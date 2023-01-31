ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

9to5Mac

Apple Pay Later ‘launching soon’ as Tim Cook touts record Apple Pay usage over the holidays

Apple Pay Later was announced at WWDC 2022 as a feature of iOS 16. With this feature, customers will be able to pay in installments simply by choosing the option in the Wallet app when purchasing something with Apple Pay. First expected to be introduced in late 2022, the feature was delayed – and now Apple CEO Tim Cook has confirmed that Apple Pay Later will be “launching soon.”
9to5Mac

macOS Ventura notifications are broken, and there’s no sign of a fix

MacOS Ventura has been available to the general public since October, but there’s a problem that’s been bothering me since beta 1 – notifications. In macOS Ventura, there is a range of problems impacting the reliability and usefulness of notifications. The problems are the biggest sign yet that macOS notifications need a complete overhaul and rethink.
9to5Mac

Remove TikTok from App Store and Google Play Store, demands senator

A member of the Senate Intelligence Committee has called on both Apple and Google to remove TikTok from their respective app stores. The demand follows growing concerns about the Chinese-owned app, with the video sharing app already banned from US federal government devices, along with those in more than half of US states …
COLORADO STATE
9to5Mac

How to use HomePod temperature and humidity sensors and third-party devices that do the same

Have the new HomePod 2 or HomePod mini smart speakers? If so, you’ve got access to built-in temp and humidity sensors with software 16.3 which can be useful in a variety of ways. Here’s how to set up and use HomePod temperature and humidity sensors plus we’ll look at some ways to bring the same functionality to the Home app without a HomePod.
9to5Mac

Acronis combines antivirus protection with easy backup in an all-in-one solution

Acronis Cyber Protect Home Office for macOS offers complete protection for your digital life by combining antivirus capabilities with the ability to easily recover your backup data in an all-in-one solution (including an iOS app to manage backups). From coffee spills to hard disks failing and cyberthreat attacks, these apps have you covered.
9to5Mac

MacWhisper is a macOS app that uses OpenAI to transcribe audio files into text

We’ve seen the use of AI tools for a lot of things recently, like generating text and images from simple sentences. But now there ‘s a new macOS app called MacWhisper that uses OpenAI technology to locally transcribe audio files into text. MacWhisper locally transcribes audio files on...
9to5Mac

Nostr iPhone app Damus makes it to the App Store

Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey has celebrated the arrival in the App Store of the first Nostr iPhone app, Damus. Dorsey described the launch of the app as “a milestone for open protocols,” effectively for the creation of a new generation of social tools that are free from big tech control …
9to5Mac

App Store antitrust pressure builds as White House report says Apple inflates app prices

A new report commissioned by the White House has further added to the App Store antitrust pressure, concluding that the control exerted by both Apple and Google results in inflated prices for apps, as well as potentially diminishing innovation. It effectively backs the changes introduced in proposed antitrust legislation that...
9to5Mac

Samsung unveils Galaxy S23 lineup as it confirms mixed reality device to compete with Apple

Samsung on Wednesday held its Unpacked 2023 event, at which the company unveiled the Galaxy S23 lineup along with other new products. In addition, the South Korean company also confirmed that it is working on a mixed reality device with “XR” technology to compete with Apple’s rumored AR/VR headset. Read on for a recap of all of Samsung’s announcements today.
9to5Mac

Apple hits milestone of 2 billion active devices as Services set new revenue record

Along with reporting its quarterly performance, Apple shared the latest details on how many of its devices are currently active. The installed base has continued to steadily grow, pushing the company past the 2 billion device milestone while Services have hit a new revenue record. Apple saw a dip for...
9to5Mac

Instagram verification could soon be for sale, reveals source code

A developer has reverse-engineered Instagram’s source code to find what appears to be clear signs that Meta is preparing to offer paid Instagram verification – with the same code also found in the Facebook app …. Background. Ad revenues from free apps have taken a significant hit from...
9to5Mac

Apple pulled Damus from the App Store in China, after ridiculous government claim

Apple pulled Damus from the App Store yesterday, with the developers being informed that the Nostr app “includes content that is illegal in China.”. Apple had previously rejected the app from all its App Stores, and for the same nonsensical reason …. Brief Nostr explainer. Nostr is an open...

