February 3, 2023
Florida lawmakers head back to Tallahassee this coming Monday (Feb. 6) for a special session that has multiple matters on the agenda. Tom Flanigan has a rundown. Governor Ron DeSantis is acknowledging that a plan to remove income caps from the state’s school voucher program could result in some public schools losing that revenue. Lynn Hatter reports, one state policy group has put the cost of the expansion at around 4 billion dollars in the first year.
DeSantis unveils a $115 billion budget proposal for Florida
Gov. Ron DeSantis wants to increase state spending on education, road projects and sales tax exemptions in the coming year. At the State Capitol on Wednesday, DeSantis unveiled a $115 billion budget proposal for the 2023-2024 fiscal year, which starts on July 1. When lawmakers meet this spring, they’ll pass a budget that will eventually end up before the governor.
Florida's school voucher bill could cost taxpayers $4 billion
A bill now making its way through the Florida Legislature would massively expand the eligibility for school vouchers. But one group is saying it would cost taxpayers $4 billion. The proposal — called House Bill 1 — would mean basically everyone would be eligible for Florida Empowerment Scholarship vouchers, which...
2022 ranks as Florida’s 5th warmest year on record
Florida’s climate hit a new record in 2022. According to NOAA, last year marked the 5th hottest year in the state’s recorded history. An unusually warm January followed in the new year, with most weather stations in Florida trending three or four degrees above normal in the past month.
As human traffickers develop new techniques, so must those who try to stop them
For the past seven years, calls from Florida to the National Human Trafficking Hotline have increased. That has coincided with the state’s efforts to raise awareness and combat the issue. This week marked the end of National Human Trafficking Awareness Month. Jamie Rosseland is a trafficking survivor who now...
Big Bend poultry farmers scramble to fight back Egg-flation
Egg farmers and consumers in the Florida Panhandle are facing an “egg-normous” dilemma. The Consumer Price Index notes that just within the past year egg prices have increased by 60%. Part of that is driven by the presence of an avian influenza that spreads swiftly among birds. The...
