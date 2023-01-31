Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards 2023 nominations

Some of the nominees for the Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards 2023 were announced by People on Tuesday.

The nominees fell into the categories favorite female artist, favorite male artist and favorite music group.

The ceremony will air live on March 4 from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles with co-hosts Charli D'Amelio and CBS Mornings co-host Nate Burleson.

One of the top categories shared was favorite female artist.

The women in that group are Adele, Beyoncé, Billie Eilish, Cardi B, Lady Gaga, Lizzo, Rihanna and Taylor Swift.

The nominees for favorite male artist are Bad Bunny, Drake, Ed Sheeran, Harry Styles, Justin Bieber, Kendrick Lamar, Post Malone and The Weeknd.

Favorite music group will be awarded to one of the following nominees: 5 Seconds of Summer, Black Eyed Peas, BLACKPINK, BTS, Imagine Dragons, OneRepublic, Panic! at the Disco or Paramore.

D'Amelio and Burleson announced their positions as co-hosts for the 2023 Kids' Choice Awards on Tuesday's episode of CBS Mornings.

Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards 2023 will air live across Nickelodeon, TeenNick, Nicktoons, the Nick Jr. channel, TVLand, CMT and MTV2 at 7 p.m. ET/PT on March 4.