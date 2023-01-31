Florida lawmakers head back to Tallahassee this coming Monday (Feb. 6) for a special session that has multiple matters on the agenda. Tom Flanigan has a rundown. Governor Ron DeSantis is acknowledging that a plan to remove income caps from the state’s school voucher program could result in some public schools losing that revenue. Lynn Hatter reports, one state policy group has put the cost of the expansion at around 4 billion dollars in the first year.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO