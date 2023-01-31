ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
9to5Mac

Apple VP explains the revitalization of HomePod, addresses limitations, and more

The second-generation full-size HomePod is set to hit the market tomorrow. Ahead of that release, a new interview with Apple’s VP of engineering offers an interesting insight into the timing of this release, some of the limitations of HomePod 2, and more. In an interview with TechCrunch, Matthew Costello,...
9to5Mac

New HomePod available from today, online and in Apple Stores, as first orders arrive

The new HomePod is now available on apple.com, and in Apple Stores. For those who pre-ordered, the first deliveries are starting to arrive – though many are reporting delays. Early reviews have generally been positive, with most saying the audio quality and soundstage are very similar to the original...
9to5Mac

Tim Cook on the possibility of Apple layoffs: ‘A last resort kind of thing’

While tech giants like Amazon, Google, and Meta have laid off thousands of employees recently, Apple has avoided doing so. In a new interview with the Wall Street Journal, Apple CEO Tim Cook acknowledged this and said that he views layoffs as a “last resort kind of thing.”. Tim...
9to5Mac

How to use HomePod temperature and humidity sensors and third-party devices that do the same

Have the new HomePod 2 or HomePod mini smart speakers? If so, you’ve got access to built-in temp and humidity sensors with software 16.3 which can be useful in a variety of ways. Here’s how to set up and use HomePod temperature and humidity sensors plus we’ll look at some ways to bring the same functionality to the Home app without a HomePod.
9to5Mac

macOS Ventura notifications are broken, and there’s no sign of a fix

MacOS Ventura has been available to the general public since October, but there’s a problem that’s been bothering me since beta 1 – notifications. In macOS Ventura, there is a range of problems impacting the reliability and usefulness of notifications. The problems are the biggest sign yet that macOS notifications need a complete overhaul and rethink.
9to5Mac

Friday’s best deals: iPhone 12/13 from $330, Sonos Super Bowl sale from $179, Beats Fit Pro, more

It is Friday once again and as per usual around these parts, we’re taking a look at all of the work week’s best Apple deals. Heading into the weekend, we have three notable offers on tap headlined by previous-generation iPhone 12 and 13 smartphones from $330. That’s alongside a Sonos Super Bowl sale with rare savings starting at $179, as well as a new all-time low on the recent Beats Fit Pro at $150. Hit the jump for all of the best deals and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
9to5Mac

Deals: Apple black Magic Mac accessories from $95, Anker GaNPrime chargers, more

It is Wednesday, and you know what that means! We have batch of deals now that we’re halfway through the week, with today’s batch putting Apple’s latest black Mac accessories in the spotlight thanks to rare discounts to the second-best prices yet. That’s alongside some markdowns on Anker’s GaNPrime Apple chargers from $45, as well as the official 12.9-inch iPad Pro Smart Keyboard Folio at $90. Hit the jump for all of the best deals and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
9to5Mac

App Store antitrust pressure builds as White House report says Apple inflates app prices

A new report commissioned by the White House has further added to the App Store antitrust pressure, concluding that the control exerted by both Apple and Google results in inflated prices for apps, as well as potentially diminishing innovation. It effectively backs the changes introduced in proposed antitrust legislation that...
9to5Mac

Nostr iPhone app Damus makes it to the App Store

Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey has celebrated the arrival in the App Store of the first Nostr iPhone app, Damus. Dorsey described the launch of the app as “a milestone for open protocols,” effectively for the creation of a new generation of social tools that are free from big tech control …
9to5Mac

Apple stops signing iOS 16.2 following the release of iOS 16.3 to the public

Apple on Wednesday stopped signing iOS 16.2, which means that iPhone and iPad users can no longer downgrade to this version of the operating system if they’re already running a newer version of iOS. This comes just a week after the company released iOS 16.3 to the public. Apple...
9to5Mac

Acronis combines antivirus protection with easy backup in an all-in-one solution

Acronis Cyber Protect Home Office for macOS offers complete protection for your digital life by combining antivirus capabilities with the ability to easily recover your backup data in an all-in-one solution (including an iOS app to manage backups). From coffee spills to hard disks failing and cyberthreat attacks, these apps have you covered.
9to5Mac

iOS 16.3 – Hardware Security Keys explained [Video]

Apple rolled out hardware security key support in iOS 16.3, but what are they, and should you consider using them? Watch my hands-on video walkthrough as I explain why Apple added hardware security key support for Apple IDs, showcase how to use hardware security keys, and answer some frequently asked questions.

Comments / 0

Community Policy