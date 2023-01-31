ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edelman criticizes Mac Jones again for his on-field outbursts: 'There's rules'

By Alex Reimer
 3 days ago

Julian Edelman emerged as one of Mac Jones’ harshest critics last season, ripping the young quarterback for making “pissy faces” during the Patriots’ brutal late-December loss to the Raiders.

On a recent episode of Barstool Sports’ “Pardon My Take,” Edelman criticized Jones for his on-field histrionics once again.

“He’s a good kid, but you see people and who they really are when [expletive] is hitting the fan and you can’t do that as a quarterback,” said Edelman. “He’s a young guy and his situation that he was in — I’m not saying it was an easy situation, especially having Matty P calling plays. But everyone is watching you when you’re the quarterback. There’s something to be said about that, and there’s a standard. There’s rules.”

It was probably jarring for Edelman, who won three Super Bowls with the Patriots, to see his former team mired in dysfunction last season. Jones’ outbursts towards the coaching staff — “the short game [expletive] sucks!” — only added to the perception that the Patriots were a broken team.

Vince Wilfork, another franchise legend, said in December he was “tired” of seeing Jones “throw a fit every week.”

Edelman echoed those words on “Pardon My Take,” saying Jones doesn’t have the resume to show up the coaching staff.

“Don’t come at me saying, ‘Oh, well Brady,’ Brady had like three Super Bowls when [expletive] showed up a coach for one — for the first time,” said Edelman. “Not showed up a coach, but he got into an argument with someone and showed emotion. You can’t do that, especially when you’re still trying to learn who you are.”

With Bill O’Brien on board, Jones will have a real offensive coordinator next season. Given O’Brien’s well-known temper —Brady and other quarterbacks nicknamed him “the teapot” during his previous stint in New England — the experienced coach probably wouldn’t take too kindly to Jones’ behavior.

The smart money has Mac staying in line.

TAMPA, FL
