose was born Sept. 18, 1927. Rose is survived by her sons, Craig (JoEllen), Indianapolis, Kevin, Auburn and Kent (Lisa), Plymouth; five grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Darlene Brundige. Rose was preceded in death by her...
Betty J. Shorter
Betty J. Shorter, 80, Winamac, died at 6:45 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, at Hickory Creek of Winamac. She was born May 26, 1942. She married James “Jim” Shorter on Nov. 5, 1960. He preceded her in death. Survivors include her sons, Gregory (Tracey) Shorter, Winamac, Steven (Chris)...
Barbara Kessie — UPDATED
Barbara Ruth Kessie, 97, Columbia City, died Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, at Mason Health Care Center, Warsaw. Born Dec. 24, 1924, to Methodist missionary parents in Kongju, Korea, she was the daughter of Charles and Edith (Anderson) Amendt. Her early schooling for six years was provided by her mother in...
Marianne Russell
Marianne Russell, 85, Etna Green, died peacefully Monday, Feb. 1, 2023, at home in Etna Green. She was born Feb. 9, 1937, in Chicago, Ill., the daughter of Leo Sr. and Margaret (Calva) Janek. On Nov. 3, 1956, she married Kermit Russell in North Judson. She will be missed by...
Caryl Lee Deisch
Caryl Lee (Kring) Deisch, 88, died Feb. 1, 2023. She was born Jan. 9, 1935. Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home, Plymouth, is in charge of arrangements.
Kosciusko County Court News
The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. Money Matters Professional Collections LLC v. Tanisha L. Funk, $3,034.62. Helvey & Associates v. Robert Hutcherson, $1,513.83. Total Recovery Services Inc. v. Carlos E. Orejuela, $1,312.29. Civil Collections. The following civil collections have been...
Baker Files For Pierceton Council
PIERCETON — Gordon Baker is seeking a spot on the Pierceton Town Council. Baker, who served as Pierceton fire chief for 22 years, recently filed to run as a Republican. “I love the town of Pierceton,” he said of why he decided to run, mentioning how he wants to help the town.
Primary Filing Ends, No Primary In Warsaw? Races In Winona Lake And Syracuse
WARSAW — The deadline for candidates to file for the May Primary ballot ended at noon today, Friday, Feb. 3. There will be no contested races for the city of Warsaw. This is the first in a number of years. The county election board will be determining if there is a need to conduct a primary election for the city.
Marjorie Ann Delli
Marjorie Delli, 76, Rochester, died Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in Lafayette. She was born Friday, Nov. 15, 1946. Surviving are her husband, Larry Delli, Rochester; son, Adam (Charlotte) Christian Delli, La Porte; daughters, Lori Marie Bishop, Pensacola, Fla., Marla (Douglas) Ann Siebenhaar, Rochester and Melissa (Christopher) Johnston, Pensacola, Fla.; 12 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; brothers, Charles (Frances) Begley, Knox and Russell Begley, North Judson; and sister, Jean Allen, Knox.
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 10:47 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, West CR 600N, west of North CR 150W, Warsaw. Driver: Brittany J. Bontrager, 33, East Harper Road, Leesburg. Bontrager’s vehicle hit a deer. Damage up to $5,000. 6:19 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1,...
Alice Jo Haver
Alice Jo Haver, 90, Goshen, died at 6:57 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, at Goshen Hospital. She was born May 17, 1932. On Sept. 1, 1951, she married Richard Thomas Haver. He preceded her in death. Surviving are daughters, Christina Jo Haver and Cathy Jo Haver; son, Robert E. (Becky)...
Former Warsaw Street Superintendent Files For Sentence Modification
WARSAW — Lacy Francis Jr., Warsaw’s former street superintendent who stole hundreds of thousands of dollars from the city, has filed for a sentence modification. In a report from the Indiana State Board of Accounts, from Jan. 1, 2011, to Dec. 31, 2013, the city of Warsaw overpaid Pro Form Pipe Lining of Mishawaka $318,569 to have various storm sewers lined, cleaned and repaired. Ten of the accounts payable vouchers for payments to Pro Form were signed by Francis, certifying the attached invoices were true and correct and the itemized materials or services were ordered and received.
Dana L. Stahl
Dana L. Stahl, 68, died Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at home surrounded by her loved ones. She was born June 20, 1954. Dana married Danny in 1983; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her brother David (Wendy) Gildner, Plymouth; and sister Paula (Roger Brodien) Hoover, Michigan City.
Wilma A. Jacobs-Jensen — UPDATED
Wilma A. Jacobs-Jensen, 94, Lakeville, died at 8:05 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, at Signature Healthcare, Bremen. Wilma was born June 11, 1928. Wilma and Jack Jacobs were united in marriage on May 9, 1946. Jack preceded her in death. Wilma and Robert Jensen were united in marriage on Aug. 28, 1982. Robert preceded her in death.
Cook Files For Etna Green Clerk-Treasurer
ETNA GREEN — Etna Green Clerk-Treasurer Patti Cook has filed for re-election. If re-elected as clerk-treasurer, this will be Cook’s second term. However, it is her fifth year in the position as Cook was appointed to fill the vacancy left by former Clerk-Treasurer Laura Baker, who resigned on Dec. 31, 2018.
Ruth J. Mercer — UPDATED
Ruth J. Mercer, 84, Rochester, died peacefully Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at home in Rochester, surrounded by her family. She was born March 21, 1938, in Plymouth, the daughter of Clifford “Sam” and Verna Irene (Kimble) Fear. She attended Plymouth High School. She has since resided in Rochester. She spent many years living on the channels of Lake Manitou and enjoyed being a part of the Lake Manitou Ski Club, cheering for her girls and the ski club team.
Mary Catherine Stafford
Mary Catherine Stafford, 91, South Bend, died Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at Holy Cross Sanctuary, South Bend. She was born July 18, 1931. She was united in marriage to Charles “Charlie” Roland Stafford on Nov. 18, 1950. He preceded her in death. Left to cherish her memory are...
Oakwood Cemetery May Get Five-Year Plan
WARSAW — A five-year plan for Oakwood Cemetery may be on the horizon. Sexton Hal Heagy told the Oakwood Cemetery Board of Regents Thursday, Feb. 2, Mayor Joe Thallemer asked Heagy to meet with city engineer Aaron Ott to possibly do a five-year plan for the cemetery. If the cemetery does a five-year plan, Heagy said maybe the cemetery can update water lines in the north and south sections of the cemetery. Heagy said replacing the water lines is a huge project and the five-year plan will be the first step to see how much it would cost.
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incident:. 11:01 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, 400 block of East Armstrong Road, Leesburg. Moyotl Velazquez lost his ID. Warsaw. Officers with the Warsaw Police Department investigated the following incidents:. 4:13 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, 3500 block of Commerce Drive,...
