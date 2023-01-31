Read full article on original website
Rangers Prospect Trade Bait?
ESPN recently listed the Rangers' primary need and which player could help at the trade deadline.
Dodgers name Dave Roberts' top assistant
The Dodgers announced their 2023 coaching staff this afternoon. The biggest news is the hiring of Danny Lehmann as bench coach, his first time serving as Dave Roberts’ top assistant. Lehmann, 37, is a graduate of Rice University. He spent some time in the Twins’ minor league system, reaching...
Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major Announcements
This month, pitchers and catchers will report for the Los Angeles Dodgers on February 16th and kick off the 2023 season for the team that is coming off an incredible season where they won 111 games. Despite their incredible record in 2022, the team failed to advance far into the MLB playoffs as they lost to the San Diego Padres in the NLDS.
MLB news: Cincinnati Reds, San Diego Padres, Minnesota Twins
Let’s take a look at some of the latest MLB news and notes, including a Cincinnati Reds superstar ready to get right, the San Diego Padres on the cusp of spending more money, and the Minnesota Twins taking a pass on trade talks. Cincinnati Reds news: Jonathan India keeping...
NFL Coaches Refusing To Work With Star Quarterback
The Arizona Cardinals have been looking to fill their vacant head coach role, and there are loud rumblings of a key reason why it is taking so long to fill. The name that everyone brings up when discussing the issues with the team filling the coaching spot is quarterback Kyler Murray.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
New England Patriots Will Try To Sign Superstar Quarterback
The New England Patriots are currently set up well with two young quarterbacks, Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe, who both have winning records as starting quarterbacks during their short tenure in the league.
MLB offseason grades: Yankees, Phillies, Padres get top marks. What were the Dodgers doing?
Coming off one of the most expensive winters in baseball history, a look at how every MLB team fared this offseason heading into 2023.
NBC Sports
Zaidi, Haniger anticipate Giants among best homer-hitting teams
There's plenty of power potential in the Giants' lineup, and the team expects to capitalize on it this coming season. In recent interviews with KNBR, president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi and newly acquired outfielder Mitch Haniger said the Giants could be among the league's best home run-hitting teams in 2023.
Yardbarker
2023 Los Angeles Dodgers Spring Training Non-Roster Invitees
The Los Angeles Dodgers announced their group of non-roster invitees to 2023 Spring Training, which is comprised of 27 players and includes a blend of top prospects, veterans and organizational depth. Notable Dodgers prospects invited to big league camp are Landon Knack, Bobby Miller and Gavin Stone. Miller and Stone...
Dodgers Roster: Bobby Miller, Jason Heyward Highlight NRI List Ahead of Spring Training 2023
More than half of the players on this Spring Training roster have prior experience playing in the Major League.
NBC Sports
How Kapler, Giants are preparing for new 2023 rule changes
The 2023 MLB season is on the horizon, and as the Giants prepare for a bounce-back campaign, they’ll need to do so with new rules in place. Changes this season include a pitch timer, limits on defensive shifts and bigger bases. As a result, Giants skipper Gabe Kapler already has begun implementing these rules with his coaching staff.
NBC Bay Area
Brandon Crawford Discusses Giants' Wild Offseason, What His Future Holds
Craw Q&A: Longest-tenured Giant talks odd offseason, MLB future originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. After Buster Posey retired, Brandon Crawford sometimes joked that -- while Brandon Belt technically had been in the big leagues longer -- Crawford really was the longest-tenured Giant because of how much time Belt had spent on the Injured List. This year, there's no competition for Crawford. It's actually not even close.
NBC Sports
Conforto's love for Giants began decades before joining team
How does Michael Conforto, a Seattle native and lifelong Mariners fan, also become a fan of the Giants?. Conforto signed a two-year, $36 million contract with San Francisco this offseason and likely will be the Giants' starting left fielder if healthy. Conforto joined KNBR 680's "Tolbert & Copes" on Wednesday, where he was asked why he chose to sign with San Francisco.
Ex-Red Sox Fan Favorite Reportedly Signs With Nationals After Inconsistent Run In Boston
Washington is stockpiling former Red Sox prospects
NBC Sports
Craw Q&A: Longest-tenured Giant talks odd offseason, MLB future
After Buster Posey retired, Brandon Crawford sometimes joked that -- while Brandon Belt technically had been in the big leagues longer -- Crawford really was the longest-tenured Giant because of how much time Belt had spent on the Injured List. This year, there's no competition for Crawford. It's actually not even close.
Yardbarker
2022 Los Angeles Angels Player Reviews: Brandon Marsh
The Los Angeles selected Brandon Marsh in the second round of the 2016 MLB Draft, and after stringing together a couple of successful Minor League seasons, he emerged as one of the organization’s top prospects. Marsh made his big league debut in 2021 and ended up taking on a...
San Francisco 49ers in favor of major rule returning
The San Francisco 49ers dealt with serious quarterback issues all season long, so it’s no surprise that they’re in favor of a rule returning that could have helped them out. The NFL used to have a rule where a team could hold three quarterbacks on the roster. However, in 2011, the rule became defunct and, Read more... The post San Francisco 49ers in favor of major rule returning appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SF Giants prospect Victor Bericoto has big breakout potential
Not many SF Giants fans know about Victor Bericoto, but they might want to get familiar with the intriguing hitting prospect.
NBC Sports
Posey hopes 2023 Giants can contend for NL West crown
Buster Posey has a positive outlook on the Giants' upcoming 2023 MLB season despite the team having what most fans would consider a disappointing offseason. Ahead of Friday's round at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am, the former Giants catcher spoke to NBC Bay Area's Anthony Flores about what he expects from the team this season.
FanSided
