iOS 16.3 lets iPhone users add lock screen widgets to a classic wallpaper if you still have it
With iOS 16, Apple introduced a new lock screen for the iPhone that lets users customize it with different widgets, font styles, and even multiple wallpapers. However, the update removed classic iPhone wallpapers, and users who still had one of them before installing the update were unable to customize it. But that has changed with iOS 16.3.
9to5Mac
Apple Pay Later ‘launching soon’ as Tim Cook touts record Apple Pay usage over the holidays
Apple Pay Later was announced at WWDC 2022 as a feature of iOS 16. With this feature, customers will be able to pay in installments simply by choosing the option in the Wallet app when purchasing something with Apple Pay. First expected to be introduced in late 2022, the feature was delayed – and now Apple CEO Tim Cook has confirmed that Apple Pay Later will be “launching soon.”
9to5Mac
macOS Ventura notifications are broken, and there’s no sign of a fix
MacOS Ventura has been available to the general public since October, but there’s a problem that’s been bothering me since beta 1 – notifications. In macOS Ventura, there is a range of problems impacting the reliability and usefulness of notifications. The problems are the biggest sign yet that macOS notifications need a complete overhaul and rethink.
9to5Mac
Remove TikTok from App Store and Google Play Store, demands senator
A member of the Senate Intelligence Committee has called on both Apple and Google to remove TikTok from their respective app stores. The demand follows growing concerns about the Chinese-owned app, with the video sharing app already banned from US federal government devices, along with those in more than half of US states …
9to5Mac
How to use HomePod temperature and humidity sensors and third-party devices that do the same
Have the new HomePod 2 or HomePod mini smart speakers? If so, you’ve got access to built-in temp and humidity sensors with software 16.3 which can be useful in a variety of ways. Here’s how to set up and use HomePod temperature and humidity sensors plus we’ll look at some ways to bring the same functionality to the Home app without a HomePod.
Acronis combines antivirus protection with easy backup in an all-in-one solution
Acronis Cyber Protect Home Office for macOS offers complete protection for your digital life by combining antivirus capabilities with the ability to easily recover your backup data in an all-in-one solution (including an iOS app to manage backups). From coffee spills to hard disks failing and cyberthreat attacks, these apps have you covered.
9to5Mac
MacWhisper is a macOS app that uses OpenAI to transcribe audio files into text
We’ve seen the use of AI tools for a lot of things recently, like generating text and images from simple sentences. But now there ‘s a new macOS app called MacWhisper that uses OpenAI technology to locally transcribe audio files into text. MacWhisper locally transcribes audio files on...
9to5Mac
Addigy’s new System Updates feature allows for blocking major OS releases while auto approving minor ones
Addigy, a popular Apple device management tool, has gained a new feature called System Updates. This new functionality makes it easier for IT admins to manage the updates of Apple operating systems including macOS, iOS, iPadOS, and tvOS for all the devices they manage while improving compatibility and testing. With...
9to5Mac
Nostr iPhone app Damus makes it to the App Store
Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey has celebrated the arrival in the App Store of the first Nostr iPhone app, Damus. Dorsey described the launch of the app as “a milestone for open protocols,” effectively for the creation of a new generation of social tools that are free from big tech control …
9to5Mac
App Store antitrust pressure builds as White House report says Apple inflates app prices
A new report commissioned by the White House has further added to the App Store antitrust pressure, concluding that the control exerted by both Apple and Google results in inflated prices for apps, as well as potentially diminishing innovation. It effectively backs the changes introduced in proposed antitrust legislation that...
9to5Mac
iPhone 14 Plus demand continues to fall, but rumors say an iPhone 15 Plus is still planned
Sales of the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are continuing to grow, at the cost of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus. According to new supply chain data from analyst Ross Young, the iPhone 14 Pro models now account for 75% of Apple’s display panel shipments, and that number is only expected to grow further…
Kuo: New AirPods Max, HomePod mini, and low-cost AirPods to begin mass production in second half of 2024
Respected Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo today said that he expects Apple to refresh its acoustic audio products beginning in the second half of 2024. Specifically, Kuo anticipates a new model of AirPods Max, the second-generation HomePod mini, and a new low-cost AirPods model to enter mass production at that time.
9to5Mac
Apple Maps privacy bug may have allowed apps to collect location data without permission
An Apple Maps privacy bug fixed in iOS 16.3 may have allowed apps to collect user location data without permission. At least one app appears to have done so, and a security reporter has speculated that the same privacy bug could have been exploited by countless apps over an unknown time period …
9to5Mac
Samsung unveils Galaxy S23 lineup as it confirms mixed reality device to compete with Apple
Samsung on Wednesday held its Unpacked 2023 event, at which the company unveiled the Galaxy S23 lineup along with other new products. In addition, the South Korean company also confirmed that it is working on a mixed reality device with “XR” technology to compete with Apple’s rumored AR/VR headset. Read on for a recap of all of Samsung’s announcements today.
9to5Mac
Apple hits milestone of 2 billion active devices as Services set new revenue record
Along with reporting its quarterly performance, Apple shared the latest details on how many of its devices are currently active. The installed base has continued to steadily grow, pushing the company past the 2 billion device milestone while Services have hit a new revenue record. Apple saw a dip for...
Instagram verification could soon be for sale, reveals source code
A developer has reverse-engineered Instagram’s source code to find what appears to be clear signs that Meta is preparing to offer paid Instagram verification – with the same code also found in the Facebook app …. Background. Ad revenues from free apps have taken a significant hit from...
9to5Mac
Apple Watch Ultra display again rumored to get 10% bigger; smaller bezels or bigger case?
Apple Watch Ultra is already the biggest Apple Watch on the market, and it could get even bigger as soon as next year. A new report from supply chain source DigiTimes says that an Apple Watch Ultra with a 2.1-inch display is in development for 2024. There are two ways Apple could achieve this…
9to5Mac
First responders slam false iPhone Crash Detection alerts: ‘I’m struggling to get my daily job done’
A number of recent stories have shed light on the growing pressure that false Emergency SOS calls from iPhone and Apple Watch are putting on 911 dispatchers and first responders. The New York Times is the latest to report on this issue, with a focus on false alarms from iPhone and Apple Watch users skiing in Colorado.
9to5Mac
Apple pulled Damus from the App Store in China, after ridiculous government claim
Apple pulled Damus from the App Store yesterday, with the developers being informed that the Nostr app “includes content that is illegal in China.”. Apple had previously rejected the app from all its App Stores, and for the same nonsensical reason …. Brief Nostr explainer. Nostr is an open...
9to5Mac
Download the M2 aesthetic for your iPhone, iPad, and Mac with these minimal gradient wallpapers from Basic Apple Guy
Designer and creative wizard Basic Apple Guy is out with a new set of wallpapers for iPhone, iPad, and Mac. Inspired by the latest M2 Pro and M2 Max Apple Silicon comes six designs – with light and dark versions – in the sharp Minimal M2 Wallpaper collection.
