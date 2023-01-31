Read full article on original website
iOS 16.3 lets iPhone users add lock screen widgets to a classic wallpaper if you still have it
With iOS 16, Apple introduced a new lock screen for the iPhone that lets users customize it with different widgets, font styles, and even multiple wallpapers. However, the update removed classic iPhone wallpapers, and users who still had one of them before installing the update were unable to customize it. But that has changed with iOS 16.3.
Apple VP explains the revitalization of HomePod, addresses limitations, and more
The second-generation full-size HomePod is set to hit the market tomorrow. Ahead of that release, a new interview with Apple’s VP of engineering offers an interesting insight into the timing of this release, some of the limitations of HomePod 2, and more. In an interview with TechCrunch, Matthew Costello,...
New HomePod available from today, online and in Apple Stores, as first orders arrive
The new HomePod is now available on apple.com, and in Apple Stores. For those who pre-ordered, the first deliveries are starting to arrive – though many are reporting delays. Early reviews have generally been positive, with most saying the audio quality and soundstage are very similar to the original...
Tim Cook on the possibility of Apple layoffs: ‘A last resort kind of thing’
While tech giants like Amazon, Google, and Meta have laid off thousands of employees recently, Apple has avoided doing so. In a new interview with the Wall Street Journal, Apple CEO Tim Cook acknowledged this and said that he views layoffs as a “last resort kind of thing.”. Tim...
9to5Mac Happy Hour 419: Foldable iPads, AR headset user-generated content, new HomePod lands
Benjamin and Zac process some new Apple rumors including foldable iPads in 2024, the availability of the periscope zoom lens on iPhone 16 and beyond, and how Siri will maybe help users make content for the upcoming Reality Pro headset. Plus, we digest the official reviews for HomePod (second-generation). Sponsored...
Apple to eliminate ‘industrial design chief’ position; team will now report to COO Jeff Williams
Apple is eliminating one of its most high-profile executive positions. Accoring to a new report today, Apple is eliminating the role of “industrial design chief” as part of a broader shake-up. This role was once held by Jony Ive, and most recently held by Evans Hankey. Under this...
How to use HomePod temperature and humidity sensors and third-party devices that do the same
Have the new HomePod 2 or HomePod mini smart speakers? If so, you’ve got access to built-in temp and humidity sensors with software 16.3 which can be useful in a variety of ways. Here’s how to set up and use HomePod temperature and humidity sensors plus we’ll look at some ways to bring the same functionality to the Home app without a HomePod.
Addigy’s new System Updates feature allows for blocking major OS releases while auto approving minor ones
Addigy, a popular Apple device management tool, has gained a new feature called System Updates. This new functionality makes it easier for IT admins to manage the updates of Apple operating systems including macOS, iOS, iPadOS, and tvOS for all the devices they manage while improving compatibility and testing. With...
iPhone 14 Plus demand continues to fall, but rumors say an iPhone 15 Plus is still planned
Sales of the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are continuing to grow, at the cost of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus. According to new supply chain data from analyst Ross Young, the iPhone 14 Pro models now account for 75% of Apple’s display panel shipments, and that number is only expected to grow further…
macOS Ventura notifications are broken, and there’s no sign of a fix
MacOS Ventura has been available to the general public since October, but there’s a problem that’s been bothering me since beta 1 – notifications. In macOS Ventura, there is a range of problems impacting the reliability and usefulness of notifications. The problems are the biggest sign yet that macOS notifications need a complete overhaul and rethink.
Download the M2 aesthetic for your iPhone, iPad, and Mac with these minimal gradient wallpapers from Basic Apple Guy
Designer and creative wizard Basic Apple Guy is out with a new set of wallpapers for iPhone, iPad, and Mac. Inspired by the latest M2 Pro and M2 Max Apple Silicon comes six designs – with light and dark versions – in the sharp Minimal M2 Wallpaper collection.
Friday’s best deals: iPhone 12/13 from $330, Sonos Super Bowl sale from $179, Beats Fit Pro, more
It is Friday once again and as per usual around these parts, we’re taking a look at all of the work week’s best Apple deals. Heading into the weekend, we have three notable offers on tap headlined by previous-generation iPhone 12 and 13 smartphones from $330. That’s alongside a Sonos Super Bowl sale with rare savings starting at $179, as well as a new all-time low on the recent Beats Fit Pro at $150. Hit the jump for all of the best deals and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
Deals: Apple black Magic Mac accessories from $95, Anker GaNPrime chargers, more
It is Wednesday, and you know what that means! We have batch of deals now that we’re halfway through the week, with today’s batch putting Apple’s latest black Mac accessories in the spotlight thanks to rare discounts to the second-best prices yet. That’s alongside some markdowns on Anker’s GaNPrime Apple chargers from $45, as well as the official 12.9-inch iPad Pro Smart Keyboard Folio at $90. Hit the jump for all of the best deals and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
Apple Pay promo brings up to 30% off flowers and personalized gifts ahead of Valentine’s Day
Apple has shared its latest promotion when using its contactless/secure payments with iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch. The new Apple Pay deals feature up to 30% off from 1-800 Flowers and Zazzle. The new Apple Pay promotion was shared today in an email:. Spend less. Give more. This Valentine’s...
App Store antitrust pressure builds as White House report says Apple inflates app prices
A new report commissioned by the White House has further added to the App Store antitrust pressure, concluding that the control exerted by both Apple and Google results in inflated prices for apps, as well as potentially diminishing innovation. It effectively backs the changes introduced in proposed antitrust legislation that...
Nostr iPhone app Damus makes it to the App Store
Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey has celebrated the arrival in the App Store of the first Nostr iPhone app, Damus. Dorsey described the launch of the app as “a milestone for open protocols,” effectively for the creation of a new generation of social tools that are free from big tech control …
Apple stops signing iOS 16.2 following the release of iOS 16.3 to the public
Apple on Wednesday stopped signing iOS 16.2, which means that iPhone and iPad users can no longer downgrade to this version of the operating system if they’re already running a newer version of iOS. This comes just a week after the company released iOS 16.3 to the public. Apple...
Acronis combines antivirus protection with easy backup in an all-in-one solution
Acronis Cyber Protect Home Office for macOS offers complete protection for your digital life by combining antivirus capabilities with the ability to easily recover your backup data in an all-in-one solution (including an iOS app to manage backups). From coffee spills to hard disks failing and cyberthreat attacks, these apps have you covered.
Notability for iPad adds new ‘Pencil’ feature for a ‘lifelike handwriting experience’
Notability, the popular note-taking app for iPhone and iPad, has been updated today with a new “Pencil” feature. According to the company, this feature brings “the most paper-like sketching experience to digital notetakers,” including support for the Apple Pencil as well. This marks the first time...
iOS 16.3 – Hardware Security Keys explained [Video]
Apple rolled out hardware security key support in iOS 16.3, but what are they, and should you consider using them? Watch my hands-on video walkthrough as I explain why Apple added hardware security key support for Apple IDs, showcase how to use hardware security keys, and answer some frequently asked questions.
